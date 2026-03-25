Our team takes a first look inside the limited-edition Boots New & Trending Beauty Box

Limited-edition beauty boxes have become quite the hit with savvy beauty shoppers thanks to their host of desirable products from big name brands, but for a fraction of the price.

With that in mind, Boots have declared spring as beauty box season with the surprise launch of the New & Trending Beauty Box, dropping just weeks after the sell-out Boots Korean Skincare Edit and the Boots Easter Beauty Box. If you know a thing or two about us, you'll know that we have the ability to scout out the very best beauty box deals and this edit is the latest one to make the list.

We were lucky enough to have our eyes on the box ahead of its launch, meaning we've got everything you need to know before snapping it up – including its price, contents and how to get your hands on it. But, if it's anything like the high street retailer's other beauty boxes, it's sure to sell out fast so it's worth nabbing it now to avoid missing out.

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A first look at the Boots New & Trending Beauty Box

Despite boasting a £55 price tag, this limited-edition beauty box is valued at over £280, which means you're making a huge 80% saving – that's an impressive £225 discount. Jam-packed full of formulas that are either new to the market or trending on social media, this beauty box serves as a perfect pay day treat, an impressive gift for a loved one or a great opportunity for you to elevate your beauty arsenal for less.

Contents worth £280+ Boots New & Trending Beauty Box View at Boots RRP: £55 Number of items: 17 (14 full size) Value of box: £280+ Highest value item: £32 What's included? Inside this beauty box, you'll be welcomed to an assortment of new and trending buys from some of the biggest industry names, including NARS, Sol de Janeiro, Ole Henriksen and Bumble and bumble. Not to mention, you'll also get to enjoy a handful of body care, skincare and makeup formulas from heritage brands such as Maybelline, Dove and No7.

What's inside the Boots New & Trending Beauty Box

(Image credit: Future/Boots)

If you're anything like us, you'll be waiting to hear what contents you can expect to find nestled inside this limited-edition box. Fortunately, we've got a complete rundown of the entire 17-product lineup, from the best face moisturiser to the best lip liner – and so much more...

Where to buy the Boots New & Trending Beauty Box

If you're thinking about snapping up the Boots New & Trending Beauty Box, you'll be able to find it exclusively online at the Boots website. That said, you can use the free click and collect service and get the box delivered to your nearest Boots store. Alternatively, you'll also qualify for free standard delivery – or you can get it next-day delivery for an extra £5.95.

How long is the Boots New & Trending Beauty Box available to shop?

As with any Boots beauty box, there isn't an official end date for the New & Trending Beauty Box. However, the website does claim the limited-edition box is only available while stocks last. If it's like any of the other edits from the high street retailer, we're expecting this one to also sell out quickly, so it's worth adding it to your basket now to avoid missing out.