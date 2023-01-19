26 British clothing brands to have on your radar

woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

British clothing brands offer a premium upgrade to your wardrobe without breaking the bank. When it comes to clothing manufacture and design, Britain has a long history of great fashion craftsmanship and innovation.

Whether you're looking to bolster your capsule wardrobe with pieces that will last, or invest in statement styles, British clothing brands offer a range of designs for all occasions and most importantly are accessible for all budgets. With a stable that includes the likes of Reiss, Whistles, and Ted Baker, British clothing brands are well known and regarded the world over for their trend-led aesthetic that still incorporates timeless elements. With high-quality pieces that give a nod to the latest trends, you can rely on British brands for everything from jeans to chic winter coats.

While American clothing brands generally deliver a more preppy aesthetic - think Ralph Lauren and Tommy Hilfiger - and Italian clothing brands and French clothing brands offer timeless glamour; the best British clothing brands encompass much more than Burberry trench coats. With a trend-led aesthetic, each brand has its own signature, ensuring that whatever your taste, there is a British clothing brand to meet your needs.

“There is so much history in British clothing brands, and the heritage favorites like Burberry, Liberty, and Pringle have paved the way for many designers, both in the UK and internationally,” says Katie Eastwood, Stylist Ambassador at Stitch Fix (opens in new tab).

Best British clothing brands - where to browse

These are the fashion team's 5 favorite British clothing brands.

Best British clothing brands as chosen by our fashion team

1. All Saints

(Image credit: All Saints)

Reasons to buy + Our go-to for denim and leather + Fashion with an edge + Strong brand identity Reasons to avoid - Limited size ranges

Known for making some of the best leather jackets for women (check out our All Saints leather jacket review), All Saints is a brand you can rely on for pieces with an edge. From the best hoodies to well-cut denim, All Saints make putting together a failsafe weekend wardrobe easy. With a distinctive edgy signature, it may not suit all tastes, but the brand does have a great range of basics, such as soft t-shirts that have broad appeal.

2. Barbour

(Image credit: Barbour)

Reasons to buy + Heritage brand + Long-lasting fabrics + Loved by the royal family Reasons to avoid - High cost, although long-lasting return - Classic styles, less trend-led

A heritage British clothing brand with country living at its core, the Barbour brand was launched in 1894. Best known for its waxed jackets, which are still made by hand in its factory in the north of England, Barbour makes some of the best winter coats. Expect hard-wearing fabrics and timeless designs across all its pieces.

Barbour Norwood Wax Jacket View at Barbour (opens in new tab) RRP: $725 / £449 | If you buy one thing from Barbour, make it a famed wax jacket. The Norwood style features a furry gilet insert as well as comfortable jersey cuffs that will keep the cold out. Both modern and timeless, this is a worthy investment. Barbour Hartley Knit View at Barbour (opens in new tab) RRP: $150 / £89.95 | There's no going wrong with a fisherman-style knitted sweater, and this jewel green hue is particularly stunning. Ideal for teaming with your best leggings or a pair of pinstriped pants, there's no occasion it won't work for. Barbour Lorelie Dress View at Barbour (opens in new tab) RRP: £94.95 (UK only) | Made from seersucker, this checked midi dress is the ideal transitional piece. Pair with simple trainers on warmer days, or throw on black tights and your best knee-high boots so you're ready to tackle chilly weather.

3. Baukjen

(Image credit: Baukjen)

Reasons to buy + Designs that won't date + Sustainable brand + High-quality fabrics Reasons to avoid - Items sell out quickly

One of the best sustainable clothing brands, Baukjen is a London-based womenswear brand that's proving fashion doesn't have to cost the earth. Offering a mix of classic styles with a twist and some statement-printed pieces, Baukjen has you covered for everything from casual loungewear to office attire and even what to wear to a wedding.

4. Boden

(Image credit: Boden)

Reasons to buy + Playful designs + Move towards more eco-friendly fabrics + Good size range Reasons to avoid - High price points

Dreamt up by founder Johnnie Boden from his kitchen table, this quintessentially British clothing brand is sure to bring some joy to your wardrobe. Boden is big on color and print, taking timeless silhouettes and reinventing them with playful design twists. Maximizing staple silhouettes, such as the best shirts, gorgeous A-line skirts, and chic knitwear, it's a one-stop shop when it comes to building out your capsule wardrobe.

