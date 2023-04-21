The best instant tans for spring days and surprise sunshine

The best instant tan will have your back for last-minute plans, or for those surprisingly sunny mornings when the weather calls for a higher hemline. They're also ideal for those with tan commitment issues, or who are simply too impatient to wait for a glow to arrive.

Instant tanners have come a long way since my teens, when I applied them with bare hands and resembled a WKD-streaked Wotsit in a mini dress. The best self-tan formulas for me these days tend to be the best gradual tan lotions and skincare-infused face drops. However, there's still a place for instant tan in my repertoire. When I don't have the time to do the whole tan shebang, they're body confidence in a bottle.

"An instant tanner is incredible for adding a deeper tone over an existing tan, real or fake," Explains Claire Lambert (opens in new tab), Skinny Tan's resident tanning expert. "If you’ve forgotten to tan or don’t have time, it’s a great last-minute fix that will last all day until you’re ready to easily wash it off." The best instant tan products are splash-proof, don’t have an orange finish or that dreaded eau de biscuit scent. We've tested an array of lotions, mousses, oils, sprays, and creams to find the very best on the market.

How we tested the best instant tan formulas

The best instant tan should offer a quick fix and have the ability to transform your skin, so I was on the lookout for easy-glide and nourishing formulas, with blurring capabilities that even out the skin tone. As someone with a fair complexion, I am always looking for the perfect fake tan for pale skin that looks really natural. So, I tested each tan based on ease of application, transfer-proof lasting power, and the finished look. All tans were tested at least a couple of times, to give them a full intensive trial.

To give each tan a fair chance, I asked Lambert for tips on how to fake tan like a professional, and she revealed, "The best way to apply the instant tan to your body is with a body brush, as this creates a flawless, fool-proof finish. They are ideal as the dense and domed bristles have been designed to follow the contours of the body and help blend for an airbrushed finish." I followed this protocol for each product's testing session.

The best instant tan buys, tested by our beauty team

(Image credit: Tan-Luxe)

1. Tan-Luxe Instant Hero Self-Tan Best instant tan for an all-over glow Our expert review: Specifications RRP: $30.40/£22 Application: Lightweight cream Key Ingredients: Vitamin B, C & E, aloe vera and caffeine Available Shades: One shade Today's Best Deals Check Amazon (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + Quick dry formula + Built-in applicator sponge + Moisturizing formula Reasons to avoid - Not odorless

You can always rely on Tan-luxe to go above and beyond the standard self-tan checklist, and this product is no exception. It comes with a sponge that, like your best makeup brushes, helps to blend the formula into the skin without the need to use your hands. The formula has the same consistency as body lotion and I found its texture was easy to manipulate and spread around my skin.

The quick-drying formula locks the layer of bronze in place in record time; I found this so helpful as it limits the time spent doing that awkward 'arms-up' walk as you wait for the tan to dry. The resulting look was a transparent bronze glow that coats the skin to mimic a week in the sun, which lasted until my next shower before melting off easily with soap and water. Overall, this was the best instant tan I tried.

(Image credit: St Tropez)

2. St. Tropez Instant Glow Body Bronzer Best instant tan for high coverage Our expert review: Specifications RRP: $20/$15 Application: Cream-to-powder Key Ingredients: Coconut Milk Available Shades: Two shades: Light & Medium Today's Best Deals View at Amazon (opens in new tab) View at Macy's (opens in new tab) View at Ulta Beauty (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + Instant drying formula + Easy to blend + High coverage Reasons to avoid - Some may prefer a more shimmering finish

This higher coverage option is on-par with applying your best under-eye concealer to your body. The heavier consistency by no means compromises the blending power, and you can manipulate the formula until all areas are covered in a streak-free finish. This was the quickest drying formula out of all the ones I tested; I could get dressed within 30 seconds of application, which is great if you tend to get ready in a rush.

