I've got a wardrobe full of dresses but this is the Boden dress I'm wearing on repeat

Getting your spring/summer wardrobe in order can feel like a tall order, but I always like to start proceedings with a new dress, which for me epitomises that warmer weather is on the horizon.

I have long been a devotee of Boden dresses, and this season, they have knocked it out of the park, with gorgeously bright pieces and new prints aplenty that will help to refresh your spring capsule wardrobe. From chic separates - there are some great A-line skirts this season - to beautiful knits in a colour for every occasion, there is something for everyone; but it's the host of sunshine-ready dresses that have me reaching for my wallet, and this is my first dress purchase of the spring.

This Boden embroidered notch neck dress is everything I needed from a new season drop. The bold blue hue looks glorious in the sunshine, while the contrasting white stitch detailing makes the whole dress pop, elevating it with the craft elements. The long, but loose sleeves are ideal for spring outfit ideas, and thanks to the tencel and cotton modal fabric mix are breathable right through the summer, offering a little extra sun coverage too. It's got a lovely weight to it, ensuring it isn't see-through and has beautiful movement. Oh, and just one other major plus point, it has pockets.

Boden Embroidered Notch Neck Dress-Bright Blue, Ivory View at Boden With a relaxed fit through the dress, it's an easy breezy option for everyday and pairs brilliantly with my best white trainers or my favourite white cowboy boots (if it's a bit cooler), and I'll wear it all summer long with tan or white sandals too. There's currently 15% off new in womenswear styles at Boden with the code NB7C - don't forget to add it at the checkout.

The bodice is gently fitted to the waist, with an A-line skirt to finish, and a hemline that (should) hit mid-calf, for a super wearable dress. At 5'2, this mainline dress is more of a midaxi length (midi-come-maxi) on me, which I am happy with, but it does come in the petite range should you prefer a midi silhouette.

A cut that will work for all body types, the gently nipped-in waist will skim over your midriff, while the notch neckline flatters busts. For more rectangular figures, this dress is relaxed enough to hang from the shoulder for a more floaty finish. For those looking to highlight or create curves, the embroidery detailing and waist seam help to create an hourglass silhouette.

Available in sizes 4 to 22, in petite and main ranges, I find Boden pretty true to size. I am wearing a size 20 here, I probably could wear the 18, but I do like a more laid-back fit in this particular silhouette.

Boden shoppers will already know this, but the brand often repeats its core silhouettes in multiple prints and colourways, making online shopping a breeze, and once you find your favourite fits, you'll be poised to snap up new drops, without worrying about returns, and there are plenty of dresses that come in regular, petite and tall options.

Sign up for the woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Boden notch neck dress (Image credit: Boden)

A dress that I see as an all summer wear. I'm wearing it right now for spring, casually under denim jackets, for the office with a blazer and with a suede biker for a more directional feel.

Dressing for the beach that I would like to be on, the boho style of this Boden notch neck dress taps into the bohemian part of my personality, but a floaty dress helps me still look and feel put together, just without rigidity.

Of course, this beauty will also be slipped into my holiday outfit ideas when the moment arises. Paired with some jewelled sandals and a raffia clutch for the evening, or a pair of Birkenstocks and a large tote for a day of sightseeing, I already know the cost per wear with this dress will make it worth the investment.

My main issue right now, is that there are so many other dresses dropping on Boden that I'm trying to work out what's next on my hitlist, because I find the best prints sell fast, and once they're gone, they're gone. These are three I have my eye on.

Boden Clara Cotton Shirt Dress-Multi, Ornamental Floral View at Boden RRP: £146 | This British clothing brand makes some of the best shirt dresses, and the Clara comes in multiple prints and patterns. This is the latest drop for Boden and I'm loving this print. I've had a similar silhouette to this in past seasons and have worn them almost to death, so I might just retire my beloved pineapple print iteration for this fiesta-feel design. Boden Embroidered Linen Tassel Dress-Sorbet Pink £210 at Boden UK RRP: £210 | This embroidered linen dress is ideal as we head into the summer months. Linen is a breathable fabric, so it will keep you cool both at home and abroad this season. The punchy pink and green colourway ensures this beauty stands out from the crowd, and you can swap the self tie fabric belt for a leather one for extra polish. Boden Blouson Crew Neck Dress-Multi, Supernova £146 at Boden UK One of the best wedding guest dresses, this multicoloured print, with star emblems, has caught my eye. A silhouette from Boden I've not tried before, I'm drawn to the styling possibilities. Dressed down, I'd pair it with some trusty cowboy boots and a leather jacket, dressed up it has to be a pair of block-heeled sandals and a bag that highlights one of the many hues in the print.

As spring gets underway, now is the time to bolster your wardrobe with new-in buys, as the shops are bursting with ideas. These will help you feel refreshed and energised for the months ahead. Opt for versatile investment pieces that you'll know you'll get plenty of wear out of.