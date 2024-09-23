Amanda Holden's incredible Beverly Hills Hotel-style bedroom demonstrates just how chic maximalist decor can be
We love her refined take on the Palm Royale look
It can be tricky to inject some fun into your home without going too garish, but after seeing Amanda Holden's stunning Beverly Hills Hotel-style guest bedroom, we're more convinced than ever that maximalism can be endlessly chic.
Amanda has a self-confessed "eclectic" interior style, which can be tricky to get right. But if her guest bedroom is anything to go by, she has mastered the statement look in a truly sophisticated way. When decorating this particular room, she said "I want it to feel like a hotel room," and that luxury feel truly shines through.
Combining standout wallpaper with gorgeous pink walls and elements of nature, you'd be forgiven for thinking you were looking at a 5 star resort. Whether you want to reset your home for autumn or add some affordable yet luxe touches to your room, Amanda has provided all the inspiration you need.
A post shared by Amanda Holden (@noholdenback)
A photo posted by on
The majority of Amanda's maximalist decor pieces are bespoke, but there are plenty of similar pieces available to shop online if you want to inject some of her Palm Royale style into your own home without spending a fortune.
Shop Amanda's interior style
Statement bedrooms can be easily toned down with a plain or minimalist bed spread, using throw cushions to inject some subtle personality. We love Amanda's velvet textures and fringed cushions that tie her space together, and this similar style is a true bargain from Dunelm.
If you've fallen as in love with Amanda's dressing table as us, this one looks identical. It doesn't come cheap, but it's completely handmade and you can choose from a range of colours to tailor it to your space. A true heirloom piece, it's worth saving up for.
"Amanda's spare room is the perfect example of maximalism done right," says our homes writer Emily Smith. "Whilst there is a lot going on in the room, with various patterns, textures and lights, it's all completely cohesive so it doesn't look cluttered or overwhelming. Keeping to the golds, subtle greens and muted hues means this bedroom stays relaxing and welcoming," she explains.
"The headboard is a particular favourite. Experimenting with shapes like this is a brilliant way of creating a focal point in your room without spending heaps of money. Even this by itself acts as a sort of feature wall. However, bringing in that palm 'Beverly Hills' wallpaper is what really makes the whole space pop."
Following a decorating timeline, though handy, isn't always realistic. What we love about Amanda's space is that it comes together through a series of statement accessories, so it is a look that can be built up slowly over time if you're working on a budget.
Sign up for the woman&home newsletter
Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered.
Though distinctly modern, her guest room is also made up of several timeless pieces that would work in a variety of rooms, so can be trusted to stand the test of time.
Amelia joined woman&home in 2022 after graduating with an MA in Magazine Journalism from City University and is now a senior writer. She began building her career as a lifestyle journalist after completing a fashion journalism course at the Condé Nast College of Fashion & Design in 2019, writing for a variety of titles including OK! magazine, New! magazine and Notion on topics such as sustainable fashion and entertainment. She specialises in fashion and beauty content, covering everything from product reviews and nail art trends to reporting on fashion weeks and the best-dressed celebrities at red carpet events. With a keen eye for lifestyle trends, she is always on the lookout for the latest products and brands to hit the market.
-
-
The one, unexpected hair trend everyone will be embracing this season, according to experts
Pros are predicting a shift away from heavy styling toward healthy hair - and we're very much on board
By Naomi Jamieson Published
-
32 underrated wines to learn about if you want to explore different tastes and make an impression
Looking to expand your repertoire? Then try these great wines, including some underrated blends and options from overlooked regions
By Aleesha Badkar Published
-
Cath Kidston's new lighting collection is here to inject a little whimsy into your home
Whether you prefer polka dots or candy stripes, home lighting has never been quite so fun
By Emily Smith Published
-
Kelly Hoppen shares her 'halo effect' paint trick to make bedrooms feel cosier this season
Are you looking to make your room more relaxing and welcoming? Interior designer Kelly Hoppen shares her solution for creating a cosy sleep environment
By Emily Smith Published
-
These new Emma Bridgewater designs have us dreaming of cosy autumnal evenings around the dinner table
Looking to refresh your dinnerware collection ahead of the autumn months? Look no further than Emma Bridgewaters new whimsical collection
By Emily Smith Published
-
Where to place your coffee machine in the kitchen for maximum functionality
Stuck on where to place your favourite appliance? We consulted interior design experts to find out the countertop sweet spot
By Emily Smith Published
-
How to take cuttings from fuchsia plants according to horticultural experts
Follow five easy steps to take successful cuttings from your favourite fuchsia shrub
By Emily Smith Published
-
Should you deadhead Rhododendrons? Horticulture experts share their advice
If your rhododendron bush looks a little withered you might be tempted to give it a tidying chop, but is that the right thing to do?
By Emily Smith Published
-
Do you know your soil type? Garden experts explain the different types and what each means for your plants
Not knowing what your soil type is could be seriously affecting your plant's ability to grow to their full potential
By Emily Smith Published
-
Why are my hydrangeas turning brown? Plant experts share advice
If your hydrangeas are looking a little worse for wear then it could be one of these five common reasons
By Emily Smith Published