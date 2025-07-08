The best new reads of summer 2025 – from romantic escapism to chilling crime – picked by woman&home's book editor

We all know summer is about reading - when we can put our feet up and dive into our favourite genre, whether that’s heart-racing thrillers, swoon-worthy romances or empowering non-fiction.

This summer’s picks from me, woman&home's books editor, include the final instalment in Anthony Horowitz's Magpie Murders and Moonflower Murders trilogy, and Fern Britton’s uplifting new novel A Cornish Legacy.

Thriller lovers will devour Karin Slaughter’s latest novel, about two teenagers who go missing, and if it’s non-fiction you’re after, look no further than The Let Them Theory by Mel Robbins and Sawyer Robbins, a brilliant self-help guide on how to stop wasting energy on what you can’t control and focus on things that matter.

Wanderlust reads

SECRETS OF THE PAST Under the Lemon Tree by Emma Cowell As interior designer Kat comes to terms with the loss of her twin brother Nik, she is shocked to learn she has lost another relative – an uncle she didn't even know existed. Bequeathed a property, she travels to the Greek isle of Agistri to discover a cottage in need of renovation, plus a handsome neighbour. Thus starts an emotional journey, uncovering more than rotting wood and faded wallpaper. A heartfelt story of second chances. UPLIFTING One Cornish Summer With You by Phillipa Ashley Living in the seaside town of Porthmellow, sand artist Tammy is grieving the loss of her father. She has learnt to protect her heart at all costs, but when she meets a gorgeous-looking solicitor, Ruan, that might change. Both reeling from break-ups, can they both learn to love Porthmellow together or is it all only for one summer? ENTRANCING REUNION Kakigori Summer by Emily Itami The three Takanawa sisters couldn't be more different. Eldest, Rei, is a workaholic living abroad in London. Thoughtful Kiki is a busy single mother in Tokyo and youngest Ai is a J-pop idol who's just fallen from grace. Through each of their eyes, Itami tells the story of a family's clashing of worlds one summer on the Japanese coast. It's time for the sisters to return to their childhood home and confront the loss of their mother 15 years before. Warm, funny and transportive. REVELATIONS IN ITALY The View From Lake Como by Adriana Trigiani

Jess is stuck in a rut, divorced and looking after everyone else in her Italian-American family in New Jersey. It takes a loss for her to realise her artistic talents by taking herself off to her ancestral home in Carrara, Italy. But what Jess discovers there will change the course of her life forever. A little Shirley Valentine, combined with the family drama of My Big Fat Greek Wedding and the soul-searching of Eat Pray Love, this story of self-discovery makes a great beachside read.

Insightful non-fiction

LIFE-CHANGING MANTRA The Let Them Theory by Mel Robbins and Sawyer Robbins If you missed the impact of The Let Them Theory, the viral sensation that has taken the self-help world by storm, pack this for a no-nonsense guide to improve your life. In it, Mel Robbins explains her 'Let Them' theory – how to stop wasting energy on what you can't control and focus on things that matter instead. Filled with advice on how to apply the theory in different areas of your life, it's sure to provoke a thought or two. Wisdom from Beyoncé's mother Matriarch: A Memoir by Tina Knowles A deeply powerful and personal memoir from Tina Knowles, mother of global icon Beyoncé. This isn't just about raising a superstar – it's about Tina's own journey. From her roots in Galveston, Texas, to building a life marked by love, loss, resilience and reinvention, she shares a story full of heart and wisdom. Honest, moving and beautifully told, Matriarch is a celebration of Black motherhood and the strength passed between women across generations. ALWAYS IN BLOOM Colour in the Garden: Stylish Ideas for Year-Round Colour by Lucy Bellamy There's no doubt that colour is good for us, and gardening writer Lucy Bellamy is here to show you how to achieve this. Create atmosphere in your garden with this guide to choosing the right plants and helping them shine. Inside, you'll discover planting schemes, plant lists and handy tips about colour for gardens of any size. This is a must-read for anyone who wants a vibrant garden. EYE-OPENING EXPLORATION Let Me In: the Brontës in Bricks and Mortar by Ann Dinsdale and Sharon Wright Take a trip to Brontëworld in the company of two super sleuths, dedicated to uncovering the domestic detail of the family's lives in the 19th century. As they open creaking doors, you'll discover a witch cupboard, a coffin table and so much more – you'll walk in the footsteps of the Brontë sisters and feel the wind on their faces. This glimpse into their interior life through buildings and landscapes is a fascinating slice of social history that will enrich your understanding of their novels.

