Our team’s all-time favourite beauty buys are on sale right now – with huge discounts of up to 50% off

While it's quite the achievement for a product to make its way into our beauty team's hall of fame, it's even nicer for us when they boast impressive discounts in the sales.

As a team that tests beauty products day-in-day-out for a living, we'd say we're pretty well-equipped to share the formulas that have earned greatest hits status in our beauty arsenals – just take our edit of the woman&home beauty team's all-time favourite products, for example. We're talking everything from the best cleansers for sensitive skin and an essie nail polish for an affordable mani to the best perfumes for women and the best lip liner for long-lasting, all-day wear – plus, much more.

Now, we're going the extra mile as, during a recent bargain-hunting scroll through the sales, we've spotted 12 of our most used beauty buys are currently marked down – including in the Amazon Spring Sale. So, if you're going to buy anything in the sales, let it be one of our tried, tested and trusted beauty products.

Our team's 12 all-time favourite beauty buys that are now on sale

If your beauty kit is running on empty and in need of a restock, or perhaps you want to trial some new formulas, now is the perfect time as we've spotted savings of up to 50% off the likes of UKLASH's popular Lash Growth Serum, the iconic Elizabeth Arden Eight Hour Cream, and Garnier's bestselling Micellar Cleansing Water.