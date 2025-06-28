This £12 lip liner stain has taken the internet by storm, so our entire beauty team put it to the test

Looking in the mirror after a few hours to find your lip liner only remaining on a third of your pout is a feeling that many of us can understand all too well.

Find yourself constantly topping up your lippie throughout the day? Scouting out one of the best lip liners or a long-lasting lipstick that defies the an entire day of talking, lunching, drinking (or whatever other activities you fill your day with) can be a mission.

Introducing, Sacheu's Stay-N Lip Liner. Reminiscent of a beauty buy from the early 2000's, this lip liner stain has taken the world of social media by storm thanks to its long-wearing nature. With claims of being as easy as sweeping on, peeling off and enjoying an entire day with a fuller-looking pout, our beauty team just had to put it to the test.

Our team's honest review of the Sacheu Lip Liner Stain

Designed to give your pout a fuller, plumper appearance, this lip liner works to deliver a defining hue that lasts all day long - withstanding eating, drinking and everything in between.

Trending lip stain Sacheu Stay-N Lip Liner View at Boots $12 at Amazon $12 at Revolve RRP: £12 | Shades: 10 | Developing time: Up to 20 minutes If the brand had to summarise the essence of this lip stain into one sentence, it would be 'Set, peel, reveal'. Boasting longevity and all-day wear at its core, this lip liner stain works to deliver your pout with a defining hue that lasts all day long - from neutrals and pinks to rich reds. Not to mention, it also arrives equipped with hyaluronic acid and vitamin E to nourish the lips.

Not only has this lip liner stain amassed thousands of stellar reviews online, it is also one of the most widely talked about lip products on social media. First gaining its popularity status on TikTok, the Sacheu Stay-N Lip Liner has finally made its way overseas to UK waters. So, it felt only fitting that we tried out the formula for ourselves to see what all the talk is about.

Fiona McKim, Beauty Channel Editor

When it comes to reviewing most beauty products, there are naturally a list of pros and cons. As for the former, Beauty Channel Editor, Fiona McKim says: "This does what it says on the tube, creating a lip liner-like stain that will not move a millimetre, no matter what you eat drink or do. It’s also fun, reminding me of those peel-off face mask sachets I used to buy in the chemist to use at sleepovers with my school friends."

(Image credit: Future/Fiona McKim)

As for the cons Fiona noticed, she says: "The applicator is not fit for purpose; a long spongy wand with nowhere near the precision to apply a neat parameter around my lips. What I ended up with, as you can see, was a thick, messy smear that took up about a third of my mouth. Also, I question why you would only want your liner to be so long-lasting, then have to keep topping up your gloss to match it?"

With this in mind, and as the brand alternatively suggests, Fiona recommends: "My best success with this was just slathering it on all over for an attractive, all-day lip stain, topping up with balm to stave off dryness. I’ll be doing that again as it was brilliantly convenient not to worry about smudging or reapplying. So, this product has considerable merits, just not as a standalone liner."

Aleesha Badkar, Beauty eComm Editor

Intrigued by the concept of the product, how it would look and whether it would work, Beauty eComm Editor, Aleesha Badkar shared her journey testing the lip stain. "If you're looking for a liner that will. not. budge. - this is it. Even after applying very first thing, I had to scrub this off my lips with my very best makeup remover in the evening. It also delivers a lovely, flattering shade (I used P-inked) full of depth and pigment that looks like it would suit a range of skin tones and would make a good accompaniment to most lipstick shades," she says.

However, Aleesha notes her troubles with the application and how it can dramatically impact the look you're left with: "The first time I tried it, it's safe to say I was left somewhat unimpressed with the sharp, very pigmented and quite dark and dramatic line that very obviously lined the outside of my lip and left no room for subtlety at all. This was obviously down to my application of the liner, but the doe foot applicator on the end of a pretty long wand didn't help the situation, as it left little room for precision or control in the application."

(Image credit: Future/Aleesha Badkar)

"After a couple of practice goes, I managed to create a more blended look, feathering the thick gel from the outer lip line to my inner lip, for more of an overall subtle colour that suited my makeup look a lot better - and gave me a perfect lip look that lasted all day."

