Women’s trouser suits are everywhere this season - here’s where to buy yours 

When it comes to buying the best women’s trouser suits, with careful consideration you’re bound to find the perfect two or three piece to suit you and your wardrobe. Tailoring has come a long way from just being drab grey officewear – these days you’ll find women's trouser suits in a variety of colours and fabrics to suit every occasion and taste – whether you’re looking for sugary pink, slubby linen or a glamorous structured style, there’s a wealth of choice available.

Before investing in a women’s trouser suit, it’s important to consider how it will work with the rest of your clothing – choose well and the tailored separates will become integral to your capsule wardrobe. While it might be tempting to snap up a bold and bright trouser suit or a pastel two-piece, first ask yourself what colour suits me before committing to a new purchase. Colours such as royal blue, olive green and pink will keep their cool long past the summer, giving them a year-round appeal. Need convincing that pink is the perfect choice for you? Kate Middleton’s pink suit is the epitome of quiet luxury.

Look for styles that will work beyond the office too – the best women’s trouser suits will look great with heels for smart occasions and teamed with your best white trainers at the weekend for a cool, casual vibe.

Fashion Editor and Stylist Julie Player has this advice:

“The most important thing to consider when investing in a suit is the occasion at which you plan to wear it. If you are looking for a suit to wear for formal days in an office environment it would be wise to chose a neutral-coloured, classically cut suit that will form the basis of a workwear capsule wardrobe. However, if you are looking for a suit to wear for a wedding or special occasion you could consider a brighter colour or bold print that will make more of a statement. The shape is important, think about your body type and chose a style that will flatter your figure.”

Where to buy the best women's trouser suits

Many of our favourite British clothing brands are jumping on the trend for womens trouser suits – from Boden and Reiss to John Lewis’ ANYDAY, there’s a style to suit every budget. Marks & Spencer reports that sales of summer tailoring are up by 125 per cent, with over 42,000 linen blazers sold to date, coupled with a staggering 66,000 pairs of wide leg linen trousers – proof, if ever you needed it, that this is one of the key fashion trends 2024 for summer.

We’ve rounded up the six best UK retailers to shop for the perfect women’s trouser suits for your wardrobe.

1. Marks & Spencer

(Image credit: Future / M&S)

Charlie Bell, Deputy Fashion Editor at Future Plc says: “Women’s trouser suits are sweeping the British high street and where better to pick up a beautiful tailored suit than one of our shopping favourites, Marks & Spencer? From hot pink sleeveless blazers with matching wide leg trousers and their popular linen collection to chic shorts suits, you’re bound to find the perfect combination to suit your personal style.”

If you’re looking for something a little different when it comes to tailoring, check out the brand’s super cool cotton-rich denim-inspired three-piece suit for a true blue take on women’s trouser suits. This style bridges the gap between smart suiting and laidback style perfectly with its indigo hue – try styling it with neutral accessories such as flat black sandals and a pair of your favourite quiet luxury sunglasses.

M&S single-breasted cotton rich waistcoat Visit Site RRP: £35 | If you want to smarten up your favourite white jeans or midi skirt, try swapping typical t-shirts for this slightly cropped waistcoat. It’ll offer a cool tailored edge to every outfit. M&S single-breasted cotton rich relaxed blazer Visit Site RRP: £69 | With its relaxed cut and denim hue, this cotton rich single-breasted blazer is the ideal easy-to-wear summer wardrobe staple. Wear it as a three piece or with a denim midi and printed tee for laidback style. M&S cotton rich wide leg trousers Visit Site RRP: £39.50 | These wide leg suit trousers are the perfect alternative to your favourite jeans this summer. Wear them with the matching waistcoat to create a cool, elongated silhouette.

2. Next

(Image credit: Future / Next)

Whatever style you’re searching for, you’ll find every variation at Next. The British high street brand offers a wide selection of mix and match options, perfect for customising your suit. Before you start shopping, Fashion Editor and Stylist Julie Player offers this sage styling advice:

“A sharply tailored jacket with padded shoulders will create structure and accentuate the shoulder line, perfect for balancing out a pear-shaped figure, while a cropped jacket paired with high-waisted skirt or trousers will flatter a petite figure-type. A longer-length jacket combined with wide-leg trousers will disguise a pear shape.”

When it comes to your bottom half, wide-leg trousers have been a popular choice for the last few years and work well with a fitted jacket, but a slimmer pair of straight-leg trousers will be a better investment as they are universally flattering.”