(opens in new tab) Boden Crochet Trim Blouse View at Boden (opens in new tab) RRP: $130 / £90 | This blue ruffled shirt ticks every occasion box, from the office to afternoon tea jaunts. Made from 100% cotton, it is breathable and light, it's great all year. Pair with a crewneck sweater allowing the gorgeous collar to peek out. (opens in new tab) Boden Embroidered Waist Midi Dress View at Boden (opens in new tab) RRP: $198 / £130 | There's no going wrong with knitted dresses in the colder months and this striking bright green will pair well with all kinds of footwear. From the best winter boots, to comfortable flats, this dress can be dressed up or down easily. (opens in new tab) Boden Cropped Cord Jacket View at Boden (opens in new tab) RRP: $130 / £90 | For challenging transitional weather, a staple light jacket is a must. Keep it classic and sophisticated in the black version of the jacket or opt for the strawberry red hue to add a dose of dopamine dressing to any winter ensemble.

5. Desmond & Dempsey

(Image credit: Desmond & Dempsey)

Reasons to buy + Vibrant prints and patterns + Classic silhouettes + Pajamas with a fashionable aesthetic Reasons to avoid - Small size range

Nothing quite beats changing into your pajamas after a long day, especially when they look this good. In fact, we'd merrily wear a set from Desmond & Dempsey out of the house too. Expect vibrant, joyful prints and quality fabrics from our go-to British clothing brand for the best pajamas and luxury loungewear.

6. Ghost

(Image credit: Ghost)

Kate Middleton, the Princess of Wales has been spotted wearing British clothing brand Ghost in recent years, increasing its sartorial stock. Known for its gorgeously feminine frocks with a vintage aesthetic, it's a go-to for special occasions, such as what to wear to a christening, or those days when you just want to throw on a nice dress and feel good. With strong attention to detail, the silhouettes are effortless, combining a soft color palette with timeless prints. Once you've added a Ghost dress to your collection, you'll never look back. Look for the brand's classic bias-cut silk tea dresses and slip skirts as a timeless wardrobe basic.

7. Hobbs

(Image credit: Hobbs)

Reasons to buy + High-quality fabrics + Attention to detail + Strong special occasionwear edit Reasons to avoid - Not plus-size friendly

From fancy occasion outfits to smart and stylish workwear, British clothing brand Hobbs knows a thing or two about dressing well. With a very diverse collection, Hobbs is well known for making some of the best trench coats and best waterproof jackets. Quality and classic cuts are at the heart of everything the brand does and even the basics feel premium, the kind of pieces you’d imagine Kate Middleton dresses in on her days off from royal duties.

(opens in new tab) Hobbs Esme Fit and Flare Dress View at Hobbs (opens in new tab) RRP: $315 / £149 | A take on a shirt dress, with a striking print, this dress is a great option for what to wear to the races this spring. The collared neckline and button-down front give this dress a more sophisticated feel. Pair this look with neutral tones to contrast the red and layer with a long sleeve top in winter. (opens in new tab) Hobbs Jessica Wool Jacket View at Hobbs (opens in new tab) RRP: $375 / £189 | A master at elegant tailoring, Hobbs make some of the best blazers. Available in petite, this 100% wool jacket is the perfect winter blazer that will add some color to your wardrobe. Incorporate this jacket into a white jeans outfit on weekends, or wear with tailored trousers for the office. (opens in new tab) Hobbs Jaci Belted Linen Dress View at Hobbs (opens in new tab) RRP: $270 / £129 | A shift dress is a silhouette Hobbs executes particularly well and the built-in belt on this beauty adds an extra figure-flattering element. The colorful stripes and easy shape make it a must-have for a work wardrobe. Render it more winter appropriate by pairing it with a navy blazer and shoes.

8. Hush

(Image credit: Hush)

Reasons to buy + Laidback aesthetic + Investment pieces + Lots of color Reasons to avoid - Limited size range

Hush is all about relaxed dressing. Founded in 2003 by Australian Mandy Watkins, Hush was born out of her desire to solve her own wardrobe dilemmas after moving to the UK. The brand's signature style for easy, everyday dressing pieces that still feel trend-led but not overwhelmingly 'trendy' has been a huge hit with British fashion fans.

(opens in new tab) Hush Dani Sweatshirt View at Hush (opens in new tab) RRP: $53 / £49 | If you've become rather attached to your loungewear over the last couple of years, then this earth-toned sweater in a khaki green will help uplift your best joggers and keep you looking and feeling comfortable until the end of winter. (opens in new tab) Hush Kensington Shirt Dress View at Hush (opens in new tab) RRP: $120 / £79 | Looking for an effortless dress this season? One of the best shirt dresses, this design features an elasticated waist for maximum comfort, with minimal effort. For a casual twist team this dress with the best white trainers for a stylish getup. (opens in new tab) Hush Ottilie Wrap Jumpsuit View at Hush (opens in new tab) RRP: $138 / £129 | A pro at easy-to-wear silhouettes, this flattering jumpsuit is a winner. The wrap front body is both comfortable and smart, creating an elegant V-neckline. Ideal for dressing up or down, a black jumpsuit is an essential for all seasons.

