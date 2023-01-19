26 British clothing brands to have on your radar

26 British clothing brands you need to know about and the signature styles to invest in

composite of three female models wearing items from best british clothing brands mint velvet and poetry
(Image credit: Poetry, Mint Velvet)
Jump to category:
Rivkie Baum
By Rivkie Baum, Charlie Bell
published
Contributions from
Amelia Yeomans

British clothing brands offer a premium upgrade to your wardrobe without breaking the bank. When it comes to clothing manufacture and design, Britain has a long history of great fashion craftsmanship and innovation. 

Whether you're looking to bolster your capsule wardrobe with pieces that will last, or invest in statement styles, British clothing brands offer a range of designs for all occasions and most importantly are accessible for all budgets. With a stable that includes the likes of Reiss, Whistles, and Ted Baker, British clothing brands are well known and regarded the world over for their trend-led aesthetic that still incorporates timeless elements. With high-quality pieces that give a nod to the latest trends, you can rely on British brands for everything from jeans to chic winter coats.

While American clothing brands generally deliver a more preppy aesthetic - think Ralph Lauren and Tommy Hilfiger - and Italian clothing brands and French clothing brands offer timeless glamour; the best British clothing brands encompass much more than Burberry trench coats. With a trend-led aesthetic, each brand has its own signature, ensuring that whatever your taste, there is a British clothing brand to meet your needs.

“There is so much history in British clothing brands, and the heritage favorites like Burberry, Liberty, and Pringle have paved the way for many designers, both in the UK and internationally,” says Katie Eastwood, Stylist Ambassador at Stitch Fix (opens in new tab).

Best British clothing brands - where to browse

These are the fashion team's 5 favorite British clothing brands.

Best British clothing brands as chosen by our fashion team 

1. All Saints

three models wearing all saints best british clothing brand

(Image credit: All Saints)

Reasons to buy

+
Our go-to for denim and leather
+
Fashion with an edge
+
Strong brand identity

Reasons to avoid

-
Limited size ranges

Known for making some of the best leather jackets for women (check out our All Saints leather jacket review), All Saints is a brand you can rely on for pieces with an edge. From the best hoodies to well-cut denim, All Saints make putting together a failsafe weekend wardrobe easy. With a distinctive edgy signature, it may not suit all tastes, but the brand does have a great range of basics, such as soft t-shirts that have broad appeal. 

 (opens in new tab)
All Saints Dalby Biker Jacket

RRP: $529 / £319 | All Saints is renowned for its high-quality leather jackets, and they are definitely worth the investment. With all the classic hallmarks of a biker jacket, this design will add some brightness to your winter capsule wardrobe as part of a white jeans outfit, along with a cozy chunky cream knit.

 (opens in new tab)
All Saints Dax High-Rise Skinny Jeans

RRP: $169 / £119 | Bolster your wardrobe essentials with these cool black skinnies. They feature an ultra-high waist, making them ideal for apple body shapes, with plenty of stretch to hug your curves. The slightly cropped leg helps with leg lengthening whilst the rips above the knee add an edge to any look.

 (opens in new tab)
All Saints Hadley Midi Dress

RRP: $199 / £119 | This simple cami dress taps into '90s fashion trends that are prevalent at the moment. Wondering how to style a slip dress? Layer over the best t-shirts or fine knits, adding stompy boots for a rebellious weekend getup. For what to wear over a dress, try slipping a relaxed sweatshirt over this dress. 

