How to clean a tower fan: 5 expert-recommended steps for a safe and thorough clean

When it comes to keeping cool during the summer months, there's nothing like having one of the best fans in your home. But what happens when they're covered in dust and dirt?

From cooling down a room without AC to useful expert fan hacks, having a tower fan in your home can make that humid UK summer weather bearable. However, if you want to get the most out of your fan this season, it's important you're maintaining it correctly.

And that means cleaning it when it's in desperate need. Even when you're doing everything you can to reduce dust in your home, fans are often filled with particles thanks to their air circulation functions. So, it's key to make sure you know how to execute a thorough yet safe clean to keep you cool all summer long.

How to clean a tower fan: five simple steps

If you use a tower fan, then of course, navigating how to clean a fan is different and a little trickier, as they have more components. However, if you want your tower fan to help keep your bedroom cool, it's important you know how to keep it clean so it works more efficiently.

Catherine Green, a sustainable cleaning expert from Smol, has a safe and efficient method to guide you through the process.

Shop fan cleaning essentials

Multipurpose cloths Aidea Microfibre Cloths View at Amazon $7.99 at Amazon $9.99 at Amazon RRP: £3.99 for a pack of 8 | This is a product every cleaner should have in their home, especially when it comes to big cleaning jobs. This eight-pack will make any task that much easier and more efficient. Dish soap Fairy Premium Dishwashing Liquid View at Amazon RRP: £8.95 for 3 x 320ml | Dish soap really is the wonder product when it comes to cleaning, especially in places where you don't want to use lots of chemicals, like your kitchen. Duster Swiffer Duster Set, 1 Handle and Replacement Pads View at Amazon RRP: £6.90 | This duster is ideal for dusting delicate items, from picture frames to perfume bottles. The gentle, fluffy fibres are perfect for picking up dust from your fan and its blades.

1. Remember, safety first

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Before you start cleaning any appliance, even when cleaning your washing machine, it's important that you not just turn it off but also unplug it.

"ALWAYS start by turning the power off and unplugging the fan," reiterates Catherine.

Sign up for the woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Catherine Green Social Links Navigation Cleaning expert at Smol Having worked for the cleaning brand Smol since its creation, Catherine has tested each and every product before its release. She is also involved with the production team's process and provides feedback for the development of the company's products.

2. Dust the outside

Now it's time to crack out your best vacuum and get started with the exterior of the fan. Whether it's been in storage over winter or you've had it out all summer, fans are pretty susceptible to gathering dust.

"Use a vacuum with a brush attachment to go over the vents and casing; this lifts off any surface dust before you get stuck in," says Catherine.

"If you don’t have an upholstery attachment for your vacuum but have a can of compressed air (the sort you use to clean keyboards), then you could use this instead," she adds.

3. Wipe the shell

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Now it's time to get the more grubby parts sorted. With most household cleaning, the simplest cleaning agents will do the trick just fine.

"Mix a bit of washing-up liquid with warm water and dampen a cloth slightly, then wipe down the fan’s exterior, taking care not to get water into the vents," recommends Catherine.

4. Open the fan shell

If you want to clean your house like a professional, take this extra step to properly wash the inside of your tower fan.

"Before you do this, check the manual, which will tell you if it’s safe. If so, remove the back panel with a screwdriver, then use a dry cloth or a soft brush to remove dust from the blades and internal parts," suggests Catherine.

"For any grime that won’t budge, wipe with a slightly damp cloth but avoid wetting the motor or wires," she continues.

Catherine recommends at this point to wrap a cloth around a chopstick, or use a cotton bud, to clean the tight corners and more narrow areas of the fan.

5. Put the fan back together once dry

(Image credit: Getty Images)

"Make sure everything’s completely dry before putting it back together and plugging it in," finishes Catherine.

Then your fan will be back to fighting fit and helping you cool your home with no problems.

FAQs

How to clean a tower fan without taking it apart

Should you not be able to take your tower fan apart, then you can still give it a good clean; it's just a slightly different method.

"Unplug it first! Then vacuum the vents to remove surface dust, a soft-bristled brush will help to dislodge anything stuck between the grills without taking it apart," starts Catherine.

"After that, use a damp cloth with mild washing-up liquid to clean the outer casing, but avoid soaking or letting moisture run into the fan. A cotton bud, an old clean toothbrush or a can of compressed air can shift dust from the vents. Finally, let it dry fully before plugging back in," she continues.

How often should you clean a tower fan?

If you're looking to get rid of dust in your home, then making sure your fans are clean and not spreading particles is a good start. But how often is enough for your tower fan?

"If the fan is on most days, do a quick dust and wipe every 2 to 4 weeks, this will stop dust, pet hair (if you have pets) and pollen from building up. Give your tower fan a proper deep clean at the start of each season," suggests Catherine.

"However, if you’ve got pets, clean it more regularly as dust builds up fast and affects the fan’s performance. And if it starts to look dusty or blows out musty air, then you know it’s time to clean it," she adds.

So, whilst it won't need adding to your daily cleaning habits, it's a good idea to keep it a regular task.

If you forget to clean your fan for a little bit too long, it might affect not only how well it runs but also how much it costs to run the fan. An overworked motor is a friend to no one, so make sure you're following the expert advice and maintaining your fan properly.