In terms of the formula, Aleesha says: "The thick gel is somewhat easy to apply and blend - but act quickly as it does dry fast. It's slightly uncomfortably to wear for the 10-15 minutes while it dries onto the lips, but wasn't overly problematic. And for me, it peeled off quite easily and I wasn't left with any lingering residue. All in all, probably a 4 out of 5 for me!"

Naomi Jamieson, Digital Beauty Writer

Digital Beauty Writer, Naomi Jamieson has been sworn off peel-off lip stains based on previous experiences, she notes: "Lip liner is often about precision and lip stains, with their...well, staining, don't allow much room for error. Initially, my fears were somewhat realised as the colour of this lip liner upon application is an intimidating dark, blood-red and the applicator itself is quite hard to use."

However, after 15 minutes on the clock, Naomi was taken aback by the somewhat natural-looking results that lay underneath, she says: "Once I'd painstakingly applied it though, and waited the 15 minutes for the formula to dry, I was pleasantly surprised by the rosy-pink line that lay beneath. It's far more subtle than you would expect and very buildable, meaning you CAN mess up without it completely ruining your makeup."

(Image credit: Future/Naomi Jamieson)

Commending its long-lasting powers, she says: "The staying power of this liner is also so impressive, it lasted all day and looked very flattering paired with my favourite lip oils and balms."

Naomi hails this a stellar option for those who cannot complete their makeup routine without a lip liner, she advises: "If you're someone who adores lip liner but find that it never stays, this is definitely the product for you. For me though, the application process is a bit too lengthy - and nerve-wracking - for every day use, but I will reach for it for events and evenings out when I need my lip look to last."

Sennen Prickett, Beauty eComm Writer

After having her social media feeds swarmed by this product, Digital Beauty Writer, Sennen Prickett had high expectations ahead of trialling it. Despite the initial scariness of shade 'Noohde's' deep maroon hue, Sennen was surprised by its natural finish when peeled off: "This soft rosy-toned brown nude is fairly similar to my natural lip shade. My lips naturally have a rosy pink hue to them, which meant my results weren't overly noticeable, compared to the others on my team. However, it was easier to identify when I used it to slightly overline my lips."

Similarly, she also experienced problems with the application process, she says: "I must admit, it did take me a few attempts to get the hang of applying this formula. It has a thicker, almost gloopy texture that means you have to work in sections, rather than sweeping it over the lip in multiple layers. This helped me get a decently thick application that makes it easy to peel off before it dries down."

(Image credit: Future/Sennen Prickett)

"The product does claim you can use it as a lip liner stain or all over the lips, I would personally recommend the latter to avoid a harsh line around the edges of your lips. Alternatively, if you did just apply it to the edges of the lips, you would most likely need a lipstick to fill in the centre," she explains. That said, Sennen also found this to be quite drying on the pout, instead she recommends following with "a lip balm, lip gloss or nourishing lipstick over the top once peeled off to maintain hydration."

Having now mastered the application process, she shares how the lip stain has earned a spot within her everyday makeup routine: "The Sacheu lip stain has become a staple part of my routine. As someone who struggles to keep lip liner intact, I love how long-lasting the results of this stain are. I just make sure to prep my pout with a moisturising lip balm prior to applying it all over my lips."

Sacheu Lip Liner Stain: Our team's overall verdict

(Image credit: Future/Sennen Prickett)

Overall, the entire team initially struggled with the application of this formula, as it required some getting used to before mastering its true capabilities. Not to mention, they all found the applicator to be on the bulky side for it to be used single-handedly as a lip liner, however it performed better when swept entirely over the lips.

That said, the team all hailed the tint's staying power, lasting throughout an entire day's wear. If you're someone who is tired of constant reapplications, or perhaps you've got an event in the diary in which you want your pout to look picture perfect all day long, this formula is a stellar choice. Essentially, if you don't mind 15 minutes of fuss in the morning in order to enjoy fuller-looking lips for hours, this is the product for you - it just might take some practice at the start.