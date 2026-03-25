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Our team takes a first look inside the limited-edition Boots New & Trending Beauty Box

Boasting 17 products worth over £280, with 14 full-sized buys, this is one of the most impressive beauty boxes we've seen in a while

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Two images of the Boots New &amp; Trending Beauty Box and its contents, on a white background with pink swirls, oil drops and a cream swatch
(Image credit: Future/Boots)
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Limited-edition beauty boxes have become quite the hit with savvy beauty shoppers thanks to their host of desirable products from big name brands, but for a fraction of the price.

With that in mind, Boots have declared spring as beauty box season with the surprise launch of the New & Trending Beauty Box, dropping just weeks after the sell-out Boots Korean Skincare Edit and the Boots Easter Beauty Box. If you know a thing or two about us, you'll know that we have the ability to scout out the very best beauty box deals and this edit is the latest one to make the list.

We were lucky enough to have our eyes on the box ahead of its launch, meaning we've got everything you need to know before snapping it up – including its price, contents and how to get your hands on it. But, if it's anything like the high street retailer's other beauty boxes, it's sure to sell out fast so it's worth nabbing it now to avoid missing out.

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Despite boasting a £55 price tag, this limited-edition beauty box is valued at over £280, which means you're making a huge 80% saving – that's an impressive £225 discount. Jam-packed full of formulas that are either new to the market or trending on social media, this beauty box serves as a perfect pay day treat, an impressive gift for a loved one or a great opportunity for you to elevate your beauty arsenal for less.

What's inside the Boots New & Trending Beauty Box

Image of the contents of the Boots New &amp;amp; Trending Beauty Box on a pink background

(Image credit: Future/Boots)

If you're anything like us, you'll be waiting to hear what contents you can expect to find nestled inside this limited-edition box. Fortunately, we've got a complete rundown of the entire 17-product lineup, from the best face moisturiser to the best lip liner – and so much more...

Where to buy the Boots New & Trending Beauty Box

If you're thinking about snapping up the Boots New & Trending Beauty Box, you'll be able to find it exclusively online at the Boots website. That said, you can use the free click and collect service and get the box delivered to your nearest Boots store. Alternatively, you'll also qualify for free standard delivery – or you can get it next-day delivery for an extra £5.95.

How long is the Boots New & Trending Beauty Box available to shop?

As with any Boots beauty box, there isn't an official end date for the New & Trending Beauty Box. However, the website does claim the limited-edition box is only available while stocks last. If it's like any of the other edits from the high street retailer, we're expecting this one to also sell out quickly, so it's worth adding it to your basket now to avoid missing out.

Sennen Prickett
Sennen Prickett
Digital Beauty Writer

Sennen is Digital Beauty Writer at woman&home, where she shares the latest beauty launches, trending buys and personal product recommendations, from makeup and hair to skincare and nails. She is also a judge for the annual woman&home Haircare, Skincare and Beauty Awards.

Previously, Sennen achieved a First Class Fashion and Beauty Journalism degree at Birmingham City University, before undertaking her role as Junior Digital Fashion and Beauty Editor at FROW Magazine. During this position, she wrote about the latest industry news, new product launches, viral trends and thoroughly reviewed a lineup of beauty products. Since leaving FROW, Sennen has gone on to create fashion, beauty and lifestyle content with numerous brands, including Who What Wear UK, HuffPost UK and Harvey Nichols.

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