Crime fiction and thrillers

SIMMERS WITH SUSPENSE We Are All Guilty Here by Karin Slaughter When teenagers Cheyenne and Madison go missing in the town of North Falls, the sheriff and his deputy, Emmy Lou, are on a mission to find them. It's personal for the father-and-daughter duo – Emmy Lou was the last person to see Madison alive. They make an arrest, but there's a chance they have the wrong person. As Emmy Lou finds the courage to uncover the truth, corruption, lies and family secrets ensue – and she realises no one is quite as innocent as they seem. This is Karin Slaughter at her finest. MOTHERLAND MEETS MURDER It's Always the Husband by C. L. Taylor Most of the mums give single dad Will a wide berth at the school gates when he collects his daughter, Milly. Not only did Will's first wife die suspiciously, his second partner is missing. But Jude can't help but spend time with him; their daughters are best friends and she's been intimate with him. When she finds a diary under Will's bed, things start to unravel, but not before all the mums' secrets start to come out. No one can be trusted, whether they have fabulous lives or not. TAUT THRILLER Closer Than She Thinks by Zoe Lea With an ageing mother to care for and money worries meaning her husband, Paul,is always at work, Lou's life is mundane. That's until odd-job man Oscar, who's 15 years her junior, takes a shine to her. Under the guise of giving him Spanish lessons, Lou begins a secret relationship with Oscar, but when messages about it appear on her social media pages, the excitement of their affair is dampened. Not only that, but someone seems to be stalking her mother. Fast-paced with twists and turns, this novel shows it's never too late to make changes in your life, or be a victim of someone else's evil mind. A PACY READ Runner 13 by Amy McCulloch The thought of a 250-mile run through the Sahara would be madness for most, but for Adrienne, it's a challenge she can't wait for. It's not just the prize – if Adrienne takes part, race promoter Boone will reveal everything he knows about an incident that almost destroyed her life. But with elite runners and her ex-husband lining up, and someone willing to kill to destroy the competition, what are Adrienne's chances of winning? The twists will have you racing through every page. GOLDEN-AGE MYSTERY Marble Hall Murders by Anthony Horowitz If you loved Magpie Murders and Moonflower Murders, you'll be more than satisfied by this thrilling conclusion to the trilogy. Susan Ryeland is the eagle-eyed editor that can't seem to fully put the books of insufferable late author Alan Conway to bed. This time, she's approached to work on a 'continuation' novel written by Eliot Crace, grandson of beloved children's author Miriam, who died exactly 20 years earlier. He believes she was poisoned and Susan soon finds herself in danger once again, as he hides what he knows in his book. The premise is intriguing and the plot more than delivers, with literary-based clues sprinkled throughout. SOCIAL MEDIA VS REALITY The Trad Wife's Secret by Liane Child Madison March seems to have the perfect life, fully embracing the tradwife lifestyle with a picture-perfect family and growing social media following. But behind the curated posts lies a web of betrayal. As her flawless facade begins to unravel, Madison is forced to confront the truth. With the tradwife trend gaining popularity, this book delves into the dangers of maintaining an online persona and the hidden costs of perfection. A gripping thriller about deception and self-discovery. UNEXPECTED TWISTS Cat Fight by Kit Conway Not much happens on the Briar Heart Estate. That's until Adam spots a mysterious big cat on his car. Neighbours are divided over the claim, but it doesn't stop a frenzy of sightings and residents benefiting from the big cat rumours. But something isn't quite right – there's something lurking in the bushes, but the danger could be closer to home. Anyone who's ever been caught up in local rumours will relate to this story of cheating, power games and keeping up with the Joneses.

