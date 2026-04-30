Ranvir Singh’s aqua blue suit proves spring is the perfect time to break out bold tailoring

The sun is here, and we’re ready to welcome in the spring with a little wardrobe refresh. That means bold and bright colours are the order of the day – and Ranvir Singh is on hand with inspiration for how to style them.

When it comes to spring-ready occasion wear, the aqua blue suit she wore to present Good Morning Britain last Friday is a fail-safe look. Styled with a white, lace-edged cami top to add a warm-weather feel to the tailored two-piece, this is an outfit that can work for so many occasions across the season, whether it's for a spring wedding or an alfresco dinner date.

With a high waistline, slim fit and tapered leg, her tailored trousers balanced out the more oversized fit of her longline blazer, which helped to create a figure-flattering silhouette. She also let the bold blue do all the talking and refrained from overwhelming it with any contrasting tones or prints by opting for a simple white top and pair of neutral pumps, making the outfit extremely wearable, despite the statement hue.

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Shop Ranvir Singh's Spring Style

After making waves on the runways at Fendi, Jil Sander, and Prada, blues of all hues are a big part of the spring/summer fashion colour trends for 2026. But, as well as being bang-on-trend, blue is also a timeless, primary shade that can be slotted into spring capsule wardrobes year after year, making a two-piece suit like Ranvir’s a great investment.

The shade is just so vibrant and joyful, making it a perfect choice for Friday workwear in warmer weather. Ranvir also proves that it doesn’t have to be daunting to style, with her subdued neutral heels and white top balancing out the bold look.

Bold tailoring like this works as a great alternative to summer wedding guest dresses and if you do invest in a look for a formal occasion, you’re spoilt for choice when it comes to styling up the suit as separates for other occasions, too. The blazer makes a bold choice when pulling together jeans and a blazer outfits, while the trousers are easily styled with a white t-shirt and a pair of your best white trainers for a more laid-back, everyday style.

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