2. Barbour

composite of three models wearing various clothing items from barbour

(Image credit: Barbour)

Reasons to buy

+
Heritage brand
+
Long-lasting fabrics 
+
Loved by the royal family

Reasons to avoid

-
High cost, although long-lasting return
-
Classic styles, less trend-led

A heritage British clothing brand with country living at its core, the Barbour brand was launched in 1894. Best known for its waxed jackets, which are still made by hand in its factory in the north of England, Barbour makes some of the best winter coats. Expect hard-wearing fabrics and timeless designs across all its pieces. 
Barbour Norwood Wax Jacket

RRP: $725 / £449 | If you buy one thing from Barbour, make it a famed wax jacket. The Norwood style features a furry gilet insert as well as comfortable jersey cuffs that will keep the cold out. Both modern and timeless, this is a worthy investment.
Barbour Hartley Knit

RRP: $150 / £89.95 | There's no going wrong with a fisherman-style knitted sweater, and this jewel green hue is particularly stunning. Ideal for teaming with your best leggings or a pair of pinstriped pants, there's no occasion it won't work for.
Barbour Lorelie Dress

RRP: £94.95 (UK only) | Made from seersucker, this checked midi dress is the ideal transitional piece. Pair with simple trainers on warmer days, or throw on black tights and your best knee-high boots so you're ready to tackle chilly weather.

3. Baukjen

three models wearing baukjen best british clothing brands

(Image credit: Baukjen)

Reasons to buy

+
Designs that won't date
+
Sustainable brand 
+
High-quality fabrics

Reasons to avoid

-
Items sell out quickly

One of the best sustainable clothing brands, Baukjen is a London-based womenswear brand that's proving fashion doesn't have to cost the earth. Offering a mix of classic styles with a twist and some statement-printed pieces, Baukjen has you covered for everything from casual loungewear to office attire and even what to wear to a wedding.
Baukjen Mila Printed Kimono

RRP: £99 (international shipping available) | One of the best beach cover-ups you can also layer it over a plain t-shirt and jeans if there's no winter sun on the horizon. With a coordinating belt for added structure, the print really packs a punch.
Baukjen Mirabell Shorts

RRP: £89 (international shipping available) | Utility is big for the fashion trends 2023, and you can sign up with these cargo shorts. Great for city breaks, they have a high waist and a smart D-ring belt for waist definition. Wear with tights for warmth.
Baukjen Cadie Organic Dress

RRP: £169 (international shipping available) | When it comes to the best dresses, a denim design is a wardrobe essential. The dark indigo hue keeps this dress versatile, whilst the ruffled collar and tiered skirt add some edge. Add a cardigan on cooler days.

4. Boden

composite of three models wearing various clothing items from boden

(Image credit: Boden)

Reasons to buy

+
Playful designs
+
Move towards more eco-friendly fabrics
+
Good size range

Reasons to avoid

-
High price points

Dreamt up by founder Johnnie Boden from his kitchen table, this quintessentially British clothing brand is sure to bring some joy to your wardrobe. Boden is big on color and print, taking timeless silhouettes and reinventing them with playful design twists. Maximizing staple silhouettes, such as the best shirts, gorgeous A-line skirts, and chic knitwear, it's a one-stop shop when it comes to building out your capsule wardrobe.

 (opens in new tab)
Boden Crochet Trim Blouse

RRP: $130 / £90 | This blue ruffled shirt ticks every occasion box, from the office to afternoon tea jaunts. Made from 100% cotton, it is breathable and light, it's great all year. Pair with a crewneck sweater allowing the gorgeous collar to peek out. 

 (opens in new tab)
Boden Embroidered Waist Midi Dress

RRP: $198 / £130 | There's no going wrong with knitted dresses in the colder months and this striking bright green will pair well with all kinds of footwear. From the best winter boots, to comfortable flats, this dress can be dressed up or down easily.

 (opens in new tab)
Boden Cropped Cord Jacket

RRP: $130 / £90 | For challenging transitional weather, a staple light jacket is a must. Keep it classic and sophisticated in the black version of the jacket or opt for the strawberry red hue to add a dose of dopamine dressing to any winter ensemble.

5. Desmond & Dempsey

composite of models wearing various pajamas from desmond and dempsey

(Image credit: Desmond & Dempsey)

Reasons to buy

+
Vibrant prints and patterns
+
Classic silhouettes 
+
Pajamas with a fashionable aesthetic

Reasons to avoid

-
Small size range

Nothing quite beats changing into your pajamas after a long day, especially when they look this good. In fact, we'd merrily wear a set from Desmond & Dempsey out of the house too. Expect vibrant, joyful prints and quality fabrics from our go-to British clothing brand for the best pajamas and luxury loungewear.

