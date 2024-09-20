Sezane's Gaspard cardigan is the answer to all autumn dressing dilemmas - I've got it in several colours and love it

Preppy cardigans are everywhere right now. They're particularly huge for autumn/winter 2024, but actually they're much more of an anti-trend item that will always work for this time of year, so a good cardigan is well worth investing in.

Looking for the very best? Cue THE cult style by one of the best French clothing brands: the Sezane Gaspard cardigan. Yep, the one that had an insane waiting list at one point.

I've personally got two in my own wardrobe, and I always spot at least one while I'm on the morning commute, either slung loosely around shoulders in case of chilly weather or worn with jeans during this tricky transitional weather.

An autumn capsule wardrobe staple, this really is the answer to all outfit dilemmas. When you're not quite ready to lean into winter and dig out your best wool jumpers, you can elevate your everyday jeans with this luxury knit, which is available in 18 different colourways. From violet to classic black, or even the Breton stripes you need to achieve peak Parisian styling, you'll end up wanting them all. I apologise in advance!

Shop the Sezane Gaspard cardigan

I own the rich camel colour, which has just been restocked. It goes really well with a pop of bright red, and would work nicely with the hot hues of this season, such as olive, chocolate and burgundy.

The black version of the Sezane Gaspard cardigan is probably the most-worn item in my wardrobe. It will tone down statement prints like stripes or animal print, and will be your go-to layer for cool evenings on holiday.

The fit is quite loose, so although the size options range from XXS to XXL, I'd go a size down. Oh and talk about getting two for the price of one - it's designed so you can wear it with the buttons at the back too!

I'm certainly not the only fashion editor who loves this iconic piece, but don't just take my word for it. Fashion blogger and self-professed Francophile Noelani Meirowsky - known as La Vie On Grand - explained to us why her Sezane Gaspard cardigan is a go-to. She said "I love the fit of the Gaspard as it's a bit oversized, giving it that cool French girl vibe.

"I don't feel that it's itchy at all, it's a soft cosy sweater. Right now I am loving the Perfect Green colour but you can never go wrong with black or navy either."

When asked if it's worth the investment, she answered "Yes, absolutely. It's that one sweater that everyone needs in their closet for that effortless yet classic look."

How to style the Sezane Gaspard cardigan

Noelani tells us "the best part about the Gaspard is you can wear it multiple ways. I like to wear it with a few of the buttons undone and tucked in. But, you can also wear it with the buttons in the back."

For this time of year I'd say keep it simple with the best jeans for your body type and a chic shoe. For pre-Christmas vibes, try this dreamy Zara skirt.

Zara Marine Jeans £29.99 at Zara If you haven't tried the Zara Marine jeans yet, then now's the time. They're super flattering, and this new autumnal dark wash is going straight in my shopping basket. The patch pockets are a nice touch too! Zara Sequinned Skirt £59.99 at Zara Trust me when I say this will sell out, soon. It's the perfect shape and in colour of the season. Add a cosy cardigan to play with textures for a dinner date. Sezane Paula Babies in Leopard £170 at Sezane It's no surprise that Sezane can count the likes of Kate Middleton as fans. How dreamy are these slingback shoes? Another inevitable sell out, so be quick to click!

How to care for the Sezane Gaspard cardigan

Sezane recommends hand washing in cool water, and I've certainly washed mine on a cold setting in the washing machine before.

Noelani adds: "I have several Gaspards and never had an issue with pilling."

But if you are worried about bobbling, this fabric shaver on Amazon will keep knitwear looking impossibly fresh. You're welcome!