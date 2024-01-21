Best wool jumpers to invest in for cold weather

The best wool jumpers make for an excellent addition to a winter wardrobe. With the natural ability to keep your body temperature regulated - so you feel warm but not overheated, there are many stylish options available to ensure you can look and feel good too.

A key building block to any wardrobe, the best wool jumpers don't have to cost the earth, but well-looked after will be a staple in your winter looks for years to come. The best jumpers keep you nice and cosy and come in numerous iterations, so there will always be something to suit taste and need. From bright, block colour ensembles, to the best fair isle sweaters, a great piece of knitwear can be dressed up or down, depending on occasion.

Crafted from natural fibres (from sheep), because of the production process, wool jumpers can be costly, but they are also hardwearing, and when correctly cared for can last your for years. Although the best cashmere jumpers often take the crown when it comes to the most luxurious and softest of knits, both types of jumper are ideal for cold winter days, and are occasionally found blended together for maximum properties.

Fashion editor and stylist is a keen jumper aficionado, Antonia Kraskowski has a striking collection of knitwear and offers this advice.

"When you’re looking for a wool jumper, one of the key things to look for is a style that is machine washable - delicate styles that are hand wash or dry clean only will end up at the bottom of your laundry hamper. Materials such as lambs wools are also much softer on the skin and wearable - Uniqlo’s crew neck style is immensely popular for a reason, and it's a great price too!"

Are 100% wool jumpers good?

Wool jumpers are an excellent choice because not only is this natural fabric warm and comfy, it is also breathable, helping to regulate your body temperature, so you're never too hot, or too cold, just right. 100% wool jumpers will be naturally warmer and more expensive than wool-blends, however if you pick a sweater with at least a 50% or more wool content you should still receive the main benefits of investing in this fabrication. Derived from sheep, wool has a natural odour resistance, making it easier to care for than other fabrics as you don't have to wash it quite as often - just be careful with those coffee spills.

Some people can find wool fibres a little coarse as they aren't as soft as cashmere styles. If, like woman&home deputy fashion editor, Charlie Bell, you find wool can feel a little scratchy, she has this advice:

"I find wool jumpers can be a bit scratchy on my skin so I would go for a wool-blend or cashmere as it's a but gentler. Or wear a top underneath".

How should you care for a wool jumper

The safest way to wash a wool jumper is by hand, as the fibres are extremely delicate. Washing your best wool jumper on a cycle that is too hot and the fabric can literally turn to felt, changing the entire make up of your sweater. If you want to wash your wool jumper in a machine you can try a wool or gentle cycle, never washing your sweater at more than 30 degrees and lying flat to dry (do not tumble dry). Of course, the first port of call should always be to check the care label on the garment and follow the manufacturers advice for best results.

The best way to store jumpers is folded, as this avoids the weight of the fabric stretching the whole garment, which can happen if hung from the shoulders. As a natural fabric, wool jumpers are also susceptible to moths, so invest in moth protection in the form of moth balls or a similar product to keep your wool jumpers in tip top condition.

Antonia Kraskowski Social Links Navigation With over 15 years experience in the fashion industry, freelance fashion editor, Antonia Kraskowski has worked at Conde Nast, across titles including, Glamour, Vogue New Markets and Easy Living. Antonia later went on to serve as the Fashion Editor of Express Newspapers and Magazines for five years before embarking on a freelance career.