 (opens in new tab)
Desmond and Dempsey Cuban Pajama Set

RRP: $175 / £140 | Desmond & Dempsey started its British clothing brand with this very design, tailoring men's classic pajama shirts to a female frame and adding a pair of cute shorts for good measure. A true crowd-pleaser, we would even wear this staple blue shirt with pants and loafers for smart-casual days.

 (opens in new tab)
Desmond and Dempsey Loxodonta Pajama

RRP: $210 / £170 | Just because we are heading away from summer, that doesn't mean bright color clothing has to go out the window. This gorgeous blue pattern is balanced perfectly with the white background, creating a set of traditional pajamas you can enjoy all year. This pale blue taps into the fashion color trends 2023 too.

 (opens in new tab)
Desmond and Dempsey Print Wrap Robe

RRP: $240 / £195 | The best robes for women should be both comfortable and stylish, which this design nails. We love the mixed motif pattern that really stands out and could even be donned as a kimono-style jacket in the warmer months, teamed with a silk camisole and a pair of your favorite skinny jeans.

6. Ghost

composite of three models wearing various clothing items from ghost

(Image credit: Ghost)

Kate Middleton, the Princess of Wales has been spotted wearing British clothing brand Ghost in recent years, increasing its sartorial stock. Known for its gorgeously feminine frocks with a vintage aesthetic, it's a go-to for special occasions, such as what to wear to a christening, or those days when you just want to throw on a nice dress and feel good. With strong attention to detail, the silhouettes are effortless,  combining a soft color palette with timeless prints. Once you've added a Ghost dress to your collection, you'll never look back. Look for the brand's classic bias-cut silk tea dresses and slip skirts as a timeless wardrobe basic.

 (opens in new tab)
Ghost Grace Dress

RRP: $315 / £179 | Inspired by vintage designs, this elegant and flowy dress is all about the details. We love the deep green color - perfect for the holiday season. With cropped sleeves and a graceful V-neckline, it's also one of the best bridesmaid dresses.

 (opens in new tab)
Ghost Ivy Blouse

RRP: $140 / £79 | As well as occasion frocks, Ghost delivers on separates. This black satin top is both comfortable and chic, as the relaxed shape and cutout details work in harmony. Wear with a pair of high-waisted mom jeans for a brunch-ready look.
Ghost Tayla Dress

RRP: $230 / £129 | Thanks to the Pantone Color of the Year 2023, magenta hues are having a moment. The checkerboard design adds some edge to this flattering silhouette, while the full sleeves and A-line skirt keep the look pretty and feminine.

7. Hobbs

models wearing hobbs clothing

(Image credit: Hobbs)

Reasons to buy

+
High-quality fabrics
+
Attention to detail 
+
Strong special occasionwear edit

Reasons to avoid

-
Not plus-size friendly

From fancy occasion outfits to smart and stylish workwear, British clothing brand Hobbs knows a thing or two about dressing well. With a very diverse collection, Hobbs is well known for making some of the best trench coats and best waterproof jackets. Quality and classic cuts are at the heart of everything the brand does and even the basics feel premium, the kind of pieces you’d imagine Kate Middleton dresses in on her days off from royal duties.

 (opens in new tab)
Hobbs Esme Fit and Flare Dress

RRP: $315 / £149 | A take on a shirt dress, with a striking print, this dress is a great option for what to wear to the races this spring. The collared neckline and button-down front give this dress a more sophisticated feel. Pair this look with neutral tones to contrast the red and layer with a long sleeve top in winter.

 (opens in new tab)
Hobbs Jessica Wool Jacket

RRP: $375 / £189 | A master at elegant tailoring, Hobbs make some of the best blazers. Available in petite, this 100% wool jacket is the perfect winter blazer that will add some color to your wardrobe. Incorporate this jacket into a white jeans outfit on weekends, or wear with tailored trousers for the office.

