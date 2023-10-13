How to remove yellow stains from pillows without using bleach

woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Woman & Home. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

Given that we use them every single night it is hardly surprising that pillows are prone to staining and therefore need extra cleaning from time to time.

Firstly, yellow stains on pillows are perfectly normal Caused by a number of varying factors, from facial oils to saliva. Therefore knowing how to remove yellow stains from your best pillows is an essential cleaning task for all households to master because discolouration is a common occurrence when cleaning pillows.

But fear not, eradicating yellow stains is easy according to cleaning specialists and pillow experts. Here is what they shared with us when we asked how to get yellow stains out of pillows...

How to remove yellow stains from pillows

Before washing your pillows, pre-treat any yellow-stained areas by using the following steps using a few select items...

Here's what you'll need:

1. Start with a cold water treatment

Always run a stain under cold water before attempting to start cleaning it, why? Because heat can actually make it worse. We know this from cleaning makeup stains from carpets and removing oil stains from fabrics.

"Before you start opting for natural products to whiten your pillow it must undergo the ‘cold water treatment’ first," says Rex Isap, the CEO at Happy Beds. "Using hot water on protein-based stains can make them spread further, which is why cold water is perfect for yellow stains, such as sweat."

Simply use cold water to soak the stained areas first for roughly 30 minutes, in order to apply your chosen cleaning solution with ease to a soaked surface. We recommend doing this in a clean bathtub to ensure you have adequate space.

2. Pre-treat the stain with mild detergent

Pre-treat any visible yellow stains with ease by using a mild detergent, because mild is always best when cleaning bedrooms, whether cleaning a mattress or washing bedding because of the close contact to the skin.

"I recommended a mild liquid detergent," says Petya Holevich, a house cleaning and laundry expert at Fantastic Services. "Create a solution of equal parts water and mild liquid detergent and gently dab the stained area with a clean cloth or sponge."

"When doing so, avoid rubbing because it can spread the stains further. This is effective for general stains, such as sweat and body oils."

She also recommends using targeted enzymatic cleaners. "Enzymatic cleaners are designed to break down organic stains, such as ones from saliva. These cleaners are particularly useful for biological stains."

Petya Holevich Social Links Navigation Professional Cleaning Specialist Petya Holevich is an experienced house cleaning and laundry expert with over 5 years of dedicated service at Fantastic Services. Her journey with the company not only contributed to the maintenance of immaculately clean domestic spaces but has also put her at the forefront of training new teams.

3. Make a natural stain remover

For removing tough yellow stains, you can use baking soda and vinegar combined to help remove any severe discolouration.

"Create a paste by mixing baking soda with a small amount of water, and start by doing a spot test in an inconspicuous area," says Emily Attwood, founder of bedding specialists Scooms. "Once you're happy, apply the paste directly to the stained area and allow it to sit for 15-30 minutes."

"Once the paste has sat, dampen a clean cloth with white vinegar and blot the stained area to help lift the stain and the paste. Rinse the pillow thoroughly with water."

Cleaning with baking soda and cleaning with vinegar offer the best natural methods for cleaning all manner of household items, from using baking soda to clean a mattress to softening towels with vinegar.

"There are various commercial stain removers available that are specifically formulated for different types of stains," says Petya. "However, make sure they don’t contain any harsh chemicals and avoid using such ones on delicate fabrics, especially pillows as these are items that are frequently in contact with your skin."

4. Wash accordingly

After treating the stains directly you can follow up by washing your pillows, guided by the cleaning instructions on your pillow to give it a good and thorough wash.

"You should wash your pillows at 40 degrees," advises Emily. "If you can wash them yourself, then wash with a non-bio (enzyme-free) detergent, using a third of the usual amount and use a tumble dryer to dry them thoroughly. If your machine isn’t big enough, you may need to take them to a laundrette to make use of a large capacity washer or dryer."