Romances and heartfelt stories

BRIEF ENCOUNTER What If I Never Get Over You by Paige Toon When Ellie and Ash meet in Lisbon while interrailing, the attraction is instant. Three whirlwind days later, their destiny seems written in the stars. However, plans to meet up in Madrid go awry. With no way to contact each other, Ellie and Ash are forced to move on with their lives. Years later, they are thrown together in unexpected circumstances. But the obstacles are now seemingly insurmountable. Is their love strong enough? A swoony must-read. TANGLED FAMILY SECRETS Secrets of the Bees by Jane Johnson Striking a balance between progress and preserving the past is never easy. Yet in this twisty tale, you'll know whose side you're on. Set in a remote corner of Cornwall, the story focuses on Ezra, resident of a small cottage on an estate whose mistress dies without a will. When the new owners threaten to turn the cottage into holiday accommodation and introduce glamping to bring in tourists, Ezra has to do everything possible to save the home his family has lived in for generations. Nuanced, warm and wryly amusing. NUANCED AND NOSTALGIC A Beautiful Family by Jennifer Trevelyan Families can be complex – something Alix, the 10-year-old central character of this book, is about to find out. Its story follows her as, in tandem with a new friend, she begins to solve the mystery of a missing child. However, the more she delves into it, the more questions she has for those around her. Beautifully told from an interesting perspective, this novel captures a child's curiosities, and an unfolding summer of adventure. SWEDISH SENSATION When the Cranes Fly South by Lisa Ridzén This profoundly moving novel is sure to melt you into tears faster than a Cornetto in the sunshine. Its narrative follows Bo, an ageing man faced with the gradual ebbing away of his autonomy. As his son insists on taking away his father's beloved dog, claiming he's not looked after properly, Bo reflects on his loss of control, a wife with dementia who doesn't recognise him, complicated relationships and the slow ending of a long life. Poignant, beautifully written and guaranteed to spark introspection. MULTI-GENERATIONAL SERIES The Treasures by Harriet Evans The first book of what promises to be a gripping trilogy, Evans deftly demonstrates why she is regarded as the 'queen of the big house family saga'. It's here that we meet Alice and Tom, whose fates are linked as their lives intertwine over the years, and Sevenstones, a house that holds their family secrets. Packed with beautiful characterisation and atmospheric settings, we're looking forward to the next instalment. REBUILDING A LIFE A Cornish Legacy by Fern Britton They say home is where the heart is, but for Cordelia, a woman who's seemingly lost everything she holds dear, a crumbling, inherited manor in Cornwall is anything but. Undeterred, she begins to renovate 'Wilderhoo' with a plan to sell, but before long, its Cornish charm and the locals draw her in. In rebuilding Wilderhoo, can Cordelia really rebuild herself? An uplifting read, perfect for soothing the soul.

Fantasy and sci-fi

DEBUT TO DEVOUR Aftertaste by Daria Lavelle A masterful debut with a highly original concept that will pull you in and keep you hooked until the very last page. Protagonist Konstantin Duhovy has a unique ability to taste the coveted meals of the dead – their 'aftertastes'. Not only this, when he cooks the recipe and their loved ones eat it, the ghosts materialise into the land of the living. But messing with the afterlife comes with a price. An exceptional novel about hunger, grief, love and learning to let go. DYSTOPIAN MUST-READ The Tomorrow Project by H Critchlow It is 2050 and the world is reeling from the tail end of a fatal pandemic. Government press secretary, Marianne, discovers far too late that an official plan to protect children is corrupt and flawed. Desperate to fix the system, she takes drastic measures that may potentially save humanity. Meanwhile, Maia, the last child evacuated from the rampant disease, grows up with strangers in isolation, free of the virus, but locked in a secret protection facility. She faces a life-altering choice: stay in safety or risk confronting the unknown? A haunting read.

Historical settings

FATE AND FREE WILL The Tarot Reader of Versailles by Anya Bergman Be transported to the court of Marie Antoinette and the contrasting wilds of Ireland. Loosely based on the true story of tarot reader Marie Anne Adélaíde Lenormand during the time of the French Revolution, it's a mixture of politics, power and passion. When Marie Anne takes Irish maid Cait under her wing, she discovers she's not the only one with paranormal abilities and sparks fly. But Cait isn't all that she seems… EPIC AND EMOTIONAL Atmosphere by Taylor Jenkins Reid Not everything in the 80s was about big hair and shoulder pads: for many, it was about space travel. Astronomy professor Joan realises a dream when she applies to NASA's space shuttle programme. But she soon finds out she has signed up for more than just a trip to the stars, as she experiences rigorous training, unlikely friendships and an unexpected romance. An ambitious novel that explores human limitation, sacrifice and the essence of love itself. EVOCATIVE AND INTRIGUING The Moonlit Maze by Zoë Marriott Twisty, vivid and characterful, this dual-timeline novel will have you hooked. It's 1924 and in the small seaside village of Winterthorne, Lord and Lady Kearsley's daughter Xanthe slips away for a rendezvous while the family mansion burns to the ground. Yet the case goes unsolved. While 100 years later, Jude inherits a cottage in Winterthorne, and so starts her investigation into her family history and the great fire a century earlier. Can the past really be rewritten? HEARTBREAKING DEBUT When Sleeping Women Wake by Emma Pei Yin A moving historical debut that's almost guaranteed to make you reach for the tissues. Set in the time of the Japanese occupation of Hong Kong in World War II, its title refers to a Chinese proverb, which means that when a woman realises her inner strength, she begins to use it. The three women in question are a mother, her daughter and their maid, each forced on a journey of survival to find their way back to each other. Heartbreaking yet hopeful.