Sezane's Gaspard cardigan is the answer to all autumn dressing dilemmas - I've got it in several colours and love it
French girl favourite Sezane is the place to go for the chicest cardigans
Preppy cardigans are everywhere right now. They're particularly huge for autumn/winter 2024, but actually they're much more of an anti-trend item that will always work for this time of year, so a good cardigan is well worth investing in.
Looking for the very best? Cue THE cult style by one of the best French clothing brands: the Sezane Gaspard cardigan. Yep, the one that had an insane waiting list at one point.
I've personally got two in my own wardrobe, and I always spot at least one while I'm on the morning commute, either slung loosely around shoulders in case of chilly weather or worn with jeans during this tricky transitional weather.
An autumn capsule wardrobe staple, this really is the answer to all outfit dilemmas. When you're not quite ready to lean into winter and dig out your best wool jumpers, you can elevate your everyday jeans with this luxury knit, which is available in 18 different colourways. From violet to classic black, or even the Breton stripes you need to achieve peak Parisian styling, you'll end up wanting them all. I apologise in advance!
Shop the Sezane Gaspard cardigan
Made in Italy from 37% Super kid mohair, 37% Baby Alpaca, and 26% Polyamide, the Gaspard is super soft. You can just see it's well-made and good quality, giving it that Quiet Luxury feel. The brand currently has a pop-up at Liberty that's well worth checking out too
This was the first Gaspard cardigan I bought back in 2019, and honestly I've been hooked ever since. This camel colour works really well with leopard print - particularly my Rixo leopard print skirt and Mint Velvet leopard print jeans
I own the rich camel colour, which has just been restocked. It goes really well with a pop of bright red, and would work nicely with the hot hues of this season, such as olive, chocolate and burgundy.
The black version of the Sezane Gaspard cardigan is probably the most-worn item in my wardrobe. It will tone down statement prints like stripes or animal print, and will be your go-to layer for cool evenings on holiday.
The fit is quite loose, so although the size options range from XXS to XXL, I'd go a size down. Oh and talk about getting two for the price of one - it's designed so you can wear it with the buttons at the back too!
Sign up for the woman&home newsletter
Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered.
I'm certainly not the only fashion editor who loves this iconic piece, but don't just take my word for it. Fashion blogger and self-professed Francophile Noelani Meirowsky - known as La Vie On Grand - explained to us why her Sezane Gaspard cardigan is a go-to. She said "I love the fit of the Gaspard as it's a bit oversized, giving it that cool French girl vibe.
"I don't feel that it's itchy at all, it's a soft cosy sweater. Right now I am loving the Perfect Green colour but you can never go wrong with black or navy either."
When asked if it's worth the investment, she answered "Yes, absolutely. It's that one sweater that everyone needs in their closet for that effortless yet classic look."
How to style the Sezane Gaspard cardigan
Noelani tells us "the best part about the Gaspard is you can wear it multiple ways. I like to wear it with a few of the buttons undone and tucked in. But, you can also wear it with the buttons in the back."
For this time of year I'd say keep it simple with the best jeans for your body type and a chic shoe. For pre-Christmas vibes, try this dreamy Zara skirt.
If you haven't tried the Zara Marine jeans yet, then now's the time. They're super flattering, and this new autumnal dark wash is going straight in my shopping basket. The patch pockets are a nice touch too!
Trust me when I say this will sell out, soon. It's the perfect shape and in colour of the season. Add a cosy cardigan to play with textures for a dinner date.
How to care for the Sezane Gaspard cardigan
Sezane recommends hand washing in cool water, and I've certainly washed mine on a cold setting in the washing machine before.
Noelani adds: "I have several Gaspards and never had an issue with pilling."
But if you are worried about bobbling, this fabric shaver on Amazon will keep knitwear looking impossibly fresh. You're welcome!
Caroline is Digital Fashion Editor for woman&home, and has been a fashion writer and editor for ten years.
After graduating from the London College of Fashion, she has spent the last decade tracking down and writing about celebrity outfits, covering events ranging from the Met Gala to the King’s Coronation.
She has an encyclopedic knowledge of brands, but always likes to know about new and under the radar labels. She’s originally from Liverpool, and outside of work, her great loves are leopard print and her lively but adorable cocker spaniel, Ghillie.
-
-
This is the unexpected lip colour everyone was wearing at the Emmys - and we'll be trying it too
Sheer rose is the autumn beauty trend we did not see coming - but if it's good enough for Meryl and Jennifer...
By Naomi Jamieson Published
-
Where was The Perfect Couple on Netflix filmed?
The Perfect Couple on Netflix has got fans wondering all about its filming locations
By Katherine Sidnell Published
-
Move over leopard print, Queen Maxima just proved that feathers are the trend to try this season
The Dutch Queen looked gorgeous in rich emerald green and statement feathers
By Katherine Sidnell Published
-
Baby Reindeer star Jessica Gunning wears the Phase Eight jumpsuit that's worthy of a space in everyone's wardrobe
We all love a glamorous black jumpsuit - and this high street find is a winner!
By Molly Smith Published
-
Claudia Schiffer proves just how chic simple outfit formulas can be in a comfortable jeans and white tee combination
It's the ultimate transitional look
By Amelia Yeomans Published
-
Davina McCall's wide leg jeans and luxurious powder blue jumper is the only outfit combination you'll need this season
Sorry skinny jeans, I'm wearing wide leg jeans forever more
By Molly Smith Published
-
Pippa Middleton's cosy checked coat and sophisticated knee high boots are a masterclass in chic cold weather dressing
This is one of her most timeless looks
By Amelia Yeomans Published
-
Katherine Jenkins shows us exactly how to layer up our favourite dresses for the cooler days ahead
Layering is key for autumn styling - meaning you can still wear those well-loved dresses
By Molly Smith Published
-
Kate Middleton's relaxed bootcut jeans and cosy Burberry jacket made the dream blend of chic and outdoorsy
The Princess of Wales's Burberry coat, jeans and boots are still giving us outfit inspiration for autumn walks
By Amelia Yeomans Published
-
Amal Clooney's minimalist outfit exudes elegance - and makes mastering early autumn style so easy
These are the elevated basics everyone needs in their wardrobe
By Caroline Parr Published