Emily Attwood Social Links Navigation Co-founder at Scooms Emily Attwood is the co-founder of the family-run, independent, luxury bedding and bath brand, Scooms, alongside her husband Jonathan. Offering a simplified range of what they believe are the best pillows, duvets, bedding and towels on the market, Scooms help make buying luxury and high-quality, natural bedding and towels easier.

5. Dry thoroughly

As with washing any element of bedding, it's imperative to allow your pillows to dry thoroughly before you put them back on your bed. Damp pillows will not only smell unpleasant, they are a breeding ground for bacteria and mould.

To dry them naturally Petyra recommends: "After washing, let them air-dry in direct sunlight. Sun exposure can also help eliminate any unpleasant smells. Sunlight can also help to naturally bleach and disinfect your stained pillows," she adds.

Explore our expert tips on how to dry clothes indoors without a tumble dryer to help speed up the drying process.

How to prevent yellow stains

To prevent your pillows from staining in the future, experts always recommend using pillow protectors. This is really the only effective way to prevent yellow stains from occurring. These washable pillowcases go over the pillow underneath the bedding to act as a barrier preventing stains from forming and spreading.

"Also, wash pillows regularly at least every 4 to 6 months, following care instructions, and your pillowcases at least once a week," Petya advises. "Keep in mind that, most pillows are machine washable, but some may require professional cleaning.

FAQ

What causes yellow stains on pillows?

It may not be pleasant but pillows regularly become stained yellow due to a variety of factors, including sweat, Sylvia, sebum, hair oils and dead skin cells. The concentration of all those elements for up to eight hours a night is sure to result in some degree of staining, it's perfectly natural and expected.

"Sweat and natural body oils produced by your skin, along with sweat, can accumulate on pillows over time, leading to yellow stains," explains Petya. "This is particularly common for individuals who sweat heavily while sleeping. Saliva as drooling during sleep is a common occurrence, especially among children."

"Makeup and skincare products, especially if you go to bed without removing your makeup or if you use skincare products that contain oils, which can transfer onto your pillowcase, causing stains."

Inadequate and infrequent washing of pillowcases or pillows can allow stains to accumulate. "Low-quality pillowcases or lack of pre-washing will make your pillows more prone to staining also," says Petya.

How do you whiten yellow pillows without bleach? You can easily whiten yellow pillows without using bleach, using baking soda instead. "Whitening yellowed pillows without using bleach involves a combination of natural and gentle cleaning methods," says Petya. "First, you’ll need to pre-treat them by creating a solution of equal parts water and mild liquid detergent. Gently dab the yellowed areas with a clean cloth or sponge but avoid rubbing." "After that, create a paste from baking soda and water, apply it to the yellow stains on the pillows and let it sit for at least 30 minutes. Next, mix equal parts white vinegar and water and, after the baking soda paste has sat for a while, rinse the pillows with the vinegar solution." Once you’ve pre-treated and washed your pillows, Petya advises to dry them in direct sunlight for "natural bleaching". Make sure they’re completely dry before bringing them back indoors. "For white pillows, you can also create a solution using hydrogen peroxide and water in a 1 to 1 ratio. Apply it to the stains, let it sit for a few minutes and then rinse thoroughly. Alternatively, you can also use a mixture of lemon juice and salt and apply it to the yellowed areas, letting it sit for about 30 minutes."

(Image credit: Scooms)

Why is it important to get rid of yellow stains on pillows?

Unfortunately, yellow stains on your pillows can start to harbour bacteria and allergens – especially if your pillow is near the end of its lifespan, if you follow how often you should replace your pillows. Dirty pillows can actually impact your health as well as impacting your sleep.

"Dust mites, dead skin, fungal spores and bacteria can live in old, unwashed pillows and these can trigger symptoms of hay fever," explains Rex Isap, the CEO at Happy Beds. "In more serious cases, you could experience signs of asthma which, ultimately, will impact how well you sleep at night."

If your pillows are stained yellow beyond the point of cleaning, it may be time to consider buying new ones. Whether you're after the best thin pillows or the best hotel-branded pillows it's worth checking out the latest deals to save on budget.