This formula felt like no product I have tried before. It is where body care meets makeup and dried to a finish more like your best powder foundation than a liquid instant tan. It is quite high coverage, which won't suit everyone but I loved the flawless look it gave. This would be the perfect option for an evening event as you can rest assured that this will completely even the skin tone and blur every vein, mottled or bumpy bit of skin in sight.

(Image credit: Bondi Sands)

3. Bondi Sands GLO Matte Deep Bronze One Day Tan Best instant tan for darker skin tones Our expert review: Specifications RRP: $13/£9.99 Application: High-coverage cream Key Ingredients: Free from self-tanning actives Available Shades: One shade Today's Best Deals View at Feelunique US (opens in new tab) View at Target (opens in new tab) View at Ulta Beauty (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + Impressive staying power + A little goes a long way + Transfer resistant Reasons to avoid - Takes more time to blend

This is one of the best instant tan options for darker skin tones as it delivers a deep olive hue. Due to the deeper tone, a little goes a long way, and you only need a small dab of the product to coat an impressive amount of surface area. I found the cream consistency less fluid than some other options on this list and it did take a little more blending, as you would do for your best cream bronzer.

The staying power is impressive, and on testing the tan lasted all day and night without budging, but then completely disappeared when it came into contact with warm water. I loved the wash of color that this creates rather than anything too mask-like, it's the closest you could get to a gradual tan result with an instant tan application.

(Image credit: Bali Body)

4. Bali Body Instant Tan Best instant tan for buildable results Our expert review: Specifications RRP: $24.95/£17.95 Application: Aerosol spray Key Ingredients: Vitamin E and cucumber Available Shades : Two shades: Light-Medium/ Medium-Dark Today's Best Deals View at Bali Body (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + Blurs blemishes + Dried in seconds + Vegan & cruelty Reasons to avoid - Expensive for the size - Harder to control due to spray applicator

This TikTok-viral spray bottle of instant tan is perfect for travel and for carrying with you to top up tan on the go. The small but mighty spray delivers a dose of lovely shimmery tan that's also sweatproof (a big win for summer months). It's formulated with Vitamin E, which works to nourish the skin and was great for skin smoothing.

When you hold the spray further from your body, the color disperses to coat an entire area. Or you can have the bottle closer to the skin for more precise application. I did find this one of the most subtle instant tans I tried, but you can build up the color by applying extra layers, which allows you to take the color deeper. I did find the application much harder than other instant tans. The spray meant that it was tricky to control the product and I needed a lot of product to coat my legs - something worth noting before you invest in the smaller-than-most spray bottle, although it did a great job on my chest and arms.

(Image credit: Vita Liberata )

5. Vita Liberata Body Blur with Tan Best instant tan for durability Our expert review: Specifications RRP: $45/ £32 Application: Lightweight, foamy cream Key Ingredients: Aloe vera, shea butter, glycerin, hyaluronic acid Available shades: Two shades: Light/ Medium Today's Best Deals View at Amazon (opens in new tab) View at Macy's (opens in new tab) View at Neiman Marcus (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + Will last all weekend + Blurs imperfections + Leaves skin radiant Reasons to avoid - Does not wash off instantly

I know I said that the best instant tan comes with no commitments, but if you want a bit more longevity, use this clever instant and gradual tan hybrid. The mousse-like formula glides over the skin streak-free and offers an instant tanning effect with impressive glow-giving pigment that leaves skin looking immediately radiant and refreshed.

As the tan sits on the skin, it gradually leaves behind a layer of tanning actives that will develop in the skin and build a nice glow for the next few days. Genius! This would be a godsend if you have a busy week of events, as you can enjoy instant gratification and lasting bronzing effects in one go. If you're more of a commitment-phobe, Vita Liberata's original Body Blur, without the addition of gradual tanner, is still a great go-to.

