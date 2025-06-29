Sarah Jessica Parker's go-to lip gloss is a true multitasker that plumps, moisturises and adds a 'juicy' glow

We're sometimes sceptical about viral TikTok products, especially in the beauty space. But when Sarah Jessica Parker endorsed a lip gloss that's been everywhere - and we mean everywhere, one sells every six seconds - we knew the incredible claims must be true.

SJP has never let us down before when it comes to beauty recommendations, with the moisturiser she's used 'forever' on her sensitive skin and her budget tool for a refreshing facial now being must-haves in our skincare routines.

So, of course, we're going to listen to her when she raved about a lip gloss that not only brings a gorgeous swipe of colour and gloss to the lips, but also moisturises and plumps them at the same time.

Sarah Jessica Parker's plumping lip gloss

SJP was seemingly left speechless by the results she got after applying Tarte's Maracuja Juicy Lip Plumper, with her repeatedly saying, "Oh, Tarte, what have you done?" as she showed off her new favourite beauty product.

She opted for the Cherry Blossom shade of this multitasker, with the colour being a super versatile, muted, soft pink tone. But it's not just colour that this gloss offers.

Tarte describes the Lip Plumper as an "all-in-1 plumping balm" that works as a lip gloss, colour and treatment. Hyaluronic acid, Goji and Grapeseed oil in the formula help to smooth and moisturise lips, while the Maracuja oil, the product is named afte,r brings a brightening and smoothing effect.

Then there's the "juicy" element. The creamy, non-sticky formula plumps lips to give you a juicy pout without giving that uncomfortable tingling sensation, which can sometimes even turn into a burning feeling.

Tarte Maracuja Juicy Lip Plumper in Cherry Blossom £23 at Sephora

While SJP went for the muted pink Cherry Blossom shade, there's a great selection of colours to pick from, including the red-toned Lotus and White Peach, a glossy nude shade.

There's even rumblings that it's the lip product Carrie Bradshaw wears in And Just Like That..., with SJP tagging the show's makeup artist Elaine Offers in the caption of her post. Like we needed any more convincing...

Like we said, Sarah isn't the only fan of this viral lip product. It's racked up hundreds of five-star reviews, with shoppers loving the subtle plumping effect and super glossy finish of the Maracuja Juicy Lip Plumper.

"The consistency is light but stays in place. Gives a hydrated appearance. Easy application. No sticky feeling. This is my new favourite lip product," one reviewer said.

While another wrote, "Love the feel and the lasting power of this lip plumping gloss! Never experienced a lip product like this before."

And a third said, "Has a nice shimmer and keeps lips hydrated for a long time."