Trinny Woodall went against conventional white for Wimbledon and aced it with this bold red look

Wimbledon is well underway now, and alongside all of the tennis action on the court, the long list of A-list spectators have provided plenty of style inspiration too.

From Judy Murray’s yellow ensemble to Angela Scanlon’s pink striped co-ord, the event has served up all kinds of fashion statements. This year, it seems most of the big-name stars have strayed away from traditional white and opted for bold colours instead. The latest celebrity to go bright with their court-side outfit is Trinny Woodall, who wore this bright red floral dress by Prada. She opted for a fit and flare design in cotton, which was covered in large scarlet blooms. And true to her fashion expert form, she styled it perfectly with a wide-brimmed hat and a pair of Saint Laurent sunglasses.

It was a gorgeous outfit for tennis fun and acts as great inspiration for anybody wondering what to wear to Wimbledon, but it’s also a look that would work equally as well for a country wedding or a garden party. Although Trinny's exact Prada piece has sold out now, the high street has plenty of similar options available to recreate the look.

H&M, Strappy Dress
H&M
Strappy Dress

This dress will be a winner for any upcoming holidays. The flowy shape is perfect for throwing over your swimsuit post-swim or for a day spent exploring.

Mango , Natural Fiber Bow Hat
Mango
Natural Fiber Bow Hat

A timeless hat like this one will always look good, so buy your headgear now and it'll become your go-to summer accessory for years to come.

Saint Laurent , Lisa Square Frame SunglassesExact Match

Saint Laurent
Lisa Square Frame Sunglasses

Ticking off the biggest sunglasses trends of 2025, these angled shades have a modern and fresh feel that will lift any sunny look.

Maggy London, Maxi Unlined Halter Dress
Maggy London
Maxi Unlined Halter Dress

Team this piece with heels and a top handled bag for dinner and then switch up for a denim jacket and chunky espadrilles for a casual spin.

GAP, Red/White Floral Tie-Back Maxi Slip Dress
GAP
Red/White Floral Tie-Back Maxi Slip Dress

The gentle ruching and the split at the front of this one adds extra fashion flare to the otherwise simple shape, and the print will certainly get you noticed.

Hot Squash , Halter Neck Maxi Dress with Contrast Panels
Hot Squash
Halter Neck Maxi Dress with Contrast Panels

Contrast panels add even more wow-factor. Team this one with matching red court shoes and a clutch, and it'll work nicely as a best wedding guest dress.

A boldly patterned dress like Trinny’s doesn’t need much styling as it’s a statement all by itself. Rather than anything too bold or loud, take note from the star and opt for traditional and classic accessories in nude and metallic tones for the chicest feel.

When it comes to footwear, I’d suggest a classic strappy, gold sandal or nude heels, and for a casual twist, you could team your flower-powered pieced with your best white trainers or a fuss-free ballet pump.

Trinny also offered some practical advice on what to take for anyone heading to Wimbledon. To beat the heatwave, she suggested: "SPF, a hat, the best fan you can get your hands on – and most of all – a wide-circle skirt (just remember to adjust before you stand up...)", as she cleverly managed to use her skirt as a cape to protect her shoulders from the sun.

She replied to fans to say she'd picked up her handheld fan from Amazon. She said: "I bought it off Amazon a few years ago and I just put in strongest handheld fan."

