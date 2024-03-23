I want to sort the garden out – where do I begin? 5 expert-approved steps

If you're thinking, "I want to sort the garden out – where do I begin?", we're here to help. It's no secret that winter weather can leave our patios, borders and lawns looking worse for wear. But, with a bit of tidying and sorting, you can transform a slightly sorry sight into a stylish outdoor haven.

Giving your garden a good spring clean can feel a bit daunting, especially if it's been neglected over the last few months. To make it more manageable, our gardening experts share their essential steps, that you can tackle one by one. You'll soon have a beautiful space that's ready to show off your best plants and the latest garden trends.

5 key steps to sort your garden out this spring

These expert tips will help you extend your living space in time for hosting summer BBQs and throwing garden parties.

1. Clear away debris

A wheelbarrow will come in handy for this task (Image credit: talljamz / iStock / Getty Images Plus / Getty Images)

First, clear out any waste and debris, such as broken branches or pots, leaf litter, and dead plants.

Joshua Clarke, founder of Clear it Waste, advises checking whether your local council charges a fee for garden waste collection. "If a lot of garden waste will be disposed of in a short space of time, it may be worth hiring a garden skip or paying a nearby reputable waste collection company to get rid of it on your behalf," he says.

Alternatively, you may be able to reuse and recycle some of your garden waste, Joshua points out. His examples include home composting, using pruned branches to create woodchip mulch, and finding a use for logs. "This can not only save you money but can also benefit the environment," he says. It's ideal for a more sustainable garden.

Joshua Clarke Social Links Navigation Founder and Managing Director of Clear it Waste Joshua Clarke grew up in Hackney, East London. In 2010, he set up his own business; Clear It Waste. Since then, he has taken the company from success to success, from hiring and expanding the team to obtaining some truly illustrious clients such as London Fashion Week and the BBC.

2. Revive your lawn

Fill in bare patches with grass seed (Image credit: Elenathewise / iStock / Getty Images Plus / Getty Images)

Miranda Barrett of Wilkinson Sword says, “Following the recent wet weather and cold temperatures, many UK homeowners are facing dead, bare, or brown patches of lawn." Spring presents the perfect opportunity to revive outdoor spaces by planting grass seed or overseeding lawn areas, she says.

In terms of when to first mow your grass after winter, Dobbies’ horticultural director Marcus Eyles recommends keeping an eye on the weather. Wait until frosts have passed and you can see grass growing, and ensure the blades are on their highest setting to avoid scalping the lawn.

Nick Ee of Black+Decker says, "If you are looking to encourage wildlife, keep a section of the grass unkept – the longer grass will provide food and shelter for some animals."

Marcus Eyles Social Links Navigation Horticultural Director at Dobbies Marcus joined Dobbies over six years ago, directing the horticultural team across the UK and spearheading the project that won the RHS Sustainable Garden Product of the Year Award at the RHS Chelsea Flower Show 2022. He has over three decades of experience in the horticulture industry and a passion for spending time in the garden year-round.

Nick Ee Social Links Navigation Gardening Product and Training Manager at Black+Decker Nick has over 10 years of experience working in the home improvement industry. Before his employment at Black+Decker, Nick was self-employed running his own van of tools and through that has gained a wealth of real-world experience in the residential construction and gardening industry.

3. Refresh garden borders

Plan for a stunning summertime display (Image credit: mikroman6 / Moment / Getty Images)

Whether you love a cottage garden style or the quiet luxury garden trend, spring is a good time to update your flowerbeds. There are plenty of pretty options to plant in March and beyond.

Prepare your soil, first, recommends Tim Marshall, head gardener at Raby Castle. This will promote healthy plant growth and nutrient uptake. He suggests testing the pH and fertility levels and amending it as needed. You can shop for pH soil testers from Amazon.

"Choose plants suited to the site's conditions, considering factors like light, soil type, and space availability," Tim adds.

Alice Button of Golden Valley Plants says, "Plan for a continuous display of colour by selecting plants that flower at different times throughout the season. Aim for a balance of colours, shapes, and sizes. Group plants with similar needs together to create harmonious combinations." Why not consider the on-trend wildflower border trend?

Once you've finished planting, add a layer of mulch to retain moisture and suppress weeds – a useful gardening tip.

Tim Marshall Social Links Navigation Head Gardener at Raby Castle Tim Marshall, Raby Castle’s head gardener, has had a career which spans nearly three decades and has taken him all over the world. Now working across County Durham’s Raby Estates, Tim is leading the transformation of the walled garden and the grounds to the north of the castle in the project known as The Rising – working with other high-profile garden designers as well as his home team.

Alice Button Social Links Navigation Plant Trials Officer at Golden Valley Plants As the trials officer at Golden Valley Plants in rural Herefordshire, Alice evaluates and monitors exciting new varieties of plants, and specialises in biodiversity-rich front garden design in her spare time. With a background in sustainable development, Alice chose to pursue a career in horticulture following the tragic death of her daughter in 2017, having recognised the positive impact plants had on her wellbeing. Alice hopes to pass on her passion for plants and their restorative properties to the wider community.

4. Plant pretty pots

Pansies are perfect for spring containers (Image credit: RiverNorthPhotography / E+ / Getty Images)

Refreshing your potted plants is an excellent budget garden idea that can be transformative with a relatively small effort required.

Marcus recommends refreshing your pots, hanging baskets and window boxes with early-season primroses, pansies and spring-flowering heathers. He suggests focusing on colour themes in concentrated groupings to make an impact.

Consider cleaning your terracotta pots, first. This will result in a smarter display and will reduce the risk of plant diseases and pests.

5. Clean the patio

Get your patio looking as good as new (Image credit: P A Thompson / The Image Bank / Getty Images)

Nick recommends using a pressure washer to give your patio a thorough clean.

"Be sure to experiment with the different nozzles available to find the right one for the surface you’re cleaning," he says. "Using the optimal nozzle and water pressure combination will help you get the job done more quickly."

Some would say patio slabs are one of the things you shouldn't pressure wash in your garden, no problem – you can clean patio slabs without a pressure washer by following a few simple steps.

Of course, if you have a wooden deck you can clean decking in the same manner to spruce up your garden in no time.

FAQs

How do I keep my garden looking nice?

Regular maintenance will sustain your garden's beauty and productivity over time, Tim notes. He recommends implementing a schedule for watering, fertilising, pruning and pest control.

Treating yourself to this pretty weekly planner from Papier at Anthropologie will help you stay organised.

How can I sort out my garden furniture?

Ali Wooldridge, co-founder of luxury garden furniture company Gardenesque, says, "When sorting out your garden furniture, it's important to know how to care for it, and what not to treat it with, for optimal results."

She recommends starting by brushing off any debris, especially in rattan or woven furniture where it can get stuck in the grooves. Then, wash it down with warm soapy water and a soft cloth. If your wooden furniture no longer repels rainwater, you can use quality teak oil to help extend its lifespan, she adds.

Don't forget to clean your outdoor cushions, too, if needed.

