Looking to keep your home cleaning quick, cheap and effective? These five kitchen cupboard essentials are just the thing for tackling your bedroom clean without splurging on overpriced sprays and pastes.

Between your daily cleaning habits and regular deep-clean routines, it's easy to burn through expensive cleaning sprays, pastes and tools. And although we're all for splurging on luxury cleaning products from time to time, using them every day can become pretty expensive.

Instead of restocking on overpriced products, carrying out expert cleaning hacks with the help of your kitchen cupboard finds. From baking soda to table salt, everything you need to clean your bedroom can be found in your home and won't cost you the earth.

5 surprising cupboard essentials that double up as cleaning agents

It can be all too tempting to hit your favourite supermarket and stock up on all the shiny new cleaning products to tackle your chores. However, that quickly becomes an expensive shopping trip and, quite frankly, an unnecessary one.

"Simple kitchen stables are natural, cost-effective and versatile and more often than not, work better than the commercial cleaners," points out Michael Bogoyavlensiky, cleaning expert and CEO of Cleaning Express.

With that, here are the five common food cupboard products that double up as effective and affordable cleaning agents.

Baking soda

(Image credit: Getty Images)

If you're not already in the know of all the things you can clean with baking soda, then you've been missing out. You can even use baking soda in your garden to create a cleaning paste for your tools.

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“Baking soda works as a natural deodoriser and a mild abrasive, meaning it can scrub whatever needs scrubbing without scratching anything, as well as getting rid of any nasty odours," says Michael.

"When bedsheet-changing time comes, once you strip the bed, sprinkle baking soda over your mattress and leave for an hour before hoovering it all up. This should help get rid of any smells that’ve sunken through to the mattress,” he adds.

Just be cautious of things you can't clean with baking soda; it can sometimes be a little too harsh for some materials.

Michael Bogoyavlensiky Social Links Navigation CEO and cleaning expert Michael became CEO of Cleaning Express in 2020, leading the company’s growth as an award-winning cleaning and facilities management provider across London. Under his leadership, Cleaning Express has invested in staff training, championed the London Living Wage, supported local communities in Greenwich and strengthened the business’s commitment to sustainability and responsible growth.

Coca-Cola

If you're lucky enough to have an en-suite in your bedroom, the popular soda Coca-Cola can help remove toilet stains without harsh chemicals.

"Separate from the bedroom, it’s also great for cleaning any metal taps and cleaning toilets. Pour around 250ml into the toilet bowl, leave it overnight and then flush it away. Your loo will be sparkling,” explains Michael.

“Another great product that can help lift stains is full-fat Coca-Cola. The acidity from the drink can help pull stains to the surface, so if you’ve had any spillages on any carpets, then you can dab this on, leave briefly and then blot it clean off with warm water," he adds.

Lemon Juice

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Cleaning with lemons is a seriously underrated way to keep your home smelling fresh and hygienic without using chemicals or strong products.

“Lemon has natural acid that cuts through grease, will help kill any bacteria and will also leave a beautifully smelling citrus scent behind," Michael says.

"One way that you can incorporate lemon juice into your bedroom is by using it on your mirrors. Mix lemon juice with water and spray on mirrors and glass wardrobes for a streak-free shine. You can also use this on your windows, too,” he adds.

Similarly, you can clean with citric acid, an alternative to lemons that cuts out potential waste. More garnish left for your G&Ts that way!

White wine vinegar

Similar to baking soda, there are plenty of things you can clean in your home using white vinegar. However, you're probably more likely to have white wine vinegar on hand, which can be just as effective for cleaning.

“Another one that’s great for windows and limescale is white wine vinegar. Mix equal parts of vinegar and water in a spray bottle for a natural and streak-free window cleaner. This spray can also be used on bedside surfaces and nightstands, too, as it’ll help kill any bacteria that are sitting on any surfaces," Michael states.

"Those gross yellow stains that everyone has in their pillows - nothing to be ashamed of, we all get them, but these can also be removed with white wine vinegar. Add a cup of white wine vinegar to your washing machine drum with your usual detergent, and it should help lift the yellowness,” he instructs.

Always remember to dilute your vinegar solution; not doing so can damage materials and will leave you with a pretty nasty smell.

Table salt

Some of the best cleaning hacks involve table salt, and it's something the majority of homeowners will have to hand. From cleaning wooden chopping boards to keeping dark clothes dark, it really is a wonder cleaning agent.

“Table salt isn’t just for seasoning your dinner; it can also be used as a gentle abrasive for cleaning in the bedroom," says Michael. "If you’ve got mug rings or watermarks on your bedside table, sprinkle a little salt onto the stain and rub gently with a damp cloth or mix it with lemon juice to create a natural scrub."

"The coarse texture lifts marks without damaging the surface. Salt is also handy for fresh carpet stains; just sprinkle it over any spilt liquid, let it absorb for 5–10 minutes, then vacuum or blot away to stop the stain from setting,” he suggests.

Again, be cautious with where you use this in your home; it can sometimes be a little too abrasive for some surfaces.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Shop reusable cleaning essentials

Sturdy rubber gloves Marigold Kitchen Gloves Large Pack of 3 £7.10 at Amazon Having more than one pair of rubber gloves at your disposal is always a good idea. Especially when you're cleaning with abrasives and acidic solutions. Refillable spray bottles SPRAYZ Large 500ml Spray Bottles £5.99 at Amazon Empty spray bottles are perfect for holding your homemade cleaning solutions, and this pack of two offers fantastic value for money. They are leak-free and can even be used upside down. Carry all Lakeland Cleaning Caddy £2.49 at Lakeland Keep all your cleaning tools and homemade sprays in one place with this nifty cleaning caddy. It's perfect to carry from room to room on big cleaning days.

If you're looking to reduce the amount of chemicals and overall products you use in your home, we also recommend investing in one of the best steam cleaners. They make quick work of stubborn dirt and disinfect surfaces all with the power of steam.