Not straight, not baggy, Olivia Colman proves barrel leg jeans are the flattering denim shape worth trying for summer

And we've found the exact pair she's relying on

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Olivia Colman in white shirt and black blazer
(Image credit: Getty Images)
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Olivia Colman has quietly become quite the style influencer. And although she has upped her red carpet game significantly in recent years, it's actually her denim wardrobe that has caught our attention. With a fondness for baggier silhouettes, Olivia managed to give her jeans outfits a chic, casual spin that even adds event-ready credentials to the laidback style.

Stepping out not once, but twice in a pair of Nili Lotan Shon Barrel-Leg Jeans, Olivia gave the utility-inspired style a much more polished finish as she wore them to support UNICEF's Soccer Aid competition, as well as a red carpet event alongside Brie Larson to promote Disney Upfront at Jacob Javits Centre in NYC.

Giving a smarter finish to the curved-legged, patch-pocketed design, Olivia turned to a classic black blazer on each occasion to add polish to her denim outfit. This added a tailored element and helped to balance the width of the jeans and highlight her waist. For Soccer Aid, Olivia chose a black tee with a mesh yoke for a slightly glammed-up finish. And for the Disney event, she added a white, half-tucked shirt and a pair of (sold-out) Loewe mesh petal kitten heel slingbacks for a contemporary twist on a classic ensemble.

Olivia Colman proves barrel leg jeans are still on trend

Tom Hiddleston and Oliva Colman at Soccer Aid

(Image credit: Shutterstock/ Beth Prodger for UNICEF UK and Soccer Aid Productions. ©UNICEF/Soccer Aid Productions/Stella Pictures)

Oliva Colman's Jeans and Blazer style

Olivia Colman adds red carpet polish to denim

Olivia Colman on the Disney red carpet in barrel leg jeans

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Olivia Colman's impeccable jean styling shows that denim has moved on from being a casual weekend wear to a fabric and cut that can be easily event-ready, too. Creating balance through her silhouette with a well-tailored blazer helps to balance out the fullness of the jean leg, but also adds extra polish to what could be considered quite a relaxed trouser look.

Giving a nod to current spring/summer fashion trends for 2026, Olivia's jeans have an almost utilitarian-like quality, thanks to the large patch pockets, and while she keeps her outfit pretty classic, Olivia uses subtle accessories and styling techniques to add a contemporary finish.

Her half-tucked shirt gives a very timeless combination a very modern finish, while her Loewe shoes are very of-the-moment too, showcasing that even a pair of jeans can easily be reinvented with a few simple tweaks. Proving that once and for all, denim really is the fashion item that can do it all.

Rivkie Baum
Rivkie Baum
Fashion channel editor

Rivkie is a fashion editor, writer and stylist with twenty years' experience in the industry. Rivkie studied design and pattern cutting at the London College of Fashion, and fell in love with styling and journalism, and has covered fashion weeks in London, Paris and New York, as well as shooting editorial all over the world.


Specialising in plus size fashion, Rivkie has long championed that style is for everyBODY and has appeared on a host of radio stations and television shows, pushing for greater representation for plus size women and fashion throughout her career. 

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