Florals never go out of style, and Cat Deeley's stunning printed maxi dress proves why

Cat Deeley always looks amazing while presenting This Morning, and her classic-meets-contemporary wardrobe acts like a daily source of inspiration for fashion fans. We love pretty much everything she wears, but one of her latest looks has whizzed straight to the top of our wishlist.

On Wednesday's episode of the show, Cat wowed in a patterned maxi dress by British clothing brand RIXO. The floaty frock was covered in an oversized floral print in a warm palette of orange and yellows, and the beautifully designed piece featured a deep V-neck, a gathered waist and billowy, loose sleeves. The dress had a gorgeous 1970s boho vibe to it that suited the star perfectly, and it’s one of those timeless items that is ideal if you're wondering what to wear for the races, a wedding or for any other big summer event this season.

You'll notice the dress has a significantly deep V-neckline; however, clever Cat used one of our favourite fashion hacks, adding a couple of tiny tack stitches to close up a little of the V for a more modest and daytime-appropriate finish. If you love Cat’s look as much as we do, you’ll be pleased to hear that her exact piece is still available to buy, in multiple prints and up to a size 20. You can find it along with some other tangerine-hued styles below.

(Image credit: Ken McKay/ITV/Shutterstock)

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Cat teamed her show-stopping dress with just a pair of black strappy heels, and it really worked. Keeping it simple with your accessories is a wise choice when it comes to styling a busy print like this one, as it means your finishing touches won't steal attention from your frock and there won't be any risk of clashing.

If black seems too heavy, try metallic gold heels or soft neutral raffia accessories that will pair well with the sunset-inspired orange hues and will feel a little softer to wear.

Florals never (and we mean never) go out of style, so if you invest in a bright, petal-powered dress now, we guarantee you'll be wearing it and feeling your best every summer.