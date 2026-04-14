Boots £10 Tuesday is back, and this week's beauty buys can be at your door in 30 minutes - here's how

Boots is one of the most recognisable and reliable beauty destinations in the UK, with over 1,800 stores across the country, but did you know they host a £10 sale every Tuesday? Plus, you can now get the discounted buys to your door in just half an hour...

With an array of beauty buys, including the best perfumes for women and the most long-lasting lipsticks, it should come as no surprise that you can find a plethora of discounted products in the Boots beauty sale. And for those in the know about the high street retailer, Tuesdays are the day to shop for the best bargains.

This is because Boots runs a weekly online-exclusive £10 Tuesday sale where an assortment of selected products are marked down to (yes, you guessed it) just £10. However, the retailer is making the shopping experience easier and more convenient than ever by teaming up with Uber Eats, meaning you can get your hands on the limited-time-only beauty bargains on the day – in as little as 30 minutes. Here's everything you need to know.

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Everything you need to know about Boots £10 Tuesday on Uber Eats

Each week, you'll find a handful of different products marked down, but they're only sticking around for 24 hours, or until stocks last, so it's worth snapping them up when you see them. So, with it being Tuesday, we thought it was only natural to share some of our favourite deals that are included in this week's Boots £10 Tuesday sale – from a £15 saving on an Olay eye cream to 60% discount on a Clinique lotion.

£10 for today only Olay Ultimate Eye Cream £10 at Boots.com $21.64 at Walmart $29.99 at Target $37.99 at CVS Health RRP: £24.99, now £10 Refresh and renew the eye area with the Olay Eyes Ultimate Eye Cream, a youth-boosting treatment designed to target the delicate skin of the eyes. Supercharged with peptides and vitamins, this formula works to smooth fine lines, reduce dark circles and minimise puffiness – not to mention, colour corrects to instantly brighten the appearance of under-eye skin. It also renews skin texture over time, with consistent use. £10 for today only Cerave Invisible Hydrating Sunscreen SPF 50 £10 at Boots.com RRP: £13.99, now £10 It's drilled into us time and time again, but it's important to be wearing sunscreen each and every day. So, why not use Boots' £10 Tuesday sale as an opportunity to bag CeraVe's Invisible Hydrating Sunscreen while it's marked down? Suitable for use on the face and body, this lightweight sunscreen offers SPF 50+ UVA + UVB protection, while being equipped with three essential ceramides & MVE technology that work to strengthen the skin's natural barrier. The fast-absorbing formula delivers 24 hours of continuous hydration, while remaining water, sweat, and sand resistant – with an invisible finish too. £10 for today only Clinique Clarifying Lotion Twice a Day Exfoliator 3 £10 at Boots.com RRP: £25, now £10 Unlike other toners on the market, Clinique's Clarifying Lotion features exfoliating ingredients (such as salicylic acid and witch hazel) that remove excess oil and dead cells on the skin’s surface, helping your skincare products to absorb better. This gentle exfoliator refreshes dull, flaky skin for a smoother, more radiant, healthy-looking complexion with less noticeable pores.

You might know Uber Eats for your Saturday night takeaway or as a way to get last-minute groceries when you're in a pinch for time, but you can actually use the delivery platform to also shop for essentials from your local Boots store.

While the customer-loved Boots £10 Tuesday sale is exclusively available to shop via the brand's website, from Tuesday 14th April, you can now shop the weekly sale on-demand via Uber Eats for the foreseeable future – which could be dangerous information for beauty bargain hunters like us.

(Image credit: Future/Uber Eats/Boots)

Bringing a new level of convenience to shopping the sale event, you'll be able to get unmissable beauty, health and wellness deals delivered straight to your doorstep, in as little as 30 minutes (subject to local store availability).

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With participating areas such as Sheffield, Birmingham, Glasgow and Manchester, you can check to see if your area is included to shop at Boots on Uber Eats. And if it's not, Boots Click & Collect can whizz your online shop to a Boots location of your choice the very next day, if you order before 6pm.