(Image credit: Isle of Paradise )

6. Isle of Paradise Disco Tan Instant Tan Best instant tan with a shimmer Our expert review: Specifications RRP: $18.50/£15.95 Application: Lightweight cream Key Ingredients: Grapefruit, chia seed, avocado & coconut oils Available shades: One shade Today's Best Deals Check Amazon (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + Sunkissed looking colour + Subtle shimmer included + Great price Reasons to avoid - Takes multiple coats to conceal streaks

This tan takes the act of glowing to the next level by including a subtle sparkle in its sunshine-in-a-bottle formula. The shimmer is subtle yet flattering and illuminates limbs, catching the light just right in photos. The smell is also delicious, thanks to its inclusion of coconut oil and zingy grapefruit.

The formula is creamy and glides effortlessly over the skin. It is quite sheer, in terms of color, so you may want something more robust if you have specific concerns you wish to camouflage. Once I applied the first coat, I allowed it to dry before going over with a second coat that deepened the color, then blended further for a streak-free result. The radiant finish is so flattering that it's worth the extra effort if you can spare the time and faff.

(Image credit: James Read)

7. James Read Body Foundation Wash Off Tan Best instant tan for daytime wear Our expert review: Specifications RRP: $21/£15 Applicaition: Lightweight cream Key Ingredients: Coconut and vanilla fragrance Available shades: One shade Today's Best Deals Check Amazon (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + Delicious vanilla scent + Buildable shade + Natural-looking tan Reasons to avoid - Limited shade range

Celebrity tanner James Read knows his stuff when it comes to faking a golden glow. This instant formula from his range suits all skin types and smoothes the appearance of imperfections in just one coat.

It does seem like this tan was designed to be worn during the day, as it's got a very light texture and lots of skincare ingredients that make it feel like a body lotion. You can use the product on its own, or for an even more natural look, I added a blob to my favorite moisturizer, which creates a very sheer shade. The formula is also enriched with a delicious coconut and vanilla fragrance that doubles up as a nice body perfume that lasts all day.

(Image credit: Bare By Vogue)

8. Bare by Vogue Instant Tan in Medium Best instant tan for holiday Our expert review: Specifications RRP: $17/£16 Application: Lightweight cream Key ingredients: Peptides, pomegranate, chaomile & goji berry Available shades: Medium, Dark, Ultra Dark Today's Best Deals Check Amazon (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + Lasts up to 24 hours + Tropical fragrance + Streak-free application Reasons to avoid - No lighter shade options - Very subtle orange undertone

While I don’t have the palest skin, I would have instinctively opted for the light option if that was available. Despite this, the medium wasn't too dark and glided onto my legs easily. The first thing I noticed was the scent, the delicious tropical aromas of pineapple and coconut were a welcome bonus. I really loved the color of my skin after applying this and a little went a really long way. I used the Bare by Vogue brush to blend and it worked really quickly and easily to produce a streak-free bronze.

The formula is packed with peptides that work to firm and plump the skin and lots of nourishing ingredients too. The tan has been developed to blend perfectly with your skin tone and also manages to blur and hide imperfections too. This was definitely one of the best instant tan formulas I tried for the summer, I’ll be returning to it then to give my limbs a bronze boost.

(Image credit: Skinny Tan)

9. Skinny Tan Instant 1 Day Tanner Best instant tan for a night out Our expert review: Specifications RRP: $14.99/£9.99 Application: Tinted gel Key ingredients: Vitamin E, Shea Butter, Sweet Almond Oil Available shades: Medium Today's Best Deals Check Amazon (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + Quick drying + Suitable for face and body + Transfer & splash proof + Doesn't block pores Reasons to avoid - Only one shade option - Slight self tan smell

This instant tan had a gel-like formula and looked scarily dark when first squeezed into my palms. Once I started working into my limbs with a body brush, I immediately stopped panicking. The formula blended in seamlessly and made my skin look instantly bronzed and glowy. I loved the natural-looking brown color and there wasn’t a hint of the dreaded orange undertone. Due to the texture being a gel, it took a matter of seconds to blend into my arms and legs and I was left with totally streak-free limbs.

