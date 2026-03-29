If you try one product, make it this comfy, plumping lip stain that lasts and lasts

It's skincare for your lips, it's £13, and I have one in every shade

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an image of a hand holding L&#039;oreal paris hyaluron tint lip stain serum, next to an image of beauty editor Fiona McKim smiling
(Image credit: Future / Fiona McKim)

Things to put on your lips - from balms to glosses and long-lasting lipstick - have to be one of the most widely used beauty products. Top three globally, for sure.

They're also the most emblematic. Type the generalised term 'makeup' into a WhatsApp message, and up pops the algorithm's suggested emoji: a tube of lipstick. Even the robots know.

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Why this £13 plumping lip stain is my beauty buy of the week

Usually, with lip products, comfort works in inverse proportion to staying power. So matte lipsticks or stains stick around, but feel - and look - tight, drying, and unflattering on thinner or lined lips. Lip oils and glosses feel great and flatter well, but have to be reapplied at a rate most of us struggle to sustain.

So it's been a thrill to discover a product that is a true Jack of all trades - and I'll tell you why saying that is not damning it with faint praise.

an image of beauty editor Fiona McKim smiling wearing L&#039;oreal paris hyaluron tint lip stain serum in bordeuc please, next to an image demonstrating how the lip stain lasts after several hours

(left) The Bordeaux Please shade, glossy and just applied (right) Blotted and inky after a good few hours wear (including a knife and fork salad for lunch)

(Image credit: Future / Fiona McKim)

I deeply care about and consider what to include in this Sunday column each week, and this affordable crowd-pleaser feels correct for now. Probably because I'm a believer in the lipstick index - a theory that, during times of economic doom and gloom, sales of little treats, like lippie, rise. I'm also a big-time fan of little treats generally. The stuff of life, isn't it?

Obviously, the parameters of your disposable income are between you and your banking app, but there's no reason anyone's fun should be sprinkled with 'should I have spent that?' fear. Not when products this brilliant, at this price, exist. Sounds good? Great! Let's chat next Sunday.

Fiona McKim
Fiona McKim
Beauty Editor, womanandhome.com

As woman&home's Beauty Channel Editor, Fiona Mckim loves to share her 15+ years of industry intel on womanandhome.com and Instagram (@fionamckim if you like hair experiments and cute shih-tzus). After interning at ELLE, Fiona joined woman&home as Assistant Beauty Editor in 2013 under industry legend Jo GB, who taught her to understand ingredients and take a cynical approach to marketing claims. She has since covered every corner of the industry, interviewing dermatologists and celebrities from Davina McCall to Dame Joan Collins, reporting backstage at London Fashion Week and judging the w&h Beauty Awards.

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