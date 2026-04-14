Boots £10 Tuesday is back, and this week's beauty buys can be at your door in 30 minutes - here's how

From last-minute Cerave sunscreen to a dark circle-brightening eye cream, this week's sale is better - and faster - than ever

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Image of a woman with brunette bob hair crouching in an open doorway and picking up a brown box parcel, on a white marble background with Clinique toner and Olay eye cream, pink details and swirls
(Image credit: Getty Images/MoMo Productions)

Boots is one of the most recognisable and reliable beauty destinations in the UK, with over 1,800 stores across the country, but did you know they host a £10 sale every Tuesday? Plus, you can now get the discounted buys to your door in just half an hour...

With an array of beauty buys, including the best perfumes for women and the most long-lasting lipsticks, it should come as no surprise that you can find a plethora of discounted products in the Boots beauty sale. And for those in the know about the high street retailer, Tuesdays are the day to shop for the best bargains.

This is because Boots runs a weekly online-exclusive £10 Tuesday sale where an assortment of selected products are marked down to (yes, you guessed it) just £10. However, the retailer is making the shopping experience easier and more convenient than ever by teaming up with Uber Eats, meaning you can get your hands on the limited-time-only beauty bargains on the day – in as little as 30 minutes. Here's everything you need to know.

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Everything you need to know about Boots £10 Tuesday on Uber Eats

Each week, you'll find a handful of different products marked down, but they're only sticking around for 24 hours, or until stocks last, so it's worth snapping them up when you see them. So, with it being Tuesday, we thought it was only natural to share some of our favourite deals that are included in this week's Boots £10 Tuesday sale – from a £15 saving on an Olay eye cream to 60% discount on a Clinique lotion.

You might know Uber Eats for your Saturday night takeaway or as a way to get last-minute groceries when you're in a pinch for time, but you can actually use the delivery platform to also shop for essentials from your local Boots store.

While the customer-loved Boots £10 Tuesday sale is exclusively available to shop via the brand's website, from Tuesday 14th April, you can now shop the weekly sale on-demand via Uber Eats for the foreseeable future – which could be dangerous information for beauty bargain hunters like us.

Image of Boots shop on Uber Eats, showing &amp;pound;10 Tuesday deals

(Image credit: Future/Uber Eats/Boots)

Bringing a new level of convenience to shopping the sale event, you'll be able to get unmissable beauty, health and wellness deals delivered straight to your doorstep, in as little as 30 minutes (subject to local store availability).

With participating areas such as Sheffield, Birmingham, Glasgow and Manchester, you can check to see if your area is included to shop at Boots on Uber Eats. And if it's not, Boots Click & Collect can whizz your online shop to a Boots location of your choice the very next day, if you order before 6pm.

Sennen Prickett
Sennen Prickett
Digital Beauty Writer

Sennen is Digital Beauty Writer at woman&home, where she shares the latest beauty launches, trending buys and personal product recommendations, from makeup and hair to skincare and nails. She is also a judge for the annual woman&home Haircare, Skincare and Beauty Awards.

Previously, Sennen achieved a First Class Fashion and Beauty Journalism degree at Birmingham City University, before undertaking her role as Junior Digital Fashion and Beauty Editor at FROW Magazine. During this position, she wrote about the latest industry news, new product launches, viral trends and thoroughly reviewed a lineup of beauty products. Since leaving FROW, Sennen has gone on to create fashion, beauty and lifestyle content with numerous brands, including Who What Wear UK, HuffPost UK and Harvey Nichols.

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