 (opens in new tab)
Hobbs Jaci Belted Linen Dress

RRP: $270 / £129 | A shift dress is a silhouette Hobbs executes particularly well and the built-in belt on this beauty adds an extra figure-flattering element. The colorful stripes and easy shape make it a must-have for a work wardrobe. Render it more winter appropriate by pairing it with a navy blazer and shoes.

8. Hush

models wearing hush clothing

(Image credit: Hush)

Reasons to buy

+
Laidback aesthetic 
+
Investment pieces 
+
Lots of color

Reasons to avoid

-
Limited size range

Hush is all about relaxed dressing. Founded in 2003 by Australian Mandy Watkins, Hush was born out of her desire to solve her own wardrobe dilemmas after moving to the UK. The brand's signature style for easy, everyday dressing pieces that still feel trend-led but not overwhelmingly 'trendy' has been a huge hit with British fashion fans.

 (opens in new tab)
Hush Dani Sweatshirt

RRP: $53 / £49 | If you've become rather attached to your loungewear over the last couple of years, then this earth-toned sweater in a khaki green will help uplift your best joggers and keep you looking and feeling comfortable until the end of winter.

 (opens in new tab)
Hush Kensington Shirt Dress

RRP:  $120 / £79 | Looking for an effortless dress this season? One of the best shirt dresses, this design features an elasticated waist for maximum comfort, with minimal effort. For a casual twist team this dress with the best white trainers for a stylish getup.

 (opens in new tab)
Hush Ottilie Wrap Jumpsuit

RRP: $138 / £129 | A pro at easy-to-wear silhouettes, this flattering jumpsuit is a winner. The wrap front body is both comfortable and smart, creating an elegant V-neckline. Ideal for dressing up or down, a black jumpsuit is an essential for all seasons.

9. Joules

composite of three models wearing various joules clothing items

(Image credit: Joules)

Reasons to buy

+
Great for off-duty styling
+
Practical as well as fashionable 
+
Good size range

Reasons to avoid

-
Quintessentially British, won't suit all tastes

Picture the British countryside and you’ve got the Joules aesthetic nailed. Think Breton tops, practical raincoats and denim basics - such as some of the best denim jackets, and you've got to the heart of the Joules brand. Big on prints and vibrant hues, Joules have heaps of punchy florals and colorful stripes to give your outfits a cheery boost. 

 (opens in new tab)
Joules Cotsland Parka Coat

RRP: $249.95 / £199 | There are a number of different types of coats you need in your wardrobe, and a padded parka is essential. We love the faux fur hood detail that adds extra coziness whilst the khaki hue is great for the colder seasons.

 (opens in new tab)
Joules Maddie Shirt Dress

RRP: $69.95 / £54.95 | A simple shirt dress is one of the most versatile items you can have in your wardrobe and this delicate print design is great for casual moments. Ideal for year-round wear it holds a host of layering opportunities rendering it a winner.

 (opens in new tab)
Joules Olive Henley Top

RRP: $39.95 / £52.95 | Ideal for teaming with your best skinny jeans, this neutral striped top is sure to become a wardrobe staple. A casual design, this top riffs on the best Breton styles, with a soft olive hue, making it wearable all year through. 

10. Kitri

three models wearing various clothing items from Kitri

(Image credit: Kitri)

Reasons to buy

+
Unusual, eye-catching designs
+
Limited runs for eco brownie points
+
Youthful design aesthetic

Reasons to avoid

-
Limited sizing

A British clothing brand with a difference, the London-based label was born out of the frustration of not being able to find well-made, distinctive designs that don't cost a fortune. While Kitri don't follow trends, you will find plenty of brightly-hued pieces that give a nod to the fashion color trends, whilst its bold designs will be sure to add a touch of luxury to your wardrobe. Another plus point, it's loved by the fashion crowd.
Kitri Multi Floral Swirl Skirt

