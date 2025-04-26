What is space clearing? Discover why experts believe every home would benefit from this 'energetic spring clean'

What is space clearing? It sounds a little woo-woo, but many claim it’s a simple yet powerful way to refresh the atmosphere in your home, removing stagnant energy and creating space for calm, clarity and intention.

If you're on a mission to declutter your home, you're not alone; spring is well and truly upon us, which means many of us are throwing open the doors and windows to let the fresh air in and embracing the latest professional decluttering techniques to get stuff out.

Sometimes, even the best home organisation ideas don't cut the mustard. And, if you’ve just moved house, had a bout of illness, or been through a tough time, you might be looking for a way to feel more at ease in your surroundings.

Enter space clearing – a method which blends ancient wisdom with modern mindfulness to help your home feel lighter, brighter and more ‘you’. So, how best to get started?

What is space clearing?

We've all experienced it at one point or another in our lives: a room that just doesn't feel right, no matter how tidy it is or how on top of your daily cleaning habits you might be.

Why? Well, maybe it’s the clutter you can’t see, the memories that linger, or the simple weight of a space that’s seen too much of your stress and too little of your joy. That’s where space clearing comes in: a gentle, intentional way to reset the energy of your home and, in turn, your mind.

"Space clearing is like giving your home an energetic spring clean. It’s the art of removing stagnant or negative vibes and inviting in fresh, positive energy," says Dani Hardy of Dani Declutters. "Just as you’d dust the shelves and vacuum the floors, space clearing tidies up the unseen energies lingering in your living space."

"Imagine walking into a room and feeling an inexplicable heaviness, or conversely, a light, uplifting atmosphere. That’s the energy of the space at work," she continues.

"Regular space clearing can lead to improved mental clarity, emotional balance, and even enhanced productivity. It’s like opening the windows on a stuffy day – letting the fresh air in and the stale air out."

Keen to give space clearing a go for yourself, then? Here's how something as simple as lighting a candle or opening a window can invite in a little more light... not just into your rooms, but into your life.

How to begin space clearing

Space clearing is certainly an attractive concept, especially if you've been through a difficult or trying time.

"You may be experiencing change and transition, so this, too, may call you to change your environment so that its energies are more aligned with the ‘new you’," says Shirley O'Donoghue, principal of Lucis College

"However, seasonal changes can also make us feel that it is time to tackle a bit of space clearing and traditionally, springtime is the time we start to awaken to the world outside coming alive after the months of hibernation through the winter."

Of course, much as there are different methods when it comes to decluttering (from the 1-3-5 decluttering technique to the four box method), so the same is true of space clearing...

Space clearing – the different methods

"There are many space clearing 'tools' you can work with, but first, identify the other aspects of why you feel the need to space clear. For example, has the environment been subjected to projected negative energies, eg through arguments, illness, depression and anxiety experienced by those who live/work there?" asks Shirley.

If this is the case, then you can begin space clearing using any of the following tools:

1) Embracing sound

Sound is a common tool when space clearing – and there are even playlists available on Spotify which are said to help clear negative energies.

"Using bells, singing bowls, or even clapping hands can break up stagnant energy. The vibrations help to disperse negativity and invite harmony," says Dani.

Something like the KELIODY Singing Bowl from Amazon could do the trick. Or, if you prefer, these Tibetan Tingsha Cymbals (also from Amazon) could work, too.

2) Using scent

"Incense, sage, essential oils, Palo Santo... all of these can be used to clear and uplift the energies," says Shirley.

"The most popular method with space clearers is to burn sage sticks to purify and cleanse, but essential oils that are easily available, such as lavender or rosemary, can be either dispersed through an infuser or atomiser, made into room sprays or burning essential oil-infused candles."

An electric diffuser is a stylish way to waft lavender, frankincense, lemon, tea tree, rosemary, Palo Santo, or sage essential oils through your home when space clearing.

3) Crystals

If you've stumbled your way into space clearing, you've undoubtedly read up how to use crystals in the home, as they have been popular ‘new age’ tools for some time now.

