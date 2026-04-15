Amanda Holden's incredible garden transformation is a Californian dream brought to life in sunny Surrey

Who says you need to get on a flight and go on holiday to be surrounded by palm trees? TV personality Amanda Holden has just proven that you can bring your favourite vacation destinations to your home.

There's nothing quite like having a nosey at a celebrity's garden and taking a little inspiration, take Zoe Ball's garden transformation, for example. And while we're still very much loving Zoe's no-lawn look, Amanda Holden has just turned our head with a dreamy LA-inspired garden remodelling, and we simply can't get enough of the space.

Showcasing some of our favourite garden trends, Amanda's garden oozes Californian luxury, and while we might not have the budget to recreate the look exactly, we will certainly be taking some pointers.

Amanda Holden's Californian inspired garden transformation

Whether you're looking for ways to make your garden look expensive or are simply needing to sort the garden out properly this year, this is the inspo you've been looking for.

After watching Amanda transform her home room by room, the Beverly-Hills style bedroom being a favourite still, we knew she'd blow us away with her garden transformation.

A post shared by Amanda Holden (@noholdenback) A photo posted by on

"Okay, so finally I think I’m going to press go on doing something in the garden, as you know I’ve done the whole house inside, and now I’m going to start on the outside, and again I want to create Los Angeles outside. So I’m gonna be working with a company called IE and Iconic Landscapes. We are going to work together to create this football pitch into something wonderful," explains Amanda on her shared reel on Instagram @noholdenback.

Taking an impressive 8 weeks to complete, the garden is bursting with LA charm from the towering swaying palm trees dotted around the pool to the bold striped furniture sets. Although the garden is undoubtedly grand, it's also clear that the space was built with purpose and functionality in mind.

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There are multiple dreamy outdoor living rooms dotted around the space, and a bold yellow outdoor kitchen we will be thinking about for a while. The design flows seamlessly thanks to the statement paving steps that join each zone. All of course surrounded by a perfectly manicured lawn.

And whilst a larger-than-life kitchen in your garden isn't an outdoor dining essential, it certainly delivers the Hollywood look in Amanda's outdoor space. That, and perhaps the best collection of outdoor furniture we've seen, those sunshine-yellow pinstriped loungers are particularly fantastic.

And if the outdoor transformation isn't enough inspiration for you, Amanda also shared a garden party idea, thanks to her fiesta-esque garden reveal shindig. Complete with Mexican-inspired pool floaties, bold colourful bunting and tequila bottle props.

So, if you're craving a little Hollywood sunshine this year, why not take a leaf out of Amanda's book and bring the holiday to your home? It's hard to be sad around a palm tree!

There are ways to transform your garden on a limited budget without it being a complete upheaval. Starting with a thorough clean and tidy to welcoming a splash of colour, you needn't spend thousands to create an oasis in your back garden.