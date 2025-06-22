The best Japanese houseplants to create a zen, serene space in any room

If you're looking to transform your home into a serene space with a touch of Japandi style, these Japanese houseplants are the perfect choice.

From houseplants that improve air quality to species that help reduce condensation, there are plants to suit any space. But if you want to create a zen oasis in your home, then opting for these particular plants is the only way to go.

Japanese houseplants are said to bring calm, elegance, and natural energy to their environment. So if that's what you're looking for, the plant experts are here to recommend the very best species.

5 of the best Japanese houseplants for any room

Whether you're looking for Japandi living room ideas or simply want to up your plant parenting game to replicate on-trend Japanese garden ideas, adding some Japanese houseplants to your home is the way to go.

Most of these species are low-maintenance and hardy, meaning you get all the benefits without the stress. It couldn't be better.

1. Japanense orchid

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Although you might think of orchids as one of the hardest plants to keep alive, these Japanese varieties are well worth the extra effort.

"Beloved in Japan for its graceful, star-shaped white flowers and delicate fragrance, the orchid symbolises purity, elegance, and prosperity. This plant thrives in high humidity and bright indirect light, making it ideal for bathroom decor," explains gardening and plants expert Calum Maddock at HomeHow.co.uk.

Once you've mastered how to care for an orchid, you'll be surprised just how easy they are to keep happy and healthy.

2. Japanese Bamboo

(Image credit: Getty Images)

While growing bamboo in the garden can be used as a fantastic natural garden fence idea, keeping the plant smaller indoors is also an option.

"Japanese bamboo is a beautifully delicate plant with elegant leaves and visually impressive canes," says Fiona Jenkins, gardening and plant expert at MyJobQuote. "It’s a versatile and adaptable plant with the ability to grow well in a variety of temperatures."

The well-draining soil of a Japanese bamboo should be kept moist, and a layer of mulch around the base of the plant helps with this. Choose a spot where it will have gentle exposure to the sun, such as in an east or west-facing window," she adds.

3. Cast iron plants

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Should you be new to caring for indoor plants, this species is known for being hardy and long-lasting.

"Cast iron plants are known in Japan as haran and are one of the hardiest plants in the world. They are actually an aspidistra, with dark glossy leaves, and if you’re lucky, will produce flowers every couple of years. True to its name, the cast iron plant will tolerate most light locations and will not die if you forget to water it," says Fiona.

She does, however, say that once the top two-thirds of the soil are dry, it will need to be watered.

"It’s not fussy about soil types or temperature and only needs repotting if roots are visible at the base of the pot," adds Fiona.

4. Japanese Dwarf umberella tree

(Image credit: Getty Images | Olga Yakovleva)

Is your Japandi kitchen in need of a little greenery? This dwarf umbrella tree, formally known as Schefflera, is just the right size and will have your guests interested thanks to its unique shape.

"This compact, bushy plant is great for small indoor spaces while offering dense, green foliage that fits beautifully into a modern, minimalist home. It enjoys bright indirect light and occasional misting," instructs Calum.

5. Japanese maple bonsai tree

(Image credit: Getty Images | Fotofantastika)

It's no secret that caring for bonsai trees is extremely challenging, especially when you first start looking after them. However, this miniature maple variety might be a little easier to tend to.

"Dwarf varieties of this tree can be grown in pots indoors and are ideal for creating a miniature Zen Garden effect. They thrive in bright, indirect light and prefer well-draining soil to prevent root rot," explains Calum.

FAQs

What are the Japanese good luck plants?

If you're looking to bring positive energy into your home this year, adding some Japanese good luck plants can help you.

One of the most common plants for this is the lucky bamboo plant, also known as Dracaena sanderiana.

"This plant is not technically bamboo but makes a great addition to any Japandi style home as it is a symbol of luck, prosperity, and harmony in Japanese and Chinese culture," says Calum.

He goes on to say that it's a low-maintenance plant that can grow in water or soil as long as roots are submerged and it is kept in indirect light.

How can these plants improve your home environment?

Although you might be dubious about the effect houseplants can have on you and your home, they're more influential than you think.

"Japanese-inspired houseplants add luscious greenery to your home, filling it with life and connecting you to nature. This is beneficial to your mental health and overall well-being," highlights Fiona.

"Plants add visual interest and softness to a room, which can have psychological and physical benefits, from improved mood to reduced blood pressure. The beauty of plants elevates the aesthetic of a room, and this attractiveness impacts people’s moods, triggering beneficial physical effects," she continues.

If you don't have a Japandi style in your home, you can still fill your home with houseplants for stress relief. They'll give your home just as much calm and help you feel your best on a daily basis.