26 British clothing brands to have on your radar
26 British clothing brands you need to know about and the signature styles to invest in
British clothing brands offer a premium upgrade to your wardrobe without breaking the bank. When it comes to clothing manufacture and design, Britain has a long history of great fashion craftsmanship and innovation.
Whether you're looking to bolster your capsule wardrobe with pieces that will last, or invest in statement styles, British clothing brands offer a range of designs for all occasions and most importantly are accessible for all budgets. With a stable that includes the likes of Reiss, Whistles, and Ted Baker, British clothing brands are well known and regarded the world over for their trend-led aesthetic that still incorporates timeless elements. With high-quality pieces that give a nod to the latest trends, you can rely on British brands for everything from jeans to chic winter coats.
While American clothing brands generally deliver a more preppy aesthetic - think Ralph Lauren and Tommy Hilfiger - and Italian clothing brands and French clothing brands offer timeless glamour; the best British clothing brands encompass much more than Burberry trench coats. With a trend-led aesthetic, each brand has its own signature, ensuring that whatever your taste, there is a British clothing brand to meet your needs.
“There is so much history in British clothing brands, and the heritage favorites like Burberry, Liberty, and Pringle have paved the way for many designers, both in the UK and internationally,” says Katie Eastwood, Stylist Ambassador at Stitch Fix (opens in new tab).
Best British clothing brands - where to browse
These are the fashion team's 5 favorite British clothing brands.
- Baukjen: best for sustainability from $35 / £29 (opens in new tab)
- Ghost: best for vintage-inspired occasion dresses from $65 / £39 (opens in new tab)
- LK Bennett: best for Royal style from $125 / £69 (opens in new tab)
- Toast: best for luxe fabrics $95 / £55 (opens in new tab)
- Whistles: best for sleek separates from $69 / £39 (opens in new tab)
Best British clothing brands as chosen by our fashion team
1. All Saints
Reasons to buy
Reasons to avoid
- Browse all All Saints clothing from $29 / £19 (opens in new tab)
Known for making some of the best leather jackets for women (check out our All Saints leather jacket review), All Saints is a brand you can rely on for pieces with an edge. From the best hoodies to well-cut denim, All Saints make putting together a failsafe weekend wardrobe easy. With a distinctive edgy signature, it may not suit all tastes, but the brand does have a great range of basics, such as soft t-shirts that have broad appeal.
RRP: $529 / £319 | All Saints is renowned for its high-quality leather jackets, and they are definitely worth the investment. With all the classic hallmarks of a biker jacket, this design will add some brightness to your winter capsule wardrobe as part of a white jeans outfit, along with a cozy chunky cream knit.
RRP: $169 / £119 | Bolster your wardrobe essentials with these cool black skinnies. They feature an ultra-high waist, making them ideal for apple body shapes, with plenty of stretch to hug your curves. The slightly cropped leg helps with leg lengthening whilst the rips above the knee add an edge to any look.
RRP: $199 / £119 | This simple cami dress taps into '90s fashion trends that are prevalent at the moment. Wondering how to style a slip dress? Layer over the best t-shirts or fine knits, adding stompy boots for a rebellious weekend getup. For what to wear over a dress, try slipping a relaxed sweatshirt over this dress.
2. Barbour
Reasons to buy
Reasons to avoid
- Browse all Barbour clothing from $50 / £14.95 (opens in new tab)
A heritage British clothing brand with country living at its core, the Barbour brand was launched in 1894. Best known for its waxed jackets, which are still made by hand in its factory in the north of England, Barbour makes some of the best winter coats. Expect hard-wearing fabrics and timeless designs across all its pieces.
RRP: $725 / £449 | If you buy one thing from Barbour, make it a famed wax jacket. The Norwood style features a furry gilet insert as well as comfortable jersey cuffs that will keep the cold out. Both modern and timeless, this is a worthy investment.
