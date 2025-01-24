7 shoe trends we predict you'll be wearing in 2025 - including bohemian clogs and animal print flats

The world of shoe trends 2025 is as dynamic as ever, with designers pushing boundaries to redefine what we'll wear on our feet. And this year we're seeing plenty of exciting new designs, from sculptural sloping pumps to studded clogs—you'd better be prepared for purchasing a whole new collection.

After searching countless runways and designer collections, I can confidently say that shoe trends for 2025 are nothing short of spectacular. Taking centre stage for the spring/summer fashion trends, shoe styles from key collections feel nostalgic, vintage, and extremely innovative at the same time. Notable themes include traces of bohemian styling and a reimagining of feminine, classic shoe styles, including Mary Janes and the heeled pump.

Bottega Veneta's woven pumps cleverly reference the brand's 1960s invention of Italian woven leather, whilst their sloping heel offers a new sculptural take on this design. And Miu Miu's laid-back loafer styles are already proving to be very popular. Reminiscent of the traditional boat shoe, their loafers offer a softer, more relaxed take on this structured style. With so many fabulous references and unique designs, we've rounded up some similar finds to shop immediately.

Shoe Trends 2025

1. Bohemian clogs

(Image credit: Getty Images)

According to designer runways including Miu Miu, Burberry and Ulla Johnson clogs are set to be making a major comeback in 2025. And with the frilly, flared "boho" trend persisting it makes perfect sense to introduce a shoe known for its relation to the 1960's bohemian movement.

Not only this but Scholl's collaboration with designer Yohji Yamamoto saw an introduction to a new style of clog featuring an all-black, sleek style.

Clogs truly do blend of practicality and style— making them perfect for everything from running errands to dressing up with tailored separates. I also envision heeled clogs working well with floaty warm-weather silhouettes when spring arrives, such as frilly maxi-skirts, lace dresses or loose linen trousers. Whether you’re a clog devotee or hesitant to try, trust us - these will be everywhere this year.

Free People Autumn Studded Platform Clogs £288 at Free People A traditional clog style with a modern finish. This studded style has a platform sole and chunky block heel - perfect for styling with dresses, skirts or flared trousers. Sezane Taylor Clogs Chocolate £190 at Sezane These high-heel clogs are made in a Portuguese atelier, so you just know the quality is excellent. They have standout features from the buckle ankle strap to the textile lining and leather insole. Black Forever Comfort Stud Close Toe Clog Heels £42 at Next These closed-toe clogs are super easy to style and easy to wear. They have a smooth faux leather upper, a handy mule design, and a stylish studded trim.

2. Animal print

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Animal print shoes are set to dominate in 2025, with designers showcasing bold patterns and textures across the board. Ganni’s leopard-print boots and Valentino’s snakeskin styles are already gathering momentum, whilst croc-embossed finishes are seem be everywhere, from the best knee high boots to ballet flats.

Animal printed shoes add a playful, fun finish to monochrome looks, vibrant coloured pieces or clashing prints. If you’re looking to make an impact, a statement shoe is a quick way to do so. Plus who can deny the appeal of a cow-print loafer paired with the best wide leg jeans?

COS Pointed Leather Kitten Heel £135 at COS Made with a snake-effect leather, these kitten heels have on-trend pointed toes, a low heel that's perfect for all day wear and padded footbeds to keep you extra comfortable. Topshop Carey Leather Loafers Ruched Detail £48 at ASOS These slip-on pony-print loafers would look excellent with denim jeans, for example style them with your best wide leg jeans, a cosy piece of knitwear and layer up with a trench coat. Mint Velvet Bea Leopard Print Textured Ballet Pumps £109 at Mint Velvet Leopard print ballet flats will never fail to elevate your outfit, whether you wear them with laid-back denim or with a little black dress, these are the kind of staple that every wardrobe deserves.

3. Retro trainers

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Retro trainers are a core part of the shoe trends 2025, with designers confirming the popularity of this trend in their S/S collections.

Gucci’s minimalist white trainers feel fresh and athletic, whilst Miu Miu’s burgundy and navy styles add a 90s edge to this trend. The return to retro trainer styles shouldn't come as a surprise, from adidas Samba reaching a cult status in recent years to Nike's Air Max 97s making a strong return, the popularity of vintage trainer styles has been surfacing for the past few seasons.

However, this year expect to see lots of bright colours, and forget the neutral tones; go bold with vibrant blue, silver, and gold metallics and crimson red—the most comfortable trainers don't have to be plain!

