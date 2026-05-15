Angellica Bell's scarlet red skirt and matching puff-sleeve blouse is the most colourful and elegant Chelsea Flower Show look

Angellica Bell is set to be presenting the horticultural event of the year this upcoming week, and her recent social media post featuring her Chelsea Flower Show appearances over the years has caught our attention.

More specifically, we are loving her scarlet red midi skirt and matching blouse outfit, which leans into the pigmented red tones that are an essential part of the spring/summer fashion colour trends 2026.

If you are lucky enough to have tickets for the upcoming event and are now wondering what to wear to the Chelsea Flower Show, this playful look feels eye-catching and elegant at the same time.

A post shared by Angellica Bell (@angellicabell) A photo posted by on

The first picture in the Instagram post shows Angellica wearing a beautiful floral blazer from Phase Eight that now has limited stock, and the second photo of her and Nicki Chapman features the striking red skirt and blouse look.

The pigmented skirt from Phillipa London features a high-waisted design and has contrasting white stitching for a utility feel. In contrast, her top half features a bright red puff-sleeved blouse with a feminine white tie-neck.

Shop Angellica's Red Look

Mint Velvet Red Cotton Full Midi Skirt £99 at Mint Velvet This vibrant red skirt has a floaty midi silhouette and features a pleated front which moves with each step you take. Perfect for pairing with a matching red blouse or simply dressing down with a white t-shirt and your most comfortable trainers. Monsoon Willa Puff Sleeve Tie Front Top Red £59 at Monsoon Perfect for creating a colour block outfit, this puff-sleeve blouse will look even more polished styled with a floaty red skirt. Alternatively, for an everyday feel, you could pair it with your best wide-leg jeans and some leather flats. Mint Velvet Roxy Gold Espadrille Wedge Sandals £120 at Mint Velvet These wedge heel espadrilles are the kind of shoe that you'll get plenty of wear out of all summer long. From complementing breezy summer dresses or skirts to elevating jeans.

More of Angellica's Chelsea Flower Show looks in the post include a playful tailored blazer covered in bright florals, a beautiful polka dot dress originally from M&S and a sunny yellow trouser suit styled with heeled pumps. If you're interested in taking inspiration from these outfits, we've rounded up some similar items below for you to shop.

More of Angellica's Chelsea Flower Show Looks

What stands out about this look is how striking the fiery red shade is, and it feels perfectly summery too. She accessorises the skirt-and-blouse co-ord with some cream heeled espadrilles, an elegant and practical choice for a day on your feet.

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Whether you're dressing for the Chelsea Flower Show itself, or you're simply looking for occasionwear inspiration, Angellica's bright summery colour choices and playful prints can serve as style inspiration.

Plus, the great thing about investing in a floaty cotton skirt and blouse in a pigmented colour is that you can mix and match these items accordingly. They can be reworn for several different occasions, whether you're wondering what to wear to a wedding or you're shopping for an upcoming holiday.