9. Joules

(Image credit: Joules)

Reasons to buy + Great for off-duty styling + Practical as well as fashionable + Good size range Reasons to avoid - Quintessentially British, won't suit all tastes

Picture the British countryside and you’ve got the Joules aesthetic nailed. Think Breton tops, practical raincoats and denim basics - such as some of the best denim jackets, and you've got to the heart of the Joules brand. Big on prints and vibrant hues, Joules have heaps of punchy florals and colorful stripes to give your outfits a cheery boost.

(opens in new tab) Joules Cotsland Parka Coat View at Joules (opens in new tab) RRP: $249.95 / £199 | There are a number of different types of coats you need in your wardrobe, and a padded parka is essential. We love the faux fur hood detail that adds extra coziness whilst the khaki hue is great for the colder seasons. (opens in new tab) Joules Maddie Shirt Dress View at Joules (opens in new tab) RRP: $69.95 / £54.95 | A simple shirt dress is one of the most versatile items you can have in your wardrobe and this delicate print design is great for casual moments. Ideal for year-round wear it holds a host of layering opportunities rendering it a winner. (opens in new tab) Joules Olive Henley Top View at Joules (opens in new tab) RRP: $39.95 / £52.95 | Ideal for teaming with your best skinny jeans, this neutral striped top is sure to become a wardrobe staple. A casual design, this top riffs on the best Breton styles, with a soft olive hue, making it wearable all year through.

10. Kitri

(Image credit: Kitri)

Reasons to buy + Unusual, eye-catching designs + Limited runs for eco brownie points + Youthful design aesthetic Reasons to avoid - Limited sizing

A British clothing brand with a difference, the London-based label was born out of the frustration of not being able to find well-made, distinctive designs that don't cost a fortune. While Kitri don't follow trends, you will find plenty of brightly-hued pieces that give a nod to the fashion color trends, whilst its bold designs will be sure to add a touch of luxury to your wardrobe. Another plus point, it's loved by the fashion crowd.

11. L.K. Bennett

(Image credit: LK Bennett)

Reasons to buy + Gorgeous prints and vibrant colors + Feminine details + Ideal for occasionwear Reasons to avoid - Not plus size friendly

Another British clothing brand favored by the Princess of Wales, L.K. Bennett was launched in 1990 with the dream of bringing 'a bit of Bond Street luxury to High Street'. 30 years later, it continues to do just that, letting everyone enjoy a slice of London-inspired fashion. Expect feminine silhouettes in high-quality fabrics that give a nod to vintage prints and patterns but with thoroughly modern silhouettes. LK Bennett covers a huge array of categories including sumptuous knitwear, sharp workwear and even what to wear to Wimbledon.

(opens in new tab) L.K.Bennett Navy Knit Dress View at L.K.Bennett (opens in new tab) RRP: $500 / £279 | This cute mini dress is perfect for pairing with tights and the best knee high boots, and we love the statement collar that makes this piece a real stand out in any wardrobe. A great investment piece, you will reach for this year after year. (opens in new tab) L.K.Bennett Green Snaffle Pumps View at L.K.Bennett (opens in new tab) RRP: $500 / £279 | We know Kate Middleton is a fan of an L.K. Bennett shoe, and if they’re good enough for a Princess, they’re good enough for us! These spring green pumps with gold buckle look very high end and will add a touch of luxury to any ensemble. (opens in new tab) L.K.Bennett Wool Blend Trousers View at L.K.Bennett (opens in new tab) RRP: $410 / £229 | We all have a pair of smart black trousers, but we think a navy pair is just as essential. Perfect for styling with the best designer tote bag for office days, these wool-blend, turn-up trousers are both trendy and comfortable.

12. Marks and Spencer

(Image credit: M&S)

Reasons to buy + Great for basics + Trend-led designs + Good size range Reasons to avoid - Lots of other brands on-site make it hard to navigate

Of all the British clothing brands, there are few as iconic as M&S. Brits shop here for everything from food to homeware, and its fashion offering is always reliable. Well known for its basics, meaning you can buy some of the best underwear here, alongside more seasonal, trend-led basics. With great shoes and some of the best crossbody bags on offer too, it's as strong for accessories as it is for clothing. In recent years M&S has also started offering a selection of pieces from other, largely British clothing brands which has meant that there is even more product on site. While this does definitely increase the choice, it does mean that unless you filter for Marks and Spencer specifically, you end up seeing a lot of other labels which can be overwhelming.

