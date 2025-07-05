Trinny Woodall went against conventional white for Wimbledon and aced it with this bold red look

Wimbledon is well underway now, and alongside all of the tennis action on the court, the long list of A-list spectators have provided plenty of style inspiration too.

From Judy Murray’s yellow ensemble to Angela Scanlon’s pink striped co-ord, the event has served up all kinds of fashion statements. This year, it seems most of the big-name stars have strayed away from traditional white and opted for bold colours instead. The latest celebrity to go bright with their court-side outfit is Trinny Woodall, who wore this bright red floral dress by Prada. She opted for a fit and flare design in cotton, which was covered in large scarlet blooms. And true to her fashion expert form, she styled it perfectly with a wide-brimmed hat and a pair of Saint Laurent sunglasses.

It was a gorgeous outfit for tennis fun and acts as great inspiration for anybody wondering what to wear to Wimbledon, but it’s also a look that would work equally as well for a country wedding or a garden party. Although Trinny's exact Prada piece has sold out now, the high street has plenty of similar options available to recreate the look.

Shop The Look

A boldly patterned dress like Trinny’s doesn’t need much styling as it’s a statement all by itself. Rather than anything too bold or loud, take note from the star and opt for traditional and classic accessories in nude and metallic tones for the chicest feel.

When it comes to footwear, I’d suggest a classic strappy, gold sandal or nude heels, and for a casual twist, you could team your flower-powered pieced with your best white trainers or a fuss-free ballet pump.

Trinny also offered some practical advice on what to take for anyone heading to Wimbledon. To beat the heatwave, she suggested: "SPF, a hat, the best fan you can get your hands on – and most of all – a wide-circle skirt (just remember to adjust before you stand up...)", as she cleverly managed to use her skirt as a cape to protect her shoulders from the sun.

She replied to fans to say she'd picked up her handheld fan from Amazon. She said: "I bought it off Amazon a few years ago and I just put in strongest handheld fan."