Next lightweight linen-blend blazer Visit Site RRP: £50 | This single-breasted blazer in a lightweight linen-blend is a wardrobe must-have. The soft duck egg hue is perfect for teaming with light wash jeans and a white tee at weekends. Next linen blend tapered trousers Visit Site RRP: £28 | While wide leg trousers are definitely having a moment, the fitted and slightly cropped shape of these tapered trousers is universally flattering, highlighting the slimmest point of your leg – the ankle. Next linen blend wide leg trousers Visit Site RRP: £30 | If you’re worried about linen trousers creasing, look for a linen-blend fabric – the mix of LENZING™ ECOVERO™ Viscose with the natural fibres will help you keep cool and reduce pesky creases.

3. Reiss

(Image credit: Future / Reiss)

The gold standard of women's trouser suits has to be Reiss. Long a front runner in affordable, beautifully-cut women’s tailoring, these suits deserve to be worn to more than just an office. If you’re looking for an alternative to dresses for the summer social season, look to Reiss for inspiration.

As well as classic navy, black and grey, the brand offers a range of colourful women's trouser suits perfect for special occasions such as weddings, parties and summer calendar highlights. Wondering what to wear to the races? Swap your favourite frock for a colourful tailored two-piece this summer! Deputy Fashion Editor Charlie Bell offers this advice when looking for the perfect shade:

“While pale pinks work for spring and summer, opting for a dusky or deeper shade of pink will see your trouser suit work year-round. Try teaming it with red accessories for a cool colour clash look.”

Reiss single-breasted pink blazer Visit Site RRP: £298 | With structured shoulders and a slim fit cut, this suit jacket is fit for a princess. The warm, dusky pink is grown up yet feminine, making it the perfect alternative to dresses for summer occasions – just add a delicate silk camisole. Reiss pink flared suit trousers Visit Site RRP: £168 | These fitted trousers are flattering on every figure - the slight kick flare at the hem will help balance hips, while the high waist will elongate your legs, creating a slimming silhouette. Fiorelli cream Vega shoulder bag Visit Site RRP: £59 | Swap your occasion clutch for a cool minimalist shoulder bag. Tucking under your arm, you’ll be hands free for canapes and cocktails – a neutral shade such as this cream style will work with multiple outfits.

4. Whistles

(Image credit: Future / Whistles)

Whistles' women’s trouser suits focus on the latest trend this season, with emphasis on waistcoats. If you’ve ever wondered how to wear a waistcoat, Julie Player says: “a matching waistcoat, worn without anything underneath, adds for a modern edge to women’s trouser suits. For hot days, it’s the perfect alternative to a suit jacket or blazer.”

If you’d prefer upper arm coverage, adding a simple white t-shirt will add a chic minimalist touch to your waistcoat.

This season, many of Whistles’ women’s trouser suits feature a longer line waistcoat which skims the hips and also features a higher neckline, extending to the collarbone. This added coverage creates a more suit-like feel to the sleeveless style, evoking Nineties minimalist styles that are once again on trend. This style is a good option if you would prefer more fabric, unlike many styles which are cropped to sit on or above the waistband of your trousers.

To contrast the formal cut of the navy pinstripe, trainers are the perfect shoes to wear with wide-leg trousers for a relaxed finish to your outfit, adding a cool modern twist to suiting.

Whistles round neck waistcoat Visit Site RRP: £99 | With a high, rounded collar and hip skimming length, this waistcoat differs from the typical cut. Try wearing it over a white tee with the bottom buttons undone for an updated take on this Nineties-inspired style. Whistles pin stripe wide leg trousers Visit Site RRP: £109 | With a relaxed fit, these stylish pinstripe trousers are a nod to the wide leg trend without creating too much volume, meaning they’ll skim the thigh for a flattering fit but won’t overwhelm your shape – even if you’re petite! Adidas OG off white and red Samba Trainers View at Office RRP: £94.99 | Add a sporty edge to your trouser suit with a pair of trainers. Adidas Sambas are the shoe of the summer, with their low profile and subtle style. This red stripe pair will add the perfect pop of colour to lift neutral outfits.

5. John Lewis

(Image credit: Future / John Lewis & Partners)

A British fashion stalwart, John Lewis saw a search increase for women’s trouser suits of 285 per cent in a single week in May 2024. With a great range of brands alongside their own eponymous label and the affordable ANYDAY range, John Lewis is the ideal one stop shopping destination for every woman looking for her perfect match when it comes to women’s trouser suits.

When it comes to their own brand, John Lewis have nailed stylish suiting with cool pastel hued cotton in sharp cuts and basket weave linen in laidback, loose fits, offering options for all in both two and three piece options.

John Lewis beige linen pinstripe trousers Visit Site RRP: £55 | The barrel cut of this pair of linen suit trousers adds a modern twist to wide leg trousers, offering a languid take on suiting. If you’re not sure wide legs are for you, these offer volume across the thigh but taper at the ankle. John Lewis beige pinstripe blazer Visit Site RRP: £85 | This relaxed double-breasted blazer is the perfect wardrobe addition for days when you want to feel a touch smarter. The timeless beige shade and subtle pinstripe mean it’ll work with everything from matching trousers to denim. Orelia gold chain t-bar necklace Visit Site RRP: £60 | A statement suit deserves a standout necklace – this T-bar chunky chain from Orelia is the perfect finishing touch. It will draw the eye to your collarbone without distracting from your outfit.