RRP: $180 / £115 | We love the versatility of a bold print midi skirt for all seasons. Team this skirt with the best white t-shirt and trainers for a chic daytime look, or get inspired by the shoe trends of 2023 and dress it up with a metallic kitten heel. 
Kitri Sonya Blue Painted Floral Top

RRP: $195 / £125 | Everyone should have a structured blouse in their arsenal, and we love this graphic floral print that makes a real statement. Make it part of a mom jeans outfit, and finish off with trainers for an easy seasonal look. 
Kitri White Floral Slip Dress

RRP: $235 / £150 |  The white color palette and vintage-inspired delicate floral embroidered detailing make this dress ideal for those shopping for rehearsal dinner dresses. Reflective of the wedding dress trends 2023, you could wear this as a bride too.

11. L.K. Bennett

composite of three models wearing various clothing items from lk bennett

(Image credit: LK Bennett)

Reasons to buy

+
Gorgeous prints and vibrant colors
+
Feminine details 
+
Ideal for occasionwear

Reasons to avoid

-
Not plus size friendly

Another British clothing brand favored by the Princess of Wales, L.K. Bennett was launched in 1990 with the dream of bringing 'a bit of Bond Street luxury to High Street'. 30 years later, it continues to do just that, letting everyone enjoy a slice of London-inspired fashion. Expect feminine silhouettes in high-quality fabrics that give a nod to vintage prints and patterns but with thoroughly modern silhouettes. LK Bennett covers a huge array of categories including sumptuous knitwear, sharp workwear and even what to wear to Wimbledon

 (opens in new tab)
L.K.Bennett Navy Knit Dress

RRP: $500 / £279 | This cute mini dress is perfect for pairing with tights and the best knee high boots, and we love the statement collar that makes this piece a real stand out in any wardrobe. A great investment piece, you will reach for this year after year.

 (opens in new tab)
L.K.Bennett Green Snaffle Pumps

RRP: $500 / £279 | We know Kate Middleton is a fan of an L.K. Bennett shoe, and if they’re good enough for a Princess, they’re good enough for us! These spring green pumps with gold buckle look very high end and will add a touch of luxury to any ensemble.

 (opens in new tab)
L.K.Bennett Wool Blend Trousers

RRP: $410 / £229 | We all have a pair of smart black trousers, but we think a navy pair is just as essential. Perfect for styling with the best designer tote bag for office days, these wool-blend, turn-up trousers are both trendy and comfortable. 

12. Marks and Spencer

composite of three models wearing various clothing items from M&S

(Image credit: M&S)

Reasons to buy

+
Great for basics
+
Trend-led designs 
+
Good size range

Reasons to avoid

-
Lots of other brands on-site make it hard to navigate

Of all the British clothing brands, there are few as iconic as M&S. Brits shop here for everything from food to homeware, and its fashion offering is always reliable. Well known for its basics, meaning you can buy some of the best underwear here, alongside more seasonal, trend-led basics. With great shoes and some of the best crossbody bags on offer too, it's as strong for accessories as it is for clothing. In recent years M&S has also started offering a selection of pieces from other, largely British clothing brands which has meant that there is even more product on site. While this does definitely increase the choice, it does mean that unless you filter for Marks and Spencer specifically, you end up seeing a lot of other labels which can be overwhelming. 

 (opens in new tab)
M&S Printed T-Shirt

RRP: $16.99 / £9.50 | This casual leopard print tee will slot into any wardrobe and makes a welcome change from plain tops. Style with midi skirts, baggy jeans or even tailored trousers - the options are endless. It's also a great option for what to wear on a plane.  

 (opens in new tab)
M&S Broderie Tea Dress

RRP: $105 / £59 | The M&S dress section is bursting with easy-to-wear frocks that will work for any occasion and season. This broderie number is the perfect wear-everywhere dress that will always look elegant. Add some flare with statement gold jewelry. 