The color did fade slightly after drying, but this was actually a good thing as it kept the tan looking so natural, I nearly convinced myself that I’d been on a two-week holiday. The scent was slightly fake tan-esque, with a slight biscuit whiff. But it's not too off-putting, and worth it for this impressively fuss-free instant tan.

(Image credit: Tan Truth)

10. Tan Truth Instant Wash-Off Tanning Gel Best instant tan for beginners Our expert review: Specifications RRP: $19.90/£10 Application: Tinted gel Key ingredients: Shea butter, Avocado extract, caffeine Available shades: One shade Today's Best Deals View at Tan Truth (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + Skin firming technology + Vegan & cruelty-free + Large bottle + Prolonging agent Reasons to avoid - Just one shade

I hadn’t heard of this brand before testing this product and was a little skeptical about its effectiveness, but I was pleasantly surprised. The thin gel was so easy to blend into my skin and coated my limbs in a lovely natural-looking tan. It gave a very realistic tan color and honestly made me look like I had been on a tropical gap year abroad after using a minimal amount.

This instant tan also dried really quickly and left absolutely no transfer on my clothes, which is always a winner. I also appreciated the size of the bottle, it was one of the largest I tried and at the most affordable price point, meaning you get a lot for your money. Despite not knowing about this brand beforehand, I would not hesitate to recommend it to anyone and everyone - I genuinely loved using it.

(Image credit: Rimmel London)

11. Rimmel London Sun Shimmer Instant Tan Medium Matte Best instant tan for deep tan lovers Our expert review: Specifications RRP: £6.99 (UK only) Application: Tinted gel Key ingredients: None specified Available shades: Light or medium Today's Best Deals Check Amazon (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + Easily blendable + Great value + Water & transfer resistant + Can be used on face & body Reasons to avoid - Dark color - Slight red undertone - Can sit in pores

I used this Rimmel Sun Shimmer Instant Tan religiously throughout my teenage years, applying it terribly with my hands and using far, far too much for my milk-bottle limbs. Now I’ve got years of tan application in my portfolio, I am much more equipped to apply this. I felt an intense wave of nostalgia when I was blending it into my legs but the actual tan has come a long way since I used it ten years ago and I was impressed to see that it blended much more smoothly and naturally.

It was as dark as I remember, with a warm undertone. I would imagine the medium shade is better suited to those with darker skin tones, but if you’re after a deep tan look, then this is the one. Being the cheapest of the pack I was surprised that it lasted for as long as it did and that it was also water and totally transfer-proof. It dried immediately so you really can head straight out the door straight after application. The scent was still the same fake tan smell and I was a little disappointed that it doesn’t have any skincare ingredients (opens in new tab) but if you want a no-frills, affordable deep instant tan, then I would stock up on this.

(Image credit: This Works)

12. This Works Perfect Legs Skin Miracle Best instant tan for a subtle glow Our expert review: Specifications RRP: $59/£39 Application: Shimmery tinted gel Key ingredients: Vitamin C, E & arnica extract Shades available: One shade Today's Best Deals View at Nordstrom (opens in new tab) View at ASOS (USA) (opens in new tab) Check Amazon (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + Subtle sunkissed shimmer + Hydrating serum + Looks natural + Non-greasy Reasons to avoid - One very sheer shade - Quite expensive

This product gives the ‘my skin but better’ look we all crave in the summer months. While not a dramatically deep tan, this tinted serum works to boost radiance. Prior to testing I already adored this product and it is something I reach for and use from head to toe on warm days, for a subtle shimmery glow.

The tinted serum promises an entirely ungreasy finish and takes a minute to absorb into the skin. It’s packed with amazing skincare ingredients like Vitamin C & E for nourishment, plus, arnica to hide bruises and imperfections. This is undoubtedly the most subtle-looking instant tan I tried, so if you’re after a deep tan, this won’t be the product for you, but if you’re looking for a filter-like finish, which is great for last-minute application, then this absolutely won’t let you down.