RRP: $150 / £89.95 | There's no going wrong with a fisherman-style knitted sweater, and this jewel green hue is particularly stunning. Ideal for teaming with your best leggings or a pair of pinstriped pants, there's no occasion it won't work for.
RRP: £94.95 (UK only) | Made from seersucker, this checked midi dress is the ideal transitional piece. Pair with simple trainers on warmer days, or throw on black tights and your best knee-high boots so you're ready to tackle chilly weather.
3. Baukjen
Reasons to buy
Reasons to avoid
- Browse all Baukjen clothing from $35 / £29 (opens in new tab)
One of the best sustainable clothing brands, Baukjen is a London-based womenswear brand that's proving fashion doesn't have to cost the earth. Offering a mix of classic styles with a twist and some statement-printed pieces, Baukjen has you covered for everything from casual loungewear to office attire and even what to wear to a wedding.
RRP: £99 (international shipping available) | One of the best beach cover-ups you can also layer it over a plain t-shirt and jeans if there's no winter sun on the horizon. With a coordinating belt for added structure, the print really packs a punch.
RRP: £89 (international shipping available) | Utility is big for the fashion trends 2023, and you can sign up with these cargo shorts. Great for city breaks, they have a high waist and a smart D-ring belt for waist definition. Wear with tights for warmth.
RRP: £169 (international shipping available) | When it comes to the best dresses, a denim design is a wardrobe essential. The dark indigo hue keeps this dress versatile, whilst the ruffled collar and tiered skirt add some edge. Add a cardigan on cooler days.
4. Boden
Reasons to buy
Reasons to avoid
- Browse all Boden clothing from $28 / £15 (opens in new tab)
Dreamt up by founder Johnnie Boden from his kitchen table, this quintessentially British clothing brand is sure to bring some joy to your wardrobe. Boden is big on color and print, taking timeless silhouettes and reinventing them with playful design twists. Maximizing staple silhouettes, such as the best shirts, gorgeous A-line skirts, and chic knitwear, it's a one-stop shop when it comes to building out your capsule wardrobe.
RRP: $130 / £90 | This blue ruffled shirt ticks every occasion box, from the office to afternoon tea jaunts. Made from 100% cotton, it is breathable and light, it's great all year. Pair with a crewneck sweater allowing the gorgeous collar to peek out.
RRP: $198 / £130 | There's no going wrong with knitted dresses in the colder months and this striking bright green will pair well with all kinds of footwear. From the best winter boots, to comfortable flats, this dress can be dressed up or down easily.
RRP: $130 / £90 | For challenging transitional weather, a staple light jacket is a must. Keep it classic and sophisticated in the black version of the jacket or opt for the strawberry red hue to add a dose of dopamine dressing to any winter ensemble.
5. Desmond & Dempsey
Reasons to buy
Reasons to avoid
- Browse all Desmond & Dempsey clothing from $23 / £18 (opens in new tab)
Nothing quite beats changing into your pajamas after a long day, especially when they look this good. In fact, we'd merrily wear a set from Desmond & Dempsey out of the house too. Expect vibrant, joyful prints and quality fabrics from our go-to British clothing brand for the best pajamas and luxury loungewear.
RRP: $175 / £140 | Desmond & Dempsey started its British clothing brand with this very design, tailoring men's classic pajama shirts to a female frame and adding a pair of cute shorts for good measure. A true crowd-pleaser, we would even wear this staple blue shirt with pants and loafers for smart-casual days.
RRP: $210 / £170 | Just because we are heading away from summer, that doesn't mean bright color clothing has to go out the window. This gorgeous blue pattern is balanced perfectly with the white background, creating a set of traditional pajamas you can enjoy all year. This pale blue taps into the fashion color trends 2023 too.
RRP: $240 / £195 | The best robes for women should be both comfortable and stylish, which this design nails. We love the mixed motif pattern that really stands out and could even be donned as a kimono-style jacket in the warmer months, teamed with a silk camisole and a pair of your favorite skinny jeans.
