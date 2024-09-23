Amanda Holden's incredible Beverly Hills Hotel-style bedroom demonstrates just how chic maximalist decor can be

It can be tricky to inject some fun into your home without going too garish, but after seeing Amanda Holden's stunning Beverly Hills Hotel-style guest bedroom, we're more convinced than ever that maximalism can be endlessly chic.

Amanda has a self-confessed "eclectic" interior style, which can be tricky to get right. But if her guest bedroom is anything to go by, she has mastered the statement look in a truly sophisticated way. When decorating this particular room, she said "I want it to feel like a hotel room," and that luxury feel truly shines through.

Combining standout wallpaper with gorgeous pink walls and elements of nature, you'd be forgiven for thinking you were looking at a 5 star resort. Whether you want to reset your home for autumn or add some affordable yet luxe touches to your room, Amanda has provided all the inspiration you need.

A post shared by Amanda Holden (@noholdenback) A photo posted by on

The majority of Amanda's maximalist decor pieces are bespoke, but there are plenty of similar pieces available to shop online if you want to inject some of her Palm Royale style into your own home without spending a fortune.

Shop Amanda's interior style

Dunelm Luxe Jacquard Palm Cushion £25 at Dunelm Statement bedrooms can be easily toned down with a plain or minimalist bed spread, using throw cushions to inject some subtle personality. We love Amanda's velvet textures and fringed cushions that tie her space together, and this similar style is a true bargain from Dunelm. Handmade Stripped Pattern Console Table From £406.98 at Etsy If you've fallen as in love with Amanda's dressing table as us, this one looks identical. It doesn't come cheap, but it's completely handmade and you can choose from a range of colours to tailor it to your space. A true heirloom piece, it's worth saving up for. John Lewis Stripe Weave Tab Top Curtains From £70 at John Lewis Stripe curtains will suit a huge variety of interior styles, so they're a brilliant investment for any room. This John Lewis design is very similar to Amanda's - and they won't break the bank.

"Amanda's spare room is the perfect example of maximalism done right," says our homes writer Emily Smith. "Whilst there is a lot going on in the room, with various patterns, textures and lights, it's all completely cohesive so it doesn't look cluttered or overwhelming. Keeping to the golds, subtle greens and muted hues means this bedroom stays relaxing and welcoming," she explains.

"The headboard is a particular favourite. Experimenting with shapes like this is a brilliant way of creating a focal point in your room without spending heaps of money. Even this by itself acts as a sort of feature wall. However, bringing in that palm 'Beverly Hills' wallpaper is what really makes the whole space pop."

Following a decorating timeline, though handy, isn't always realistic. What we love about Amanda's space is that it comes together through a series of statement accessories, so it is a look that can be built up slowly over time if you're working on a budget.

Though distinctly modern, her guest room is also made up of several timeless pieces that would work in a variety of rooms, so can be trusted to stand the test of time.