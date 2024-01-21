Best wool jumpers to invest in for cold weather
12 of the best wool jumpers for cosy winter style
The best wool jumpers make for an excellent addition to a winter wardrobe. With the natural ability to keep your body temperature regulated - so you feel warm but not overheated, there are many stylish options available to ensure you can look and feel good too.
A key building block to any wardrobe, the best wool jumpers don't have to cost the earth, but well-looked after will be a staple in your winter looks for years to come. The best jumpers keep you nice and cosy and come in numerous iterations, so there will always be something to suit taste and need. From bright, block colour ensembles, to the best fair isle sweaters, a great piece of knitwear can be dressed up or down, depending on occasion.
Crafted from natural fibres (from sheep), because of the production process, wool jumpers can be costly, but they are also hardwearing, and when correctly cared for can last your for years. Although the best cashmere jumpers often take the crown when it comes to the most luxurious and softest of knits, both types of jumper are ideal for cold winter days, and are occasionally found blended together for maximum properties.
12 of the best wool jumpers
Fashion editor and stylist is a keen jumper aficionado, Antonia Kraskowski has a striking collection of knitwear and offers this advice.
"When you’re looking for a wool jumper, one of the key things to look for is a style that is machine washable - delicate styles that are hand wash or dry clean only will end up at the bottom of your laundry hamper. Materials such as lambs wools are also much softer on the skin and wearable - Uniqlo’s crew neck style is immensely popular for a reason, and it's a great price too!"
RRP: £140 | You can't beat a Breton stripe and this 100% wool jumper takes this nautical nicety to the next level. The navy and red combination is perfect for pairing up with your best jeans, or try a half tuck into an A-line skirt waistband in a neutral hue.
RRP: £119 | Looking to bulk up your winter capsule wardrobe? This pure wool, classic camel knit is one you can turn to again and again to complete work or casual ensembles. The neutral colourway will work well with a range of basics for a polished finish.
RRP: £129 | Roll necks are a great investment choice when it comes to the best wool jumpers as the higher neckline will help keep you supremely cosy, ensuring your chest and neck stays warm. Slip under blazers, dresses or your favourite winter coat.
RRP: £59 | If you're after the best knitwear brands, there is a solid selection of natural fabrics at the White Stuff. This merino wool jumper features a timeless thick stripe pattern and we love the combination of blue hues that will work right through to mid-spring.
RRP: £85 | While a range of neutral coloured wool jumpers make for a great wardrobe building block, don't pass up statement colour sweaters. This batwing design in a striking turquoise hue will easily brighten up the darkest of winter days.
RRP: £29.90 | When it comes to the fashion colour trends of 2024, pinky hues are still popular with the fashion set and we don't see this pretty shade falling out of favour anytime soon. A great price for a natural fabric sweater, this will pair with pretty much any silhouette.
RRP: £140 | Described as a cropped jumper, this simply means it hits just at the waist, which is great for those wanting to highlight an hourglass frame, or show off high waisted jeans or a skirt. Again a checked pattern is unlikely to date, making this a great investment.
RRP: £165 | Jumpers, cardigans, we love them all. The central colour block helps to draw the eye down, lengthening your frame. Wear buttoned up as a jumper, or slip on open over dresses, blouses or a silky camisole for added warmth and style.
RRP: £265 | The boucle texture of this knit makes it touchably soft, while the higher neckline adds plenty of warmth. A cream hue is perfect for engaging in those winter white ensembles, but thanks to its bright and light hue, it works year round too.
RRP: £125 | Chinti & Parker make some of the best loungewear, so its no surprise we've fallen for the brand's knits too. This design is 90% wool, with just a hint of cashmere (10%) for that added warmth and softness. We love the grey and pink combination.
RRP: £75.95 | With wool jumpers, we feel people fall into two camps: oversized and slouchy, or sleek and fitted. If you like that more laidback look, then this speckled, oatmeal jumper is a luxe addition to your winter outfit ideas, keeping you snug and stylish.
Are 100% wool jumpers good?
Wool jumpers are an excellent choice because not only is this natural fabric warm and comfy, it is also breathable, helping to regulate your body temperature, so you're never too hot, or too cold, just right. 100% wool jumpers will be naturally warmer and more expensive than wool-blends, however if you pick a sweater with at least a 50% or more wool content you should still receive the main benefits of investing in this fabrication. Derived from sheep, wool has a natural odour resistance, making it easier to care for than other fabrics as you don't have to wash it quite as often - just be careful with those coffee spills.
Some people can find wool fibres a little coarse as they aren't as soft as cashmere styles. If, like woman&home deputy fashion editor, Charlie Bell, you find wool can feel a little scratchy, she has this advice:
"I find wool jumpers can be a bit scratchy on my skin so I would go for a wool-blend or cashmere as it's a but gentler. Or wear a top underneath".
How should you care for a wool jumper
The safest way to wash a wool jumper is by hand, as the fibres are extremely delicate. Washing your best wool jumper on a cycle that is too hot and the fabric can literally turn to felt, changing the entire make up of your sweater. If you want to wash your wool jumper in a machine you can try a wool or gentle cycle, never washing your sweater at more than 30 degrees and lying flat to dry (do not tumble dry). Of course, the first port of call should always be to check the care label on the garment and follow the manufacturers advice for best results.
The best way to store jumpers is folded, as this avoids the weight of the fabric stretching the whole garment, which can happen if hung from the shoulders. As a natural fabric, wool jumpers are also susceptible to moths, so invest in moth protection in the form of moth balls or a similar product to keep your wool jumpers in tip top condition.
With over 15 years experience in the fashion industry, freelance fashion editor, Antonia Kraskowski has worked at Conde Nast, across titles including, Glamour, Vogue New Markets and Easy Living. Antonia later went on to serve as the Fashion Editor of Express Newspapers and Magazines for five years before embarking on a freelance career.
As deputy fashion editor at Future plc, Charlie works across multiple women’s magazines including Woman & Home, Woman and Woman's Own, ensuring she has her finger on the pulse. Beginning her career in the magazine industry in 2009, Charlie has written for titles including Stylist, Closer and Dare. With a weakness for a printed midi dress, Charlie is on a mission to shop more sustainably and loves finding new ethical brands and second-hand buys.
woman&home newsletter
Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered.
Rivkie is a fashion editor, writer and stylist with twenty years' experience in the industry. Rivkie studied design and pattern cutting at the London College of Fashion, and fell in love with styling and journalism, and has covered fashion weeks in London, Paris and New York, as well as shooting editorial all over the world.
Specialising in plus size fashion, Rivkie has long championed that style is for everyBODY and has appeared on a host of radio stations and television shows, pushing for greater representation for plus size women and fashion throughout her career.
-
-
Nicole Kidman couldn’t film a scene for a heart-breaking reason – and it explains why she has her unusual relationship rule
Nicole Kidman struggled to film scenes for her upcoming Amazon series
By Jack Slater Published
-
32 of the Royals' best off-duty looks, from Princess Diana's athleisure to Kate Middleton's comfy casuals
The royals have proven time and time again they don't need the crowns and tiaras to look stylish
By Jack Slater Published