6. Ghost
- Browse all Ghost clothing from $65 / £39 (opens in new tab)
Kate Middleton, the Princess of Wales has been spotted wearing British clothing brand Ghost in recent years, increasing its sartorial stock. Known for its gorgeously feminine frocks with a vintage aesthetic, it's a go-to for special occasions, such as what to wear to a christening, or those days when you just want to throw on a nice dress and feel good. With strong attention to detail, the silhouettes are effortless, combining a soft color palette with timeless prints. Once you've added a Ghost dress to your collection, you'll never look back. Look for the brand's classic bias-cut silk tea dresses and slip skirts as a timeless wardrobe basic.
RRP: $315 / £179 | Inspired by vintage designs, this elegant and flowy dress is all about the details. We love the deep green color - perfect for the holiday season. With cropped sleeves and a graceful V-neckline, it's also one of the best bridesmaid dresses.
RRP: $140 / £79 | As well as occasion frocks, Ghost delivers on separates. This black satin top is both comfortable and chic, as the relaxed shape and cutout details work in harmony. Wear with a pair of high-waisted mom jeans for a brunch-ready look.
RRP: $230 / £129 | Thanks to the Pantone Color of the Year 2023, magenta hues are having a moment. The checkerboard design adds some edge to this flattering silhouette, while the full sleeves and A-line skirt keep the look pretty and feminine.
7. Hobbs
Reasons to buy
Reasons to avoid
- Browse all Hobbs clothing from $17 / £8 (opens in new tab)
From fancy occasion outfits to smart and stylish workwear, British clothing brand Hobbs knows a thing or two about dressing well. With a very diverse collection, Hobbs is well known for making some of the best trench coats and best waterproof jackets. Quality and classic cuts are at the heart of everything the brand does and even the basics feel premium, the kind of pieces you’d imagine Kate Middleton dresses in on her days off from royal duties.
RRP: $315 / £149 | A take on a shirt dress, with a striking print, this dress is a great option for what to wear to the races this spring. The collared neckline and button-down front give this dress a more sophisticated feel. Pair this look with neutral tones to contrast the red and layer with a long sleeve top in winter.
RRP: $375 / £189 | A master at elegant tailoring, Hobbs make some of the best blazers. Available in petite, this 100% wool jacket is the perfect winter blazer that will add some color to your wardrobe. Incorporate this jacket into a white jeans outfit on weekends, or wear with tailored trousers for the office.
RRP: $270 / £129 | A shift dress is a silhouette Hobbs executes particularly well and the built-in belt on this beauty adds an extra figure-flattering element. The colorful stripes and easy shape make it a must-have for a work wardrobe. Render it more winter appropriate by pairing it with a navy blazer and shoes.
8. Hush
Reasons to buy
Reasons to avoid
- Browse all Hush clothing from $35 / £29 (opens in new tab)
Hush is all about relaxed dressing. Founded in 2003 by Australian Mandy Watkins, Hush was born out of her desire to solve her own wardrobe dilemmas after moving to the UK. The brand's signature style for easy, everyday dressing pieces that still feel trend-led but not overwhelmingly 'trendy' has been a huge hit with British fashion fans.
RRP: $53 / £49 | If you've become rather attached to your loungewear over the last couple of years, then this earth-toned sweater in a khaki green will help uplift your best joggers and keep you looking and feeling comfortable until the end of winter.
RRP: $120 / £79 | Looking for an effortless dress this season? One of the best shirt dresses, this design features an elasticated waist for maximum comfort, with minimal effort. For a casual twist team this dress with the best white trainers for a stylish getup.
RRP: $138 / £129 | A pro at easy-to-wear silhouettes, this flattering jumpsuit is a winner. The wrap front body is both comfortable and smart, creating an elegant V-neckline. Ideal for dressing up or down, a black jumpsuit is an essential for all seasons.
