7 ways to keep cool in the garden: from 'shadescaping' to lawn maintenance

Summer is a season we long for, the late warm evenings, delicious BBQ food, and finally being able to enjoy your outdoor space. But when those heatwaves hit and it becomes British-ly 'too-warm', how can you stay sweat-free in your garden?

Once the weather improves, it's easy to get lost in the new garden trends and start your essential summer gardening jobs. What we tend to forget is how humid our gardens can get when the weather gets hot.

When we want to spend time outside, whether that's lounging or mowing the lawn, it's a good idea to avoid too much heat. Which is why we reached out to gardening experts for their top tips on how to keep a garden cool this summer so you can enjoy it, heatstroke-free.

How to keep cool in the garden in summer: 7 expert tips

Keeping yourself cool in the summer applies to both indoor and outdoor activities. While it is important to know how to cool down a room inside, when you're out in the garden, you'll also want to make sure you're keeping the heat at bay.

There are several ways you can do this, from 'shadescaping' and planting ground cover plants to using key outdoor accessories.

1. Create a shaded area

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Perhaps one of the best, and most obvious, ways to keep your garden cool is to try out some garden shade ideas. There's something for every budget and style, and even a basic parasol can make a huge difference when you're out enjoying the weather.

John Foster, exterior installation and service manager at Hillarys, says, "One of the best ways to cool outside air is by creating shaded zones. Installing a freestanding pergola is a fantastic solution – it instantly provides a cool retreat in your garden."

"Pergolas with adjustable louvres and side screens are fantastic as you can control the amount of sunlight and ventilation throughout the day," he adds.

You can even add some plants that love shade in your designated spot, that way it still feels summery but just without the sun beating down.

Shop parasol options

2. Invest in an outdoor fan

It turns out that your expert fan hacks can also come in handy outside, too. There's only so much you can do to cool down the outdoor air, but a simple breeze from a fan can reduce the temperature and make you feel cooler.

An outdoor fan can be a lifesaver on sweltering hot days, creating a gentle breeze while you kick back and relax. "More often than not, fans which are safe to use outside fall into the category of portable fans, especially ones with mist settings," says Laura Honey, w&h's homes ecommerce editor.

"They have all their wiring and sockets protected inside the mechanisms of the fan itself. A really good example – and my favourite – is the Shark FlexBreeze HydroGo, which also has a mist function. It's approved for outdoor use and does a wonderful job of cooling with a breeze and a light layer of water."

3. Maintain your lawn

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Although the first grass cut after winter might be over and done with, maintaining your life is still a top priority.

"Keeping your grass trimmed and well-watered is not only important for the overall health of your lawn but will make it much cooler to walk on during the summer, especially key if you have children or pets that will be playing on it," explains Fiona Jenkins, gardening expert at MyJobQuote.co.uk.

In fact, why not try out essential summer lawn care tips to keep your grass green, no matter the weather.

Fiona Jenkins Social Links Navigation Gardening Expert at MyJobQuote Fiona Jenkins is a UK-based landscaper with over 25 years of experience in the industry. As a gardening expert for MyJobQuote, one of the UK's top trades-matching sites, Fiona offers her expert advice to MyJobQuote's tradespeople and homeowners, and has also been featured as a gardening expert for a range of reputable publications.

4. Add cooling plants

In the same way, you can use houseplants to keep a room cool; the type of plants you have in your garden can affect the overall temperature.

Fiona echoes this, she says, "Certain plants can help to keep us cool in the summer. Aloe Vera is commonly grown as a houseplant, but it is a great idea to take it outside, as this plant is particularly effective at cooling the atmosphere around itself."

Learning how to care for an aloe vera couldn't be easier, either. Thanks to their tropical preferences, you needn't worry about watering them much during the summer months.

5. Opt for light-coloured furniture

(Image credit: Future)

If you're looking to invest in some of the best outdoor furniture, then opt for lighter colours. Of course, if you're looking for a more monochrome garden theme, you might want darker furniture, but this won't help you cool down.

"Dark-coloured furniture and accessories absorb more heat, which can make them uncomfortable for sitting on hot days. Light-coloured furniture, cushions, and umbrellas will reflect sunlight rather than absorb it, keeping the area cooler," recommends Fiona.

6. Create a vertical garden

You might have never heard of a vertical garden, but they're not only a great way to cool your garden down, but also a creative small garden tip.

Fiona says, "Vertical gardens contribute to cooling your garden as well as adding beauty, especially if you opt for heat-resistant plants. The plants act as natural air purifiers and release moisture, which helps in reducing the surrounding temperature."

You can use trellises or wire mesh and choose your favourite climbing plants to make the most out of your vertical space. All whilst these plants help create shade and release moisture, like Fiona explains.

7. Place outdoor rugs

(Image credit: Future | Dominic Blackmore | Joanna Henderson)

What better time to pick up one of the best outdoor rugs on the market than the summertime? They're not extremely chic, but they can have a surprising difference in how warm you feel in your garden, even helping transform your garden on a budget.

"Outdoor rugs are great for enhancing the aesthetic of a patio area, but can also keep the floor cool. Rugs made of natural materials such as jute and bamboo have better heat resistance, and light colours are preferable for reflecting sunlight," explains Fiona.

Just make sure you know how to clean your outdoor rug before your next garden party, to keep it looking pristine.

Shop outdoor rugs

FAQs

Can plants help keep your garden cool?

It's not just aloe vera that can help reduce the temperature in your garden; ground cover plants and trees for pots can make a huge difference too.

"Plants can naturally cool your garden by providing shade, releasing moisture through transpiration, and covering the ground to reduce heat absorption. Trees can provide shade and offer broad canopies that block direct sunlight," explains Luke Dejahang, gardening expert and Director at Crown Pavillions.

"Ground covers such as creeping thyme or ajuga help keep the soil cool, while climbing plants like grapevines or wisteria can shade walls and pergolas," he adds.

How do you cool outside air?

As mentioned previously, it's pretty difficult to cool down outdoor air, but you can still make some changes to your garden to make it feel less hot.

"Whilst you technically can't cool the air with your own hands, you can create cool spaces to make the air appear cooler. Adding water features like fountains or ponds can make the air appear cooler through evaporation. If you want to use a mechanical method, bring a fan outside and plug it into an external outdoor plug to improve air circulation," recommends Luke.

This could be a great opportunity to try out some small pond ideas, that way you're also introducing some new wildlife to your garden and keeping yourself cool.

If you're struggling with the heat in your home, you might be making some common cooling mistakes. Knowing what hacks to try and which ones don't work can help regulate your temperature, but also save you money in electricity costs.