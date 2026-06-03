Not straight, not baggy, Olivia Colman proves barrel leg jeans are the flattering denim shape worth trying for summer

Olivia Colman has quietly become quite the style influencer. And although she has upped her red carpet game significantly in recent years, it's actually her denim wardrobe that has caught our attention. With a fondness for baggier silhouettes, Olivia managed to give her jeans outfits a chic, casual spin that even adds event-ready credentials to the laidback style.

Stepping out not once, but twice in a pair of Nili Lotan Shon Barrel-Leg Jeans, Olivia gave the utility-inspired style a much more polished finish as she wore them to support UNICEF's Soccer Aid competition, as well as a red carpet event alongside Brie Larson to promote Disney Upfront at Jacob Javits Centre in NYC.

Giving a smarter finish to the curved-legged, patch-pocketed design, Olivia turned to a classic black blazer on each occasion to add polish to her denim outfit. This added a tailored element and helped to balance the width of the jeans and highlight her waist. For Soccer Aid, Olivia chose a black tee with a mesh yoke for a slightly glammed-up finish. And for the Disney event, she added a white, half-tucked shirt and a pair of (sold-out) Loewe mesh petal kitten heel slingbacks for a contemporary twist on a classic ensemble.

Olivia Colman proves barrel leg jeans are still on trend

(Image credit: Shutterstock/ Beth Prodger for UNICEF UK and Soccer Aid Productions. ©UNICEF/Soccer Aid Productions/Stella Pictures)

Oliva Colman's Jeans and Blazer style

Olivia Colman adds red carpet polish to denim

(Image credit: Getty Images)

With Nothing Underneath The Weekend: Seersucker, White £100 at WNU Jeans, white shirt and a black blazer is such a failsafe combination, but Olivia nailed this look right down to the subtle half-tuck styling of her shirt that just gave the whole ensemble a little more edge. While Olivia opted for a very light striped design, this easy, breezy seersucker iteration will answer what to wear in the heat as well as teaming with jeans and jackets. MOS MOSH Rosie Galleon Barrel Leg Jeans, Dark Blue £139 at John Lewis Offering a brilliant likeness to Olivia's jeans at a fraction of the cost, if you've hesitated on this denim trend, the barrel leg is going no where. The key to wearing this silhouette is all in how you balance your silhouette. Thanks to the wider, roomier bottom half, make sure to add shape to your waist and top half to create an hourglass look. Sezane Noemie Heeled Pumps - Natural Heritage Braided Leather £195 at Sezane While Olivia's highly sought after, Loewe shoes have sold out, this block heel woven slingback, with contemporary square toe are a great choice for adding a smart finish to jeans and dresses this summer. The artisanal design looks elegant, while the low, chunky heel will provide stability for all day wear, without compromising on style.

Olivia Colman's impeccable jean styling shows that denim has moved on from being a casual weekend wear to a fabric and cut that can be easily event-ready, too. Creating balance through her silhouette with a well-tailored blazer helps to balance out the fullness of the jean leg, but also adds extra polish to what could be considered quite a relaxed trouser look.

Giving a nod to current spring/summer fashion trends for 2026, Olivia's jeans have an almost utilitarian-like quality, thanks to the large patch pockets, and while she keeps her outfit pretty classic, Olivia uses subtle accessories and styling techniques to add a contemporary finish.

Her half-tucked shirt gives a very timeless combination a very modern finish, while her Loewe shoes are very of-the-moment too, showcasing that even a pair of jeans can easily be reinvented with a few simple tweaks. Proving that once and for all, denim really is the fashion item that can do it all.