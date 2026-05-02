Amal Clooney’s rare dressed-down jeans look is the ultimate smart-casual inspiration
It’s hard to keep up with denim trends, but Amal’s straight-leg jeans are timeless
Even on the rare occasions she opts for a more dressed-down look than we might be used to, Amal Clooney proves she’s always incredibly stylish.
From the best barrel leg jeans to balloon jeans - and even those hoping for the return of the skinny jean - knowing how to pick the best jeans for your body type can be more difficult than one first imagines.
Thankfully, Amal, the ultra glam, ultra accomplished human rights lawyer, showcased how to wear a versatile smart-casual look with the ultimate straight-leg boyfriend jeans back in 2022.Article continues below
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How to Copy Amal's Style
Amal’s casual pair are a foundational addition to any failsafe look - in this case, she dressed them up with a sparkly top and metallic heels. But her cropped, straight-leg jeans would look just as good paired with comfortable trainers if you have to be out and about all day.
There are thoughtful details that make Amal’s pair so versatile and wearable. Going for a slightly cropped length, for example, makes it easier to show off your shoes, whether it’s a pair of on-trend fancy flats or a pair of stilettos if you’re switching up your look for a more evening occasion.
A looser, straight-leg cut is also a simple way to elevate a wider range of outfits - from casual to more fashion forward.
And avoiding too extreme a silhouette, like super skinny jeans or wide leg barrel jeans, means you can get away with wearing the same pair in a number of different ways, making them look new and fresh with a few changes here and there.
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The experts agree that straight leg jeans are an investment - they can be styled for every occasion, whether it’s paired with a strappy top and heels for a night out or smartened up with a sleek blazer.
Thanks to the versatile cut and flattering movement, you can pretty much wear straight-leg jeans with most items in your wardrobe.
Caroline is Fashion Ecommerce Editor for woman&home.com, and has been a fashion writer and editor for almost twelve years.
Since graduating from the London College of Fashion, she has spent more than a decade tracking down and writing about celebrity outfits, covering events ranging from the Met Gala to the King’s Coronation.
She has an encyclopaedic knowledge of brands, but always likes to know about new and under-the-radar labels.
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