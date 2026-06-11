Say goodbye to aching hands – these power-assisted secateurs make pruning easier than ever before

With so much to do in the garden this summer, your garden tools will be in use a lot and might be in need of an upgrade. And if you've got some pruning to do, we've just found the perfect gardening sidekick.

At this time of year, the essential June gardening jobs will be keeping you busy all month long. However, a gardener is only as good as their best gardening tools and having the right equipment for the job at hand can not only make it easier but actually do a better job of it. A good example of this is pruning, as there's nothing quite like a good quality, sharp set of secateurs.

Pruning is a key part of sorting out a garden; however, when dealing with thicker branches and lots of stems, it can become quite tiring and difficult. Which is why the trending Bosch Easy Prune is the next thing you need for your gardening tool kit.

Trending Now Bosch Cordless Secateurs EasyPrune £78.49 at Amazon With power-assisted cutting this pruner will help make clean easy cuts with branches up 25mm, thanks ot it's electric motor and stainless steel blades.

Why we love the Bosch EasyPrune: Power-assisted secateurs

Whether you're pruning your roses for maximum blooms or cutting back a withered shrub, using secateurs can become tiresome, and your hand will begin to ache after so much cutting. Especially when cutting through thicker branches and stems, it can be pretty painful.

So it's no surprise these power-assisted pruners from Bosch are trending and selling out online. Although they are an expensive pair of shears, they're ideal for busy gardeners or those who have more sensitive wrists and hands.

(Image credit: Bosch)

If you have fast-growing shrubs in your garden, you'll know how unruly they can get quickly. These secateurs can cut through branches of up to 25mm, so you needn't worry about your shrubs taking over your space anymore.

With their stainless steel blades and automatic power-assist technology that kicks in once resistance is detected, you'll have your garden looking neat in no time. And with up to 450 cuts on just one charge, you don't have to worry about the tool dying on your mid-prune.

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Even if you don't struggle with hand strain, a long day of gardening can wreak havoc on your wrists and fingers; this will reduce the risk of that strain and make gardening easier and more enjoyable again.

Bosch recommends using the secateurs for small to medium-sized tasks, so while it will help cut through plants that regular secateurs can't, you'll need something heavier-duty for your best potted trees.

When the Bosch Easyprune secateurs run out of charge, you can easily add more juice with the provided cord. Then it's right back to it.

Just be quick to snap one up, they've already sold out completely on the Bosch website!

Before you get too trigger-happy with your new secateurs, remember there are various plants you shouldn't prune through the summer.