(opens in new tab) M&S Printed T-Shirt View at M&S (opens in new tab) RRP: $16.99 / £9.50 | This casual leopard print tee will slot into any wardrobe and makes a welcome change from plain tops. Style with midi skirts, baggy jeans or even tailored trousers - the options are endless. It's also a great option for what to wear on a plane. (opens in new tab) M&S Broderie Tea Dress View at M&S (opens in new tab) RRP: $105 / £59 | The M&S dress section is bursting with easy-to-wear frocks that will work for any occasion and season. This broderie number is the perfect wear-everywhere dress that will always look elegant. Add some flare with statement gold jewelry. (opens in new tab) M&S Linen Wide Leg Trousers View at M&S (opens in new tab) RRP: $60.99 / £35 | Add some sports luxe to your new season wardrobe with these side-striped trousers. Take inspiration from the '90s fashion trends and style with a mesh top and a denim jacket to fully lean into the retro aesthetic.

13. Me + Em

(Image credit: ME+EM)

Reasons to buy + Could-be-designer looks + High-quality tailoring + Beautiful fabrications Reasons to avoid - Small size range

If you’re thinking about creating a minimalist capsule wardrobe, Me + Em is a great place to look for investment pieces. Tailored separates and dresses in neutral tones sit alongside a careful selection of prints and bold colors to create a coordinated edit of pieces that can be mixed and matched with ease. While the brand clearly takes note of trending styles, the looks don't feel overly fashion-forward ensuring you can wear them for seasons to come.

(opens in new tab) Me+Em Merino Cashmere Sweater View at Me+Em (opens in new tab) RRP: $395 / £250 | Coming with a detachable snood, this jumper is the ultimate winter staple. With a lovely slouchy fit, the rib details and bright blue shade will pop against earthy tones. (opens in new tab) Me+Em Super Wide-Leg Trousers View at Me+Em (opens in new tab) RRP: $395 / £295 | With a flattering wide-leg shape, and pinstripe and statement side stripe, these pants have serious leg-lengthening abilities. Pair with a flatform boot or a kitten heel. (opens in new tab) Me+Em Polka Dot Maxi Dress View at Me+Em (opens in new tab) RRP: $950 / £550 | Polka dot is the perfect print to introduce to a neutral wardrobe, as it is both fun and versatile. Ideal for formal events or evenings out, this is an investment piece worth every penny.

14. Mint Velvet

(Image credit: Mint Velvet)

The “relaxed glamour” ethos is at the heart of everything Mint Velvet does. Launched back in 2009, its founders wanted easy, glamorous clothes that its customers would wear from work to the school run to drinks with friends - a multi-tasking wardrobe that felt good too. Expect high-end basics such as the best loungewear, relaxed dresses and buttery-soft leather jackets.

(opens in new tab) Mint Velvet Cream Metallic Blazer View at Mint Velvet (opens in new tab) RRP: $290 / £159 | A true multi-tasker, wondering how to style a blazer? This beauty works with pretty much anything. Ideal for the office or dinner parties, the metallic finish makes it a cut above the rest. (opens in new tab) Mint Velvet Star Batwing Jumper View at Mint Velvet (opens in new tab) RRP: $165 / £89 | Do motif sweaters the right way with this star batwing knit, ideal for the colder months or throwing on for chilly spring evenings. Style with a midi skirt, jeans, or tailored trousers. (opens in new tab) Mint Velvet Grey Stripe Trousers View at Mint Velvet (opens in new tab) RRP: $185 / £99 | Thanks to the muted hue, this pair of Mint Velvet pants are particularly versatile. Balance out the wide legs with a tight-fitting black top or turtle neck sweater, to embrace your shape.

15. Needle & Thread

(Image credit: Needle & Thread)

Founded by Hannah Coffin in 2013, Needle & Thread is a British clothing brand focused on luxurious feminine pieces that are steeped in romance. Largely governed by an occasionwear aesthetic, Needle & Thread make some of the most beautiful gowns if you're looking for the best wedding guest dresses, or for a bridal gown with a difference. With sensationally pretty floral prints, timeless frothy tulle designs and rich embellishments, if you're in need of the best cocktail dresses or a standout gown for a black tie event, this is the place to come. More recently Needle & Thread have moved into knitted dress and knitwear, for a more daywear take on its vintage style. Now stocking up to a size 22, the brand's flattering dresses are universally flattering.