Autry Medalist Trainer From £127 at Farfetch This emerging trainer brand has become a firm favourite for A-lister Katie Holmes. Their classic Medalist trainers are made with smooth white leather and take inspiration from an 80s silhouettes. PUMA Speedcat Archive "Haute Coffee" Sneakers From £277 at Farfetch These coffee tone Speedcat trainers are a fabulous archival investment piece. Finish off your laid-back weekend outfits with this pair or ultra-chic trainers. Adidas SL 72 OG W £85 at End Clothing Nothing beats a silver trainer, and these vintage Adidas trainers feature striking metallic leather upper with contrast stripes too. Pair with vibrant bold tones such as cherry red or lime green.

4. Easy-to-wear loafers

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Loafers are getting a softer upgrade this year, and they’re set to become your most-worn shoe. In rich brown suede and relaxed shapes, styles from Tod’s and Miu Miu feel modern yet understated and luxurious.

These designs say goodbye to the stiffness of traditional loafers, making them just as practical as they are stylish. Whether paired with floaty dresses or tailored trousers, loafers are the ultimate investment—easy, effortless, and undeniably chic.

& Other Stories Suede Penny Loafers £125 at & Other Stories These supple loafers have been made in Portugal from quality suede material. This luxurious rich brown shade will work with anything, from dark denim to tailored trousers. M&S Suede Loafer Mules £49.50 at M&S These vibrant red loafers are on-trend choice for smart occasions. Not only do they look great, but their slip-on design makes them extremely comfortable and easy to wear too. Massimo Dutti Leather Penny Loafers £119 at Massimo Dutti Made with real quality leather, these loafers are a shoe staple that you'll get years of wear out of. Pair with your finest office attire, or wear on the weekends with your favourite denim jeans and the best wool jumper.

5. Sculptural pumps

(Image credit: Bottega Veneta & Getty Images)

Pumps with new, reimagined designs are reinventing this timeless shoe style in 2025, with designers leaning into bold shapes and luxurious materials. Bottega Veneta’s woven pumps are an instant standout, with their sculptural sloped heel and their woven fabric exterior, while Khaite’s sleek cut-out pumps and Prada’s archival-inspired designs push the boundaries of this classic style.

Plus there are plenty of ways to wear them from finishing off your day-to-day office attire to pairing them with denim weekend ensembles, pumps are a guaranteed way to take your outfits to the next level.

& Other Stories Leather Pumps £67 (was £145) at & Other Stories Made using real leather, these unique pumps are truly a one of a kind. Finish off your special occasionwear with these textural heels to make a bold fashion statement. Miista Gisla Chocolate Brown Courts £250 at Miista There is something ultra-chic about a woven shoe, especially in the form of a pump. Wear these all year round, from styling over colourful tights in the cooler months to wearing them bare-legged in the summer months. M&S Leather Block Heel Court Shoes £55 at M&S You can't go wrong with rich olive pumps, they simply perfect for elevating your office attire, special occasion outfits and even your day-to-day looks.

6. Mary Janes reimagined

(Image credit: Getty Images, Miu Miu, Kent & Curwen, Bally)

Mary-Janes are making a major resurgence, but they’ve been completely reimagined. Designers like Miu Miu and Bally have given the classic style a contemporary update with chunky heels, oversized buckles, and loafer-inspired shapes.

This shoes style pairs just as well with polished office wear such as tailored trousers as they do with laid-back denim including your favourite barrel leg jeans. If you’ve been waiting for a fresh take on the trend, now’s your chance to embrace this modern twist on a fall-safe wardrobe staple.

Franco Sarto Tinsley Mary Jane Flat £104.21 at Nordstrom Mary Janes will instantly add a sophisticated touch to any denim look, and this woven pair offer a modern take on this classic design. Dorothy Perkins Perla Faux Patent Leather £40.50 (was £45) at Debenhams The low block heel of these Mary-Janes offers extra height without the discomfort of a stiletto heel making them ideal for all day wear. Zara Patent Effect Block Heels £35.99 at Zara These patent heel shoes feature an adjustable buckle strap on the front that makes them ideal for slipping on and off. Team these with wide tailored trousers and a floaty blouse.

7. Y2K boots

(Image credit: Getty Images, UGG & Moon Boot)

UGGs have been heavily trending this winter, and they are set to remain well into 2025 off the back of the Y2K revival. With A-listers such as Nicole Kidman and Jennifer Lopez spotted in UGGs they are firmly back on the fashion agenda, and who can deny their cosy, warm appeal? And if you're looking for the UGG boot style for a more affordable price then there are plenty of UGG boot alternatives to shop.

However, UGGs aren't the only oversized retro-boot back in fashion, the Moon Boot has made a recent appearance as the new outdoor shoe to buy, even Heidi Klum was spotted sporting a pair!