9. Joules
Reasons to buy
Reasons to avoid
- Browse all Joules clothing from $19.95 / £17.95 (opens in new tab)
Picture the British countryside and you’ve got the Joules aesthetic nailed. Think Breton tops, practical raincoats and denim basics - such as some of the best denim jackets, and you've got to the heart of the Joules brand. Big on prints and vibrant hues, Joules have heaps of punchy florals and colorful stripes to give your outfits a cheery boost.
RRP: $249.95 / £199 | There are a number of different types of coats you need in your wardrobe, and a padded parka is essential. We love the faux fur hood detail that adds extra coziness whilst the khaki hue is great for the colder seasons.
RRP: $69.95 / £54.95 | A simple shirt dress is one of the most versatile items you can have in your wardrobe and this delicate print design is great for casual moments. Ideal for year-round wear it holds a host of layering opportunities rendering it a winner.
RRP: $39.95 / £52.95 | Ideal for teaming with your best skinny jeans, this neutral striped top is sure to become a wardrobe staple. A casual design, this top riffs on the best Breton styles, with a soft olive hue, making it wearable all year through.
10. Kitri
Reasons to buy
Reasons to avoid
- Browse all Kitri clothing from $108 / £70 (opens in new tab)
A British clothing brand with a difference, the London-based label was born out of the frustration of not being able to find well-made, distinctive designs that don't cost a fortune. While Kitri don't follow trends, you will find plenty of brightly-hued pieces that give a nod to the fashion color trends, whilst its bold designs will be sure to add a touch of luxury to your wardrobe. Another plus point, it's loved by the fashion crowd.
RRP: $180 / £115 | We love the versatility of a bold print midi skirt for all seasons. Team this skirt with the best white t-shirt and trainers for a chic daytime look, or get inspired by the shoe trends of 2023 and dress it up with a metallic kitten heel.
RRP: $195 / £125 | Everyone should have a structured blouse in their arsenal, and we love this graphic floral print that makes a real statement. Make it part of a mom jeans outfit, and finish off with trainers for an easy seasonal look.
RRP: $235 / £150 | The white color palette and vintage-inspired delicate floral embroidered detailing make this dress ideal for those shopping for rehearsal dinner dresses. Reflective of the wedding dress trends 2023, you could wear this as a bride too.
11. L.K. Bennett
Reasons to buy
Reasons to avoid
- Browse all L.K. Bennett clothing from $125 / £69 (opens in new tab)
Another British clothing brand favored by the Princess of Wales, L.K. Bennett was launched in 1990 with the dream of bringing 'a bit of Bond Street luxury to High Street'. 30 years later, it continues to do just that, letting everyone enjoy a slice of London-inspired fashion. Expect feminine silhouettes in high-quality fabrics that give a nod to vintage prints and patterns but with thoroughly modern silhouettes. LK Bennett covers a huge array of categories including sumptuous knitwear, sharp workwear and even what to wear to Wimbledon.
RRP: $500 / £279 | This cute mini dress is perfect for pairing with tights and the best knee high boots, and we love the statement collar that makes this piece a real stand out in any wardrobe. A great investment piece, you will reach for this year after year.
RRP: $500 / £279 | We know Kate Middleton is a fan of an L.K. Bennett shoe, and if they’re good enough for a Princess, they’re good enough for us! These spring green pumps with gold buckle look very high end and will add a touch of luxury to any ensemble.
RRP: $410 / £229 | We all have a pair of smart black trousers, but we think a navy pair is just as essential. Perfect for styling with the best designer tote bag for office days, these wool-blend, turn-up trousers are both trendy and comfortable.
