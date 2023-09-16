How to clean a mattress with baking soda: 5 easy steps to success

woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Woman & Home. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

Knowing how to clean a mattress with baking soda is essential for those looking to carry out a cost-effective, eco-clean that delivers powerful cleaning results.

We’ve caught up with an eco-cleaning expert to bring you the best method for cleaning a mattress with baking soda, and the best bit is it’s quick and easy.

Buying the best mattress you can afford is important, as it plays a vital role in ensuring a good night’s sleep and maintaining a healthy posture. To get the best results and ensure your mattress lasts as long as possible, you need to clean it at least every six months. Choosing a solution that is free from toxic chemicals makes it all the better.

With a process as easy as the one below, cleaning with baking soda, you’ll wonder why you ever used any other methods.

How to clean a mattress with baking soda

Our green cleaning expert is Bunmi Scott, founder of It's All About Eco, an e-commerce business specialising in eco-friendly lifestyle essentials and green cleaning products. Bunmi also shares a multitude of top tips and tutorials for an eco-friendly lifestyle on her popular Instagram account @itsallabouteco.

Speaking exclusively to w&h Bunmi shares why she loves this cleaning hack: "One of my favourite green cleaning hacks is using bicarbonate of soda to clean and freshen our mattresses. Bicarbonate of soda is the perfect green cleaning product to help clean and remove stains from your mattress too."

"Bicarbonate of soda naturally removes odours and helps to balance out the pH balance of many smells, including body odour, which can naturally collect on your mattress.”

Here are the easy-to-follow steps to clean a mattress with baking soda...

1. Gather your materials

(Image credit: Claire Douglas @clairedouglasstyling)

Cleaning a mattress with baking soda doesn’t require many tools or materials, just a few household essentials will see you right. To clean you will need:

Baking soda

A cleaning brush or sponge

Vacuum

A few drops of your favourite essential oil (optional)

2. Remove sheets and mattress protector

(Image credit: Claire Douglas @clairedouglasstyling)

Remove the sheets and mattress protector first to clean the mattress with baking soda properly.

Incidentally, mattress protectors are a great way to prolong the life of your mattress as they do exactly what their name suggests. Given the nature of its job experts recommend you should wash a mattress protector every few months.

3. Vacuum the mattress

(Image credit: Claire Douglas @clairedouglasstyling)

Although it’s an unpleasant thought, the reality is that mattresses can accumulate dust mites and dead skin cells, so vacuuming is an essential first step in the process of cleaning with baking soda. Vacuum the entire surface of the mattress, including the edging to ensure you have covered every nook.

4. Apply baking soda

(Image credit: Claire Douglas @clairedouglasstyling)

Sprinkle a good amount of baking soda, aka bicarbonate of soda, over your mattress. If there are any areas with a bit of a stain that you want to work on, you can brush the bicarbonate into that area so it can work some extra magic.

If not, simply leave the baking soda on the mattress for an hour or so.



Bunmi has a top tip for adding some fragrance to the mattress you're cleaning “A little tip that I like to do is to make up a mix of bicarbonate of soda and 4 to 5 drops of lavender and or tea tree essential oils in a jar or container. Shake or stir and leave to settle together."

If you aren't sure which fragrance to choose Bunmi has some advice, "Lavender is naturally calming and the smell at night can help to improve sleep. Tea tree essential oil is naturally antibacterial and anti-fungal to help give your mattress an extra deep clean.”

5. Vacuum to remove the baking soda

(Image credit: Claire Douglas @clairedouglasstyling)

After allowing the baking soda time to sit on the surface of the mattress for about an hour it should have done its good work. Now it’s time to grab the vacuum again for the final step in the process of how to clean a mattress with baking soda.

Vacuum up all of the baking soda to reveal a fresh, clean mattress.

How long do you leave baking soda on a mattress to clean it? Leaving baking soda on a mattress for about an hour should be sufficient time for it to work its magic. You could alter the time according to how dirty it is. Regularly cleaned mattresses with no staining might only require baking soda in place for 30 minutes, whereas mattresses that require a bit more attention could benefit from the baking soda being left on for 60-90 minutes. Baking soda is a fantastic tool to aid your deep-cleaning routine for your home. Also try cleaning an oven with baking soda for gleaming results.

How do you get stains out of a mattress with baking soda? To remove stains from a mattress, simply sprinkle baking soda over the affected area and brush into the fabric. Leave for about an hour, then vacuum to remove the baking soda. If the stain is heavy, you could spray the mattress with a light covering of white vinegar before brushing it into the fabric and allowing it to dry. Vacuum the mattress before applying the baking soda and leaving for about an hour. This process packs a powerful cleaning punch and will have your mattress fresh and stain-free in no time.

Is baking soda good for wet or dry mattresses?

Baking soda is brilliant for cleaning both wet and dry mattresses. Use baking soda to absorb moisture from a wet mattress and help it dry quicker and use baking soda to remove stains and odour from a dry mattress. In the event of a bet-wetting episode baking soda can help absorb moisture and prevent odour and stains. Always allow a wet mattress to dry completely before replacing the mattress protector and sheets.