Did someone say crease-less linen? Cat Deeley's ME+EM striped dress is the perfect style to pack for summer breaks

Cat Deeley has returned to ITV This Morning after enjoying the half term break, and with her, she has brought more impeccable style choices to inspire our ever-developing summer wardrobes.

Stepping out onto the show in British clothing brand ME+EM, a label we see the star in regularly, Cat opted for the brand's fast-selling striped, halterneck dress in a white and chocolate colourway.

Listed as crease-less linen, thanks to its linen and viscose blend, the breathable design features a shirred back for comfort and movement, a swishy circular skirt, a defined waist and a maxi length hemline. While the halterneck design does mean the dress is sleeveless, if you're looking for arm and upper back coverage, this dress is styled on the brand's website with a co-ordinating chocolate brown blazer that adds a tailored, polished feel to the look.

Cat Deeley opts for crease-less linen on This Morning

(Image credit: Ken McKay/ITV/Shutterstock)

Cat Deeley's ME+EM dress and alternatives

Linen is a great, breathable option for warmer weather, and under all those studio lights, Cat Deeley made a wise choice in this ME+EM number. But one of the biggest issues with linen is that it has a tendency to crease, meaning that even the simple act of sitting down can ruin a once perfectly pressed item.

If creased linen is something you consider a fashion faux pas, then opt for linen blends, like Cat's linen and viscose blend dress to give you the best of both. Extra breathability whilst also banishing the scrunch, it makes this dress a great summer holiday outfit idea, or wedding guest dress option too, as you can pack it, wear it for long days and still look easy breezy by the end of the day.

The chocolate and white colour palette keeps this dress on the right side of the fashion colour trends for 2026 and the neutral pairing also helps this dress to pair with a host of other neutral tones. Add ballet flats, loafers, heels or even your best white trainers to this look depending on the occasion, it's the versatile summer look you can style up or down with ease.