12. Marks and Spencer
Reasons to buy
Reasons to avoid
- Browse all Marks and Spencer clothing from $11.99 / £5.50 (opens in new tab)
Of all the British clothing brands, there are few as iconic as M&S. Brits shop here for everything from food to homeware, and its fashion offering is always reliable. Well known for its basics, meaning you can buy some of the best underwear here, alongside more seasonal, trend-led basics. With great shoes and some of the best crossbody bags on offer too, it's as strong for accessories as it is for clothing. In recent years M&S has also started offering a selection of pieces from other, largely British clothing brands which has meant that there is even more product on site. While this does definitely increase the choice, it does mean that unless you filter for Marks and Spencer specifically, you end up seeing a lot of other labels which can be overwhelming.
RRP: $16.99 / £9.50 | This casual leopard print tee will slot into any wardrobe and makes a welcome change from plain tops. Style with midi skirts, baggy jeans or even tailored trousers - the options are endless. It's also a great option for what to wear on a plane.
RRP: $105 / £59 | The M&S dress section is bursting with easy-to-wear frocks that will work for any occasion and season. This broderie number is the perfect wear-everywhere dress that will always look elegant. Add some flare with statement gold jewelry.
RRP: $60.99 / £35 | Add some sports luxe to your new season wardrobe with these side-striped trousers. Take inspiration from the '90s fashion trends and style with a mesh top and a denim jacket to fully lean into the retro aesthetic.
13. Me + Em
Reasons to buy
Reasons to avoid
- Browse all Me + Em clothing from $40 / £25 (opens in new tab)
If you’re thinking about creating a minimalist capsule wardrobe, Me + Em is a great place to look for investment pieces. Tailored separates and dresses in neutral tones sit alongside a careful selection of prints and bold colors to create a coordinated edit of pieces that can be mixed and matched with ease. While the brand clearly takes note of trending styles, the looks don't feel overly fashion-forward ensuring you can wear them for seasons to come.
RRP: $395 / £250 | Coming with a detachable snood, this jumper is the ultimate winter staple. With a lovely slouchy fit, the rib details and bright blue shade will pop against earthy tones.
RRP: $395 / £295 | With a flattering wide-leg shape, and pinstripe and statement side stripe, these pants have serious leg-lengthening abilities. Pair with a flatform boot or a kitten heel.
14. Mint Velvet
- Browse all Mint Velvet clothing from $28 / £15 (opens in new tab)
The “relaxed glamour” ethos is at the heart of everything Mint Velvet does. Launched back in 2009, its founders wanted easy, glamorous clothes that its customers would wear from work to the school run to drinks with friends - a multi-tasking wardrobe that felt good too. Expect high-end basics such as the best loungewear, relaxed dresses and buttery-soft leather jackets.
RRP: $290 / £159 | A true multi-tasker, wondering how to style a blazer? This beauty works with pretty much anything. Ideal for the office or dinner parties, the metallic finish makes it a cut above the rest.
RRP: $165 / £89 | Do motif sweaters the right way with this star batwing knit, ideal for the colder months or throwing on for chilly spring evenings. Style with a midi skirt, jeans, or tailored trousers.
15. Needle & Thread
- Browse all clothing from Needle & Thread from $189 / £120 (opens in new tab)
Founded by Hannah Coffin in 2013, Needle & Thread is a British clothing brand focused on luxurious feminine pieces that are steeped in romance. Largely governed by an occasionwear aesthetic, Needle & Thread make some of the most beautiful gowns if you're looking for the best wedding guest dresses, or for a bridal gown with a difference. With sensationally pretty floral prints, timeless frothy tulle designs and rich embellishments, if you're in need of the best cocktail dresses or a standout gown for a black tie event, this is the place to come. More recently Needle & Thread have moved into knitted dress and knitwear, for a more daywear take on its vintage style. Now stocking up to a size 22, the brand's flattering dresses are universally flattering.
RRP: $479 / £305 | In a watercolor-style print, this mini dress, like many of Needle & Thread's dresses also comes in ballerina or gown length, meaning you can wear the print, whatever your style. A great idea if you've got bridesmaids of varying heights.