Should you vacuum or dust first? Cleaning experts reveal the optimal order

Have you ever wondered if you're ordering your home cleaning properly? While it might seem inconsequential, there is a more effective way to tackle dusting and vacuuming.

Whether it's employing professional tidying techniques or maintaining daily cleaning habits, ensuring our homes look their best can be a real challenge. However, what can make things easier is to ensure you're doing each task right and in the correct order.

Even something as simple as dusting and vacuuming is best done in order, but which one should you be doing first? That's what we put to the cleaning experts.

Should you vacuum or dust first?

While you may consider yourself a master of cleaning your home like a professional, sometimes the very basics can be where we unknowingly fall short. Something as simple as whether you should dust or vacuum first can leave you stumped; luckily, the answer is straightforward.

"It’s one of the most common cleaning questions I get asked: Should you dust or vacuum first?" says professional cleaner Lynsey Crombie.

"I always dust first! Why? Because dust falls like snow. When you’re reaching up high to clean the tops of kitchen cabinets, wardrobes, picture frames or even walls, some of that dust will cling to your cloth or duster, but a lot of it will fall. You don’t want to be vacuuming first, only for dust to float down and undo your hard work!"

"Always try to dust first before you pop on your vacuum cleaner," explains Katie Lilywhite, floorcare expert at AO.com. "This is because those teeny-tiny dust particles are inevitably bound to go floating in the air and eventually settle on your surfaces below."

If you are struggling to reduce dust in your home, Katie also has some tips for dusting properly before you vacuum.

“Next time you’re dusting, try to dust higher surfaces first, like your shelves and curtain poles, then work your way down to your furniture and skirting boards. Finish up with a thorough vacuum and you’ll be able to capture everything that’s drifted down since your initial dusting,” she recommends.

Does vacuuming every day reduce dust?

Getting rid of dust in your home is no easy task, especially if you have pets, a busy household or are into the curated clutter trend. More trinkets mean more things to dust, sadly. Can vacuuming every day help this?

"Yes, daily vacuuming makes a big difference, particularly in busy homes or households with pets. Dust tends to settle quickly, and once it builds up, it can work its way into the floor’s texture or beneath furniture," explains Liam Cleverdon, flooring expert and Director at Flooring King.

"Regular vacuuming not only reduces airborne particles but also protects your flooring from premature wear," he adds.

Liam does, however, point out that you should make sure your vacuum is up to the task. "For laminate or vinyl flooring, avoid vacuums with beater bars or stiff bristles, which can scratch the surface. We always advise customers to use a hard-floor-safe vacuum or a soft dry mop for day-to-day cleaning," he warns.

FAQs

What is the correct way of dusting?

Whether you're dusting your living room or giving your bedroom a quick dust, there's a little bit more to it than running around with a duster.

"Start high, finish low. Begin with the tops of cupboards, lampshades, curtain rails or ceiling fans and work your way down, giving each surface a once-over with a slightly damp cloth- not a dry feather duster, which can flick particles into the air. Don’t neglect spots like skirting boards, behind appliances, and lampshades- these are prime spots for dust collection," starts Catherine Green, sustainable cleaning expert at Smol.

Katie echoes this, adding, "Pay special attention to sneaky spots like behind your radiator, the tops of picture frames and vents, as these can store more dust than you think. Once you’re satisfied with your work, pop your vacuum on and clean your floor now that all the dust has drifted to the floor.”

Is vacuuming the best way to get rid of dust?

Even with the best vacuum on your side, will it really help with getting rid of the dust in your home?

"A vacuum, especially one with strong suction and a HEPA filter, is perfect for soft furnishings, carpets and hard-to-reach corners, but for shelves, screens and tight crevices, a damp cloth is better! So the best dust removal strategy uses both. Dust first with a damp cloth, then vacuum thoroughly to catch everything that’s settled on the floor," Catherine states.

She adds, "Don’t forget to empty your vacuum regularly too, otherwise it might just end up recycling the dust back into your home."

Now you know the correct order, all that's left to do is avoid the common dusting mistakes that could make your home dirtier. From dusting too fast to using the wrong tools, there are a few pitfalls to avoid in order to have a clean home.