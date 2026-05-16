Not too fitted, not too baggy, Melanie Griffith shows just how good you can look in straight-leg jeans
The star looked great in her true-blue ensemble while out and about last week
When it comes to denim trends for 2026, there are an endless number of shapes, cuts and colours available right now, and adding to your jeans collection can often feel a little overwhelming. If you struggle with shopping for denim or are unsure about what the best jeans are to suit your body type, then the relaxed, straight leg is a great place to start.
This particular cut is a smart-looking straight leg, but with a slightly looser and softer fit, which makes it universally flattering, and it's one of those silhouettes that can easily work for both low-key and fancier plans. Melanie Griffith proves just how chic they can be when she was spotted out in Los Angeles last week wearing a true-blue pair, with a soft white blouse and a pair of heeled loafers.
The outfit had a high-meets-low vibe to it, which would work equally as well for a shopping trip as it would for a date night, and the star’s choice of jeans acted as the perfect base for her floaty blouse and classic accessories. The relaxed straight leg jeans really are a winner for most body shapes, and when it comes to stylish tops to wear with jeans, these classic jeans work with almost anything.
Shop the Look
This slouchy pair will look great with a striped t-shirt and your most comfortable trainers for a busy weekend.
Dress this pair up with a silky cami and heels as a new date night outfit, or keep it low-key with an oversized t-shirt and flats.
Jeans are a very personal thing, and finding a pair you love is no easy task. The relaxed straight leg really is a winner for most, though, as its flattering silhouette gives just the right amount of contour, but isn't too tight either, skimming your leg shape and balancing well with even more voluminous top halves.
A classic blue pair like Melanie's will work with absolutely everything in your wardrobe too, and will be very wearable throughout the year, but if you fancy trying something a little bolder, look for some dopamine denim in bright colours or try this season's polka dot pairs for added fun.
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Matilda Stanley is a freelance style editor covering all things fashion, beauty and interiors. She writes and styles for both print and online and covers everything from the latest catwalk trends to bargain skincare buys. With over fifteen years of experience in the industry, Matilda has worked on TV shows including 'Gok's Fashion Fix', and written and styled for publications including Closer, Heat, Bella, Look, Woman, Good Housekeeping, Now, and The Daily Mail.
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