"They are excellent for space clearing and brining in specific energies to particular environments," says Shirley. "For example, you could use a pink rose quartz to bring loving positive energy into a room, while purple amethyst has a lovely meditative quality."

Shirley goes on to explain that "clear quartz can help amplify and clear negativity, and sparkling honey colour citrine is uplifting and said to attract abundance".

"If you want to dispel harsher, more aggressive energies, then black tourmaline is well known amongst crystal aficionados for its protective and grounding qualities," she adds.

If you aren't ready to invest in crystals, you could also try placing this Himalayan Salt Lamp from Amazon near a doorway or the corner of a room, as it is said to dispel and guard against negative energy.

4) Traditional decluttering

Space clearing doesn't have to mean eschewing all other decluttering methods – far from it, in fact.

"Physical clutter can contribute to energetic blockages," says Dani. "By tidying up and organising, you allow energy to flow freely, creating a more serene environment."

5) Houseplants

If you have dreamed of a home filled with indoor plants, now is the time to make that a reality; houseplants are another brilliant space-clearing tool, according to the pros.

"There are houseplants which can support the space clearing process," says Shirley. "Peace lilies can filter toxins, for example, and spider plants also have air-purifying abilities."

She adds that even something like an aloe vera plant will have similar properties, albeit with added medicinal uses, such as calming and healing burns.

Step-by-step guide

While some decluttering methods come with a long list of rules to follow and adhere to, the same isn't true of space clearing, which is actually incredibly intuitive.

That being said, there are three easy ways to get started...

1. Set your intention

Before you begin space clearing, Dani says it is important that you "be clear about what you want to achieve".

"Whether it’s inviting peace, boosting creativity, or simply feeling more comfortable, your intention will guide the process," she says.

To do this, figure out your specific desires, frame them in positive language, and write them down to reinforce your commitment to the process.

2. Choose your method

As mentioned already, there are plenty of different methods when it comes to space clearing, and not all will be right for you.

"Decide which clearing technique resonates with you," suggests Dani, who advises you to think about what feels manageable and meaningful. Whether it is opening windows and playing calming music, using essential oils, or following a simple step-by-step ritual that fits easily into your routine.

"If you’re drawn to scent, ensure you have the necessary tools like sage or palo santo. For sound healing, a bell or singing bowl will do the trick. Whatever you do, make sure you have all the equipment you need to hand," she adds.

3. Perform the cleanse

Now, you're ready to begin space clearing in earnest.

"Start at the entrance of your space and move clockwise, focusing on corners where energy tends to accumulate," says Dani. "As you go, visualise the negative energy dissipating and being replaced with your intended positive vibes."

By the time you’ve made a full circle, your space will feel noticeably lighter, calmer, clearer, and ready for whatever comes next.

FAQs

What does clearing space mean?

Clearing space, or space clearing, is linked to the energetic wellness of your home environment to welcome positive energy into your home.

"What we are trying to cleanse is stagnated, blocked or negative energy – in Ayurvedic medicine, this energy is called Prana, other disciplines like martial arts and traditional Chinese medicine call it Ki or Chi," says Shirley O'Donoghue of Lucis College.

"Modern day energy workers call it Lifeforce Energy – it is all the same thing. By clearing it with intention and purpose, you can create a more supportive and uplifting environment."

How to do a space clearing?

If you'd like to do a space clearing, there are many tools available – all of which are designed to work with different energies; bells and singing bowls, for example, use sound to clear the space, while essential oils and smudging sticks work with scent.

Whichever method you choose, though, you will still need to take steps to declutter your home first.

"Most people agree that a cluttered, untidy environment can make you feel stressed, distracted, tired, not to mention frustrated in the time lost trying to find something you need," says Shirley O'Donoghue of Lucis College.

"Energetically, this could be a visual representation of the lifeforce energy in your home, so the basic principle of space clearing is to declutter first."

If you're willing to try space clearing with an open heart and mind, all that's left to do is choose your method and get started. And remember, it is a deeply personal practice, which means that "there’s no right or wrong way to do it," says Dani.

"Trust your instincts, go with what feels good, and enjoy creating a home that not only looks amazing but also feels light, fresh, and full of positive energy."