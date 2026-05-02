Amal Clooney’s rare dressed-down jeans look is the ultimate smart-casual inspiration

Even on the rare occasions she opts for a more dressed-down look than we might be used to, Amal Clooney proves she’s always incredibly stylish.

From the best barrel leg jeans to balloon jeans - and even those hoping for the return of the skinny jean - knowing how to pick the best jeans for your body type can be more difficult than one first imagines.

Thankfully, Amal, the ultra glam, ultra accomplished human rights lawyer, showcased how to wear a versatile smart-casual look with the ultimate straight-leg boyfriend jeans back in 2022.

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(Image credit: GHOST/Shutterstock)

Shop Straight-Leg Jeans

HUSH High Waisted Straight Leg Cropped Jeans £85 from M&S Cut in an easy straight-leg shape, with a flattering mid-rise waist that features handy belt loops. MANGO Matilda High-Rise Straight Jeans £39.99 from Mango A classic pair of blue jeans in a denim-style cotton fabric for more comfort and movement. & Other Stories Straight-Leg Jeans £77.60 from & Other Stories Prefer a longer leg? These straight-leg jeans come with a longer crop, pooling at the ankles, still allowing you to show off your shoes.

How to Copy Amal's Style

Rixo Meria Wool Jacket in Black £295 from RIXO Inspired by Amal's smart-casual style, this cropped wool jacket will elevate your denim jeans. schuh Schuh Marlo Leather Sneakerina in Silver £50 from Schuh A cross between a trainer and a ballet flat - making them perfect for versatile style just like your jeans. JW PEI Elise Large Top Handle Bag - Black £110 from JW PEI Just as timeless as a the perfect pair of jeans is a black bag made from vegan leather.

Amal’s casual pair are a foundational addition to any failsafe look - in this case, she dressed them up with a sparkly top and metallic heels. But her cropped, straight-leg jeans would look just as good paired with comfortable trainers if you have to be out and about all day.

There are thoughtful details that make Amal’s pair so versatile and wearable. Going for a slightly cropped length, for example, makes it easier to show off your shoes, whether it’s a pair of on-trend fancy flats or a pair of stilettos if you’re switching up your look for a more evening occasion.

A looser, straight-leg cut is also a simple way to elevate a wider range of outfits - from casual to more fashion forward.

And avoiding too extreme a silhouette, like super skinny jeans or wide leg barrel jeans, means you can get away with wearing the same pair in a number of different ways, making them look new and fresh with a few changes here and there.

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The experts agree that straight leg jeans are an investment - they can be styled for every occasion, whether it’s paired with a strappy top and heels for a night out or smartened up with a sleek blazer.

Thanks to the versatile cut and flattering movement, you can pretty much wear straight-leg jeans with most items in your wardrobe.