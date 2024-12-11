How to transform your home into a zen oasis

Your home should be your sanctuary, somewhere you can kick back and unwind after a busy day at work - a space where you feel relaxed.

Everyone will favour different interior styles, but there are some design principles you can apply to your space that will instantly make it feel more zen-like and calming. While creating a zen-style home will look a bit different for everyone, these tips generally promote simplicity and balance, incorporating natural elements like colours, textures and plants as well as subdued lighting.

From choosing the right paint colours to simple decluttering methods, these tips and tricks will help turn your living space into a den of zen.

How to transform your home into a zen paradise

Use calming colours

While choosing paint colours is entirely down to personal preference, warm neutrals and hues inspired by nature, like calming green, succulent earth tones and sky blue can all help promote peace and relaxation in your space. The best pink tones can also be warm and grounding.

The best living room paint colours for a calm, zen-like space.

If you're looking for a calming living room paint colour, these are all safe bets, but they'll look great in other rooms, too.

Store items in enclosed baskets and boxes

Is there anything less zen than a cluttered space? Unfortunately, a bit of clutter can’t be avoided, but it is advisable to store it out of sight. "Store items in enclosed baskets and boxes, rather than open storage containers, to keep items out of sight. This promotes feelings of calm, due to a reduction of visual clutter." advises professional organiser and founder of Organised Interiors, Poppy Duffree.

"Zen spaces thrive on simplicity. Invest in concealed storage solutions to maintain clean lines and visual clarity,” agrees Helen Langley, Director and Professional Organiser at Pride of Place.

Invite nature in with houseplants

Investing in some houseplants will instantly transform any room. They look incredible, they will improve the air quality in your home and they can even help boost your mood.

"Indoor plants can help to purify the air and can also help to boost your mood and reduce stress. Choose plants that are low-maintenance and suitable for the lighting conditions within your home," advises Zoe Warren, interior design expert at PriceYourJob.

If you're a new plant parent, get started with a handful of houseplants that are easy to keep alive and take it from there.

Getting a new sofa? Try a neutral tone

An important part of creating a zen living space is ensuring it's physically comfortable and easy to relax in. So, choose your sofa carefully.

"Opt for low-profile, neutral-toned sofas with clean lines to maintain a serene and uncluttered look," advises Monika Puccio, Head of Buying at Sofa Club. "Soft textures, like linen or velvet, in earthy or muted tones, can create a calming seating area while promoting relaxation."

Avoid all-white bathrooms

While white bathroom suites are often the default, consider opting for a warmer colour palette instead. Not only will this make your bathtimes more relaxing, but it will give the room depth.

"It's important not to focus exclusively on white, as an all-white approach can lead to a room appearing flat and lacking in inspiration," explains Mike Whitfield, luxury interior expert at LUSSO. "Earthy tones such as browns, greens and terracotta create a more grounding atmosphere."

Seek rounded shapes

Eschew traditional hard-edged styles for curved furniture. Not only is this instantly soothing to look at but fluid shapes feel more inviting. Think circular sofas, round tables and spherical handles. If you don't want to invest in any big new pieces, then you can incorporate more rounded edges into your accessories or prints.

Prioritise flow

If you want to create a zen home, focus not only on how it looks but also how the space functions. Can you move around it efficiently? Is it cluttered? Avoid unnecessary objects or pieces that don't serve a practical or aesthetic function.

"Furniture placement should allow for ease of movement and avoid overcrowding," advises professional organiser, Helen Langley. "Aim for symmetry and balance in your layout, which creates a natural sense of order and calm."

Incorporate natural materials

Whether you want to make your kitchen feel more cosy or just want to make your overall home feel more snug and zen, bring the outside in and incorporate natural elements into your decor.

"Incorporate natural materials such as wood and stone into your décor," recommends interior design expert Zoe Warren. "These materials can create a warm and inviting atmosphere. You can include these materials in things such as flooring materials, furniture, and tiles."

