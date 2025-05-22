I'm shopping Kate Middleton's luxe linen shirt at 25% off and adding these other summer essentials to my wardrobe too

A popular choice with the Princess of Wales, Boden is a label we have spotted Kate Middleton in regularly, and it's hardly surprising. The brand's timeless style and high-quality pieces ensure maximum cost-per-wear, with items washing well and looking just a directional even several seasons on.

As a fashion editor, British clothing brand Boden is one that I turn to regularly, and even with my wardrobe full of dresses, for pieces that are well cut and packed with personality they're hard to beat. So you can imagine how quickly I reach for my wallet when there is a 25% off offer. And whilst I battle through what to wear in the heat, I know that Boden's linen styles are the ideal choice for heatwave weather.

To coincide with Bank Holiday (although the offer is live now), Boden has 25% off absolutely everything with the code 7N7G, so if you've been putting off snapping up the latest collection, or stocking up on luxe linens, breathable cottons or perfect print pieces, now is the time. It's also good to note that the brand has cashmere in the offer too, so if you like to shop ahead, get ready for next season with cosy sweaters at a fraction of the cost.

Boden linen, the capsule wardrobe staples to add to your basket right now

When it comes to summer outfits for work or those chic holiday outfit ideas, it's hard to go wrong with the best linen staples and Boden has them in droves. As someone who struggles with hot weather, I'm always on the hunt for chic outfits, in natural fabrics that won't have me breaking a sweat and the brand has everything from dresses and skirts, to linen knitwear, to ensure that no heat wave will defeat me. Here are my favourite linen looks to grab with 25% off.

(Image credit: Boden)

Remember linen is a great fabric for hot weather. Natural and breathable, it's a staple for summer, but it also creases easily, so do consider this factor in your purchase. While it's ideal for packing on holiday, think about how you pack it and how you get any creases out at the other end.

Sometimes linen blends are a strong option for reducing creasing, as the secondary fibre reduces creases, but can also impact on breathability.

Get the look

With rolling heatwaves on the weather forecasts, looking chic in rising temps is my number one style goal for the coming months, and there is no better way to tackle it than in breezy styles.

When looking for linen to invest in, you will often face higher price points because it is a natural fabric, which is what makes Boden's 25% discount so appealing. If you're stocking up, keep your eye out for styles that will still be in next summer. it's why I've largely stuck to the classics in this shopping edit, as polka dots, stripes, and gingham are always a top choice.

Make sure to follow the care instructions to keep your linen looks in tip-top condition and invest in a great steamer to help get those creases out.

The offer runs until the 26th of May 2025, but pieces are selling fast, and don't forget to add the code at the checkout.