 (opens in new tab)
M&S Linen Wide Leg Trousers

RRP: $60.99 / £35 | Add some sports luxe to your new season wardrobe with these side-striped trousers. Take inspiration from the '90s fashion trends and style with a mesh top and a denim jacket to fully lean into the retro aesthetic. 

13. Me + Em

composite of three models wearing various clothing items from me+em

(Image credit: ME+EM)

Reasons to buy

+
Could-be-designer looks
+
High-quality tailoring 
+
Beautiful fabrications

Reasons to avoid

-
Small size range

If you’re thinking about creating a minimalist capsule wardrobe, Me + Em is a great place to look for investment pieces. Tailored separates and dresses in neutral tones sit alongside a careful selection of prints and bold colors to create a coordinated edit of pieces that can be mixed and matched with ease. While the brand clearly takes note of trending styles, the looks don't feel overly fashion-forward ensuring you can wear them for seasons to come. 

 (opens in new tab)
Me+Em Merino Cashmere Sweater

RRP: $395 / £250 | Coming with a detachable snood, this jumper is the ultimate winter staple. With a lovely slouchy fit, the rib details and bright blue shade will pop against earthy tones.

 (opens in new tab)
Me+Em Super Wide-Leg Trousers

RRP: $395 / £295 | With a flattering wide-leg shape, and pinstripe and statement side stripe, these pants have serious leg-lengthening abilities. Pair with a flatform boot or a kitten heel. 

 (opens in new tab)
Me+Em Polka Dot Maxi Dress

RRP: $950 / £550 | Polka dot is the perfect print to introduce to a neutral wardrobe, as it is both fun and versatile. Ideal for formal events or evenings out, this is an investment piece worth every penny.

14. Mint Velvet

composite of three models wearing various clothing items from mint velvet

(Image credit: Mint Velvet)

The “relaxed glamour” ethos is at the heart of everything Mint Velvet does. Launched back in 2009, its founders wanted easy, glamorous clothes that its customers would wear from work to the school run to drinks with friends - a multi-tasking wardrobe that felt good too. Expect high-end basics such as the best loungewear, relaxed dresses and buttery-soft leather jackets.

 (opens in new tab)
Mint Velvet Cream Metallic Blazer

RRP: $290 / £159 | A true multi-tasker, wondering how to style a blazer? This beauty works with pretty much anything. Ideal for the office or dinner parties, the metallic finish makes it a cut above the rest.

 (opens in new tab)
Mint Velvet Star Batwing Jumper

RRP: $165 / £89 | Do motif sweaters the right way with this star batwing knit, ideal for the colder months or throwing on for chilly spring evenings. Style with a midi skirt, jeans, or tailored trousers.

 (opens in new tab)
Mint Velvet Grey Stripe Trousers

RRP: $185 / £99 | Thanks to the muted hue, this pair of Mint Velvet pants are particularly versatile. Balance out the wide legs with a tight-fitting black top or turtle neck sweater, to embrace your shape.

15. Needle & Thread

three models wearing British clothing brand Needle & Thread

(Image credit: Needle & Thread)

Founded by Hannah Coffin in 2013, Needle & Thread is a British clothing brand focused on luxurious feminine pieces that are steeped in romance. Largely governed by an occasionwear aesthetic, Needle & Thread make some of the most beautiful gowns if you're looking for the best wedding guest dresses, or for a bridal gown with a difference. With sensationally pretty floral prints, timeless frothy tulle designs and rich embellishments, if you're in need of the best cocktail dresses or a standout gown for a black tie event, this is the place to come. More recently Needle & Thread have moved into knitted dress and knitwear, for a more daywear take on its vintage style. Now stocking up to a size 22, the brand's flattering dresses are universally flattering.

 (opens in new tab)
Needle & Thread Floral Diamond Ruffle Dress

RRP: $479 / £305 | In a watercolor-style print, this mini dress, like many of Needle & Thread's dresses also comes in ballerina or gown length, meaning you can wear the print, whatever your style. A great idea if you've got bridesmaids of varying heights.

 (opens in new tab)