Declutter, declutter, declutter!

If you want a harmonious, serene home, then there's no two ways about it: you can't have clutter. Decluttering your home can feel overwhelming but if you break it up into small bits, tackling one room at a time, we promise it won't be as painful as you think.

Introduce Japandi design principles

Japandi interior design is all about minimalism and practical comfort, focused on building a space that's harmonious, calming and functional. Japandi bedrooms and Japandi-style living rooms will incorporate ambient lighting, soothing colours, natural elements and low-level furniture as well as clean, soft lines. Essentially, if you want a zen space, this is the trend for you.

Upgrade your bathroom fixtures

Having a long bath, complete with botanical salts and candles flickering away in the background is possibly one of the best zen-like experiences. But don’t forget your shower, too. "As well as a soothing soak, a spa-like shower experience is essential. I recommend incorporating a high-powered thermostatic shower and a rainfall showerhead to deliver the ultimate spa experience," advises luxury interior expert Mike Whitfield.

"Enhance with plush towels and soft robes for ultimate comfort after a relaxing shower or soak."

Add depth with textured throws

Plush throws and cushions will not only make your living room feel more cosy, but you can use them to introduce accent colours to your space.

"Complement your sofa with textured throws, plush cushions in soothing colours (e.g., sage green or beige), and subtle patterns that evoke nature." These layers add warmth and visual interest without overwhelming the space," advises Monika Puccio, head of buying at Sofa Club.

Organise around your routine

If you want a zen space, being on top of clutter is essential, but we all know that’s easier said than done. So, it’s necessary to work around your routine so that good practices can become a habit.

"Rework where items are stored, so they are in the right place for your routines. By keeping things you need close to where you need them, you reduce the time needed to access things, helping you feel in control and organised," advises professional organiser Poppy Duffree.

Incorporate muted blue tones

Incorporating fresh sky-blue tones into your space will have an instant calming effect, especially if paired with warm complementary hues.

"Soft, natural tones such as warm whites, beige, soft greens, and muted blues are ideal for creating a tranquil ambience, advises professional organiser Helen Langley. "They evoke a sense of calm and allow the mind to unwind."

Layer soft lighting

Lighting is one of the primary elements that affects the harmony of a room. Light colour temperature plays a massive role, from making dark rooms lighter and brighter to making your space feel more cosy and more zen. For bedrooms and living rooms, opt for warm tones.

Another way to influence the ambience of your room is to opt for a layered lighting scheme, where your lighting is essentially made up of several different light sources and types, all working together to create a dynamic, harmonious atmosphere. Consider using wall-mounted lamps, Himalayan salt lamps and floor lamps with different warm bulbs for a cosy, soft-lit effect.

Have a designated 'mindful' space

Hybrid working is here to stay, and for many, this means our homes now serve a dual purpose: a place to live and a place to work. That means creating some form of separation between the two is more important than ever, and designating a 'quiet zone' or mindful space in your house can really help.

"Designate a nook for relaxation, meditation, or yoga," advises professional organiser Helen Langley. "This could be as simple as a cushioned corner with floor seating and a small shelf for your favourite books or plants."

Choose soft furnishings and textures

If you want to create a zen living space, simplicity is key. However, it's vital to ensure your home still feels cosy and relaxing and that you activate all of your senses. Incorporate knitted throws, velvet cushion covers, boucle furniture details and soft rugs to ensure your space feels inviting.

Add spa-like elements to your bathroom

Small details can make all the difference when it comes to creating a zen-like atmosphere in your home, and this extends to your bathroom. "Focus on smaller spa-like elements such as towels, bath robes, bath caddies and candles to subtly create a serene ambience," advises luxury interior expert, Mike Whitfield.

Pay attention to scent

It's important to pay attention to all sensory elements of your home if you want to create a zen environment, so never underestimate the power of scent-scaping. There are so many ways to make your home smell good, from using diffusers to scented candles, or even creating your own wax malts. If creating a zen vibe is your main objective, opt for calming scents like lavender.

