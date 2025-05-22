I'm shopping Kate Middleton's luxe linen shirt at 25% off and adding these other summer essentials to my wardrobe too
We all love getting something high quality for a fraction of the cost. This British brand's Bank Holiday offer has started, and it's one not to be missed
A popular choice with the Princess of Wales, Boden is a label we have spotted Kate Middleton in regularly, and it's hardly surprising. The brand's timeless style and high-quality pieces ensure maximum cost-per-wear, with items washing well and looking just a directional even several seasons on.
As a fashion editor, British clothing brand Boden is one that I turn to regularly, and even with my wardrobe full of dresses, for pieces that are well cut and packed with personality they're hard to beat. So you can imagine how quickly I reach for my wallet when there is a 25% off offer. And whilst I battle through what to wear in the heat, I know that Boden's linen styles are the ideal choice for heatwave weather.
To coincide with Bank Holiday (although the offer is live now), Boden has 25% off absolutely everything with the code 7N7G, so if you've been putting off snapping up the latest collection, or stocking up on luxe linens, breathable cottons or perfect print pieces, now is the time. It's also good to note that the brand has cashmere in the offer too, so if you like to shop ahead, get ready for next season with cosy sweaters at a fraction of the cost.
Boden linen, the capsule wardrobe staples to add to your basket right now
When it comes to summer outfits for work or those chic holiday outfit ideas, it's hard to go wrong with the best linen staples and Boden has them in droves. As someone who struggles with hot weather, I'm always on the hunt for chic outfits, in natural fabrics that won't have me breaking a sweat and the brand has everything from dresses and skirts, to linen knitwear, to ensure that no heat wave will defeat me. Here are my favourite linen looks to grab with 25% off.
Remember linen is a great fabric for hot weather. Natural and breathable, it's a staple for summer, but it also creases easily, so do consider this factor in your purchase. While it's ideal for packing on holiday, think about how you pack it and how you get any creases out at the other end.
Sometimes linen blends are a strong option for reducing creasing, as the secondary fibre reduces creases, but can also impact on breathability.
Get the look
Exact Match
This is the exact match to the shirt worn by Kate Middleton on her recent wedding anniversary. The linen chambray shirt is a solid summer staple and a great option for smart casual outfit ideas. Available in two colourways, this light blue and khaki, the longline shirt features utility-style front pockets for a relaxed finish.
Polka dots always make an appearance in the summer months and we love this navy and white iteration. The mismatched print at the front of the dress creates a more directional feel to this classic print, offering a bit more of a quirky finish. One of the best wedding guest dresses this summer, slip a white blazer over the top for added coverage.
Like polka dots, gingham is another print that we see making a return year after year. This picnic-inspired style is a great investment piece, as the classic shirt dress silhouette won't date either. This fresh and springy green and white hue is delightfully bright for the months ahead. A great choice for what to wear to the races too.
Inspired by classic Breton stripes, I love the colourful take on this design. With a V-neckline and gently puffed sleeves thanks to the cuff, this simple stripey t-shirt has lots of subtle added detail. The bold colour makes it pairable with a host of outfits, and of course, it's ideal for styling up your best jeans this summer as well.
Available in 6 colourways and one stripe iteration, this linen blazer is the ultimate summer staple for dressing up everything from tailored trousers to your favourite jeans. Try the model's look and use a linen blazer to keep those white jeans outfits stylishly polished.
Available in six colours, from staple navy and luxe neutrals to bold fuchsia, if you want a weather-beating tailored trouser, this linen iteration is a great addition to your summer capsule wardrobe. The ankle grazing style is a directional take on linen trousers that are so often wide leg and baggy, giving this design extra polish.
With rolling heatwaves on the weather forecasts, looking chic in rising temps is my number one style goal for the coming months, and there is no better way to tackle it than in breezy styles.
When looking for linen to invest in, you will often face higher price points because it is a natural fabric, which is what makes Boden's 25% discount so appealing. If you're stocking up, keep your eye out for styles that will still be in next summer. it's why I've largely stuck to the classics in this shopping edit, as polka dots, stripes, and gingham are always a top choice.
Make sure to follow the care instructions to keep your linen looks in tip-top condition and invest in a great steamer to help get those creases out.
The offer runs until the 26th of May 2025, but pieces are selling fast, and don't forget to add the code at the checkout.
Rivkie is a fashion editor, writer and stylist with twenty years' experience in the industry. Rivkie studied design and pattern cutting at the London College of Fashion, and fell in love with styling and journalism, and has covered fashion weeks in London, Paris and New York, as well as shooting editorial all over the world.
Specialising in plus size fashion, Rivkie has long championed that style is for everyBODY and has appeared on a host of radio stations and television shows, pushing for greater representation for plus size women and fashion throughout her career.