6. Mint Velvet

(Image credit: Future / Mint Velvet)

Ever since it launched in 2009, Mint Velvet has been filling our wardrobes with stylish pieces and their women’s trouser suits are no exception. From slubby pink linen sets to cool powder blue pinstripes, Mint Velvet have the power to read our minds when it comes to important purchases like women’s trouser suits. This summer, one style your wardrobe can’t be without is a white linen trouser suit – three is officially a trend and we’ve spotted several on the red carpet - Claudia Winkleman and Gillian Anderson have both rocked a white trouser suit, while Emily Blunt’s white suit worn with black accessories got the nod of approval from fashion folk.

For the perfect white linen women’s trouser suit, we love Mint Velvet’s MINT Studio collection. This capsule occasion wear collection features classic styles with added modern finishes for super cool takes on timeless pieces that you’ll turn to for years to come.

Mint Velvet white linen trousers Visit Site RRP: £149 | Available in three different leg lengths, you can find your perfect fit with these chic wide leg trousers. Look for a pair that just skims the ground with your preferred footwear – pooling fabric is not a good look as it will make you appear shorter than you are. Mint Velvet side tie white blazer Visit Site RRP: £199 | This wrap style side-tie blazer is a cool alternative to traditional single and double breasted styles, effortlessly elevating a classic wardrobe staple. Try wearing it over straight leg jeans and a pair of heels for a cool, laidback summer evening look. Mint Velvet gold platform sandals Visit Site RRP: £129 | If you’re looking to add height to your look, a pair of block heel metallic sandals are the perfect finishing touch under a pair of wide leg trousers. Opt for a slightly longer leg length in order to hide your shoes, creating the illusion of endlessly long legs.

Can women wear a trouser suit to a wedding?

Whether you’re attending a cool city wedding or nuptials in a country church, women’s trouser suits have become a stylish alternative to the best wedding guest dresses in recent years. Look for styles in bright colours or bold patterns to make a style statement – Julie Player says:

“Yes, you can wear a suit to a wedding! If you feel confident and comfortable in a trouser suit there are plenty of styles that will be ideal. I suggest trying a softer colour or teaming a grey or navy suit with a patterned blouse or bright top. It’s best to avoid a white trouser suit, unless you are part of the wedding party, and I wouldn’t wear black either as it’s just too sombre.”

What top to wear with a trouser suit?

Women’s trouser suits are surprisingly versatile when it comes to different tops that you can wear with them. For an office-appropriate look, opt for a shirt underneath – crisp cotton will make you feel pulled together, or for a softer, more feminine take, try swapping to a silk blouse in a complementary hue. For an on-trend colour drench effect, opt for a top in a similar tone to your suit for head to toe cool. At the weekend or for more casual occasions, add a fitted plain or printed tee, finishing your look with trainers.

How should a trouser suit fit a woman?

When buying a suit, it’s important to consider what cut and style will suit you, particularly if you’re investing in a more expensive brand. It’s easy to get sucked into the current trends but a classic fit will age far better.

Julie Player offers this sage advice when it comes to fit: “The current trend for oversized boxy jackets and wider trousers is a great look if you want a fun and funky outfit, but beware! Trends change and this look will probably date pretty quickly. I suggest going for a fit that skims your figure, fitting closely on the shoulders and tapering down towards the hips. Trousers that skim the ankle work well with ballet flats or Mary Janes, while wider leg styles look great with heels, or trainers if you want a relaxed look.”

A mannish double-breasted blazer looks best worn done up, working on slimmer frames – the double buttons draw attention to the torso, so can be trickier to carry off if you’re bigger busted. However, you can highlight your waist in this style by adding a contrasting belt to cinch in extra fabric at your middle which will create an hourglass effect to balance your silhouette.

A single-breasted blazer is flattering for all shapes and can be worn closed for a streamlined look or open for a more relaxed style. When worn open, try wearing a top in a contrasting colour underneath - this creates a slimming illusion by creating a window effect, drawing the eye to the portion of torso in the open section.

Julie Player Fashion Editor & Stylist Julie has over 30 years experience in the fashion industry and is a regular contributor to Woman & Home, Woman’s Weekly and Chat magazines, creating engaging fashion and lifestyle content for women of all ages. She also works in the wardrobe department at ITV, dressing the presenters for Good Morning Britain. Aged 57, Julie loves seeking out the most figure-flattering fashion for every occasion. She’s a qualified sustainable fashion expert with a wealth of knowledge of planet-friendly fashion brands and ways to shop more ethically.