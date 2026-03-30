I'm an osteopath - this simple 10-second desk exercise 'could help banish lower back pain'

The glutes are a group of muscles in the buttocks and hips that are crucial for balance, posture and movement. They also help keep the lower back and hips mobile and ache-free, making them especially important for those who spend a lot of time sitting down throughout the day.

Glute exercises (like squats and lunges) help build strength for these purposes, and regular exercise is recommended for general fitness and wellbeing. But, in the short term, you don't have to whip out your dumbbells to get these muscles working again after a long day at your desk or on the sofa.

"Our bodies are intended to move, and it’s really unnatural to spend so much time sitting in one position," says Fatema Contractor, a consultant osteopath and director at The Health Suite. “It can lead to pain in the lower back, hips, shoulders and neck, especially if you have poor posture."

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Try this exercise for your lower back

Sit straight on your chair, upper body relaxed and looking straight ahead.

Squeeze the muscles in your buttocks, lifting yourself slightly out of your seat.

Repeat for 10 seconds.

"It's a good idea to train your brain to remember that the muscles are there by squeezing them before you stand up," says the osteopath.

It's an exercise that works to alleviate a very common problem called 'glute amnesia' (or 'sleepy glutes') by firing up the muscles again. In turn, this can reduce tension in the back muscles and increase stability in the joints that connect the base of the spine to the pelvis (called the sacroiliac joints).

“Squeezing your glutes for 10 seconds before you stand up retrains the connections and means you’re activating the right muscles before you move," she says.

"When you sit down all day, your brain forgets how to ‘fire up’ your glutes - essentially meaning they’re not being put to work in the way they should. That means your back muscles take over every time you stand or walk. Over time, this causes your glute muscles to become increasingly weak, and the problems continue.

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"Long sedentary periods can also lead to hip tightness and discomfort around the hip area as the muscles remain in a shorter position when we sit," she says.

"So, combine this glute exercise with regular desk breaks as well. Ideally, we want to be getting up and moving around every 30 minutes or so if you spend eight hours a day sitting down."

Light desk exercises and short walking breaks can also help, Fatema says. "But if any pain is severe or prolonged, it’s important to see an osteopath or a physiotherapist for a thorough assessment."

Other desk exercises to try