Avoid over-stimulating colours or prints

Choosing the right colours is possibly the most important thing you can do if you want a zen-like home. "Avoid bright, bold colours that could be too overwhelming or over-stimulating," advises interior design expert, Zoe Warren.

"You can add some pops of colour into your decor with accessories such as throw pillow, artwork, or plants."

Keep it personal to you

At the end of the day, it's your home so there really aren't any hard and fast rules. As long as it makes you happy and relaxed, then that's the most important thing. If you're a committed maximalist then you might find zen in a bold, chaotic space with clashing colours and prints.

Create a calming soundscape

Creating a calming soundscape will instantly promote feelings of relaxation. Choose different soundscapes for different settings, whether it's a curated playlist, a white noise machine or a small water feature that trickles away in the background.

Invest in great sheets

Transform your bedroom into a zen den by investing in some quality bedsheets. It's important not to overlook tactile elements when curating a peaceful space, whether that's cosy living room throws or luxurious, breathable bedsheets.

Avoid visually noisy elements in your bathroom

It's advisable to avoid all-white bathrooms if you want to create a zen environment, but don't go overboard, either. "You should avoid combining too many visually noisy or bright elements - adding too much to a space can make it feel cluttered which contradicts the open living concept of zen-like design," says luxury interior expert, Mike Whitfield.

"Minimalism and simplicity are vital elements to create a feeling of tranquillity. Allow your bathroom to come to life through tiles, colour scheme and decor choices. Enhance with simple accessories such as plants, flowers and rattan pieces."

Opt for low furniture

Not only will low-level furniture make a room look bigger, but it will also make the room feel grounded and look more inviting. Choosing sofas, beds and coffee tables that sit close to the ground promotes balance within the room as they visually take up less space.

Keep sentimental trinkets and photos

Zen design principles favour simplicity and minimalism but that doesn't mean you need to remove all traces of anything that doesn't fit the overall aesthetic. Keep photographs of loved ones on the wall and personal trinkets if they bring you happiness. Try to keep some balance though and don't let them overwhelm the space. Instead spread them out and balance them with design-led features and pieces.

Maximise natural light

Of course, not everyone is blessed with a space where natural light beams in all day, but there are some tips and tricks you can try in every space to maximise the light you do have. Position mirrors in key corners around the room where they reflect the light, use bright paint colours and ensure your furniture doesn't block any light from the window.

Don't forget the kitchen

Incorporate warm, natural materials in your kitchen and minimise clutter for a zen space that will make cooking and cleaning a real joy. Look to Japandi kitchen design principles for inspiration when it comes to choosing cabinets and worktops.

Try a nightly reset

Waking up in a fresh space is integral for overall feelings of calm and zen, so even if you’re super tired the night before, take time to quickly declutter and tidy your room. "Always reset your space every evening before bed," says professional organiser, Poppy Duffree. "This allows you to wake up to a fresh space, filled with the possibilities of the day ahead, rather than waking up to yesterday's mess."

Mix materials and textures

Quite simply, without texture and variety, your space risks feeling flat. Not only will incorporating a mixture of textures add visual depth, but they'll engage your sense of touch. Combine a range of tactile materials in different - but complementary - prints and colours for a cohesive, calming feel.

Incorporate green shades

Adding green tones to your room will inject a sense of freshness and harmony, inviting the outside in. Sage green is perennially on-trend and provides a soft, calming effect but lush forest greens will also be super impactful. If you don't want to paint your walls, focus on a few accent pieces, like pillows, rugs or prints.

Add warmth with candles

Does anything beat the flicker and glow of a beautiful scented candle? Not only will they scent your home, but they're instantly calming to look at and the soft crackle also provides a soothing background noise. If you find using real candles anything but calming, then invest in good flameless candles instead. They won't provide such a rich sensory experience, but they still look brilliant and add a warm glow to any room.