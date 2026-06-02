Did someone say crease-less linen? Cat Deeley's ME+EM striped dress is the perfect style to pack for summer breaks
This dress looks great with a blazer, too
Cat Deeley has returned to ITV This Morning after enjoying the half term break, and with her, she has brought more impeccable style choices to inspire our ever-developing summer wardrobes.
Stepping out onto the show in British clothing brand ME+EM, a label we see the star in regularly, Cat opted for the brand's fast-selling striped, halterneck dress in a white and chocolate colourway.
Listed as crease-less linen, thanks to its linen and viscose blend, the breathable design features a shirred back for comfort and movement, a swishy circular skirt, a defined waist and a maxi length hemline. While the halterneck design does mean the dress is sleeveless, if you're looking for arm and upper back coverage, this dress is styled on the brand's website with a co-ordinating chocolate brown blazer that adds a tailored, polished feel to the look.
Cat Deeley opts for crease-less linen on This Morning
Cat Deeley's ME+EM dress and alternatives
exact match
Using a blend of linen and viscose, this dress has breathability and excellent drape. Selling fast, Cat Deeley stepping out in this gorgeous design will only add to the frocks popularity. Perfect for special occasionwear or for packing for a summer holiday, the chocolate and white striped design is timeless with a nod to current trends offering the best of both.
Not a fan of bare arms and exposed upper backs, this dress will pair beautifully with a chocolate cardigan or light blazer for the added coverage you require. Adding a tailored piece to this look only adds to the formality, making it event or office ready. If you're looking for what to wear to Wimbledon, this dress plus a white blazer and your best white trainers is a great choice.
If you just want more coverage from the get go, take your inspiration from Cat's dress and invest in this summer-ready, stripey shirt dress. In a similar palette, but with a short sleeve and a subtle empire line cut, this design is an excellent choice for skimming midriffs.
With changeable weather, lightweight jackets are really having a moment, and if you want to keep your look smart with a relaxed feel, this barn-inspired design is a great option. It makes one of the best spring jackets to wear with jeans, but will pair equally well with dresses.
Halterneck dresses can be a bit tricky when it comes to what bra to wear, and so if you like Cat's sleeveless, striped style, but want to wear a non strapless bra, this dip V, tiered sundress is a great option for tapping into the spring/summer fashion trend 2026 for striped looks, without having to shop new underwear, too.
Linen is a great, breathable option for warmer weather, and under all those studio lights, Cat Deeley made a wise choice in this ME+EM number. But one of the biggest issues with linen is that it has a tendency to crease, meaning that even the simple act of sitting down can ruin a once perfectly pressed item.
If creased linen is something you consider a fashion faux pas, then opt for linen blends, like Cat's linen and viscose blend dress to give you the best of both. Extra breathability whilst also banishing the scrunch, it makes this dress a great summer holiday outfit idea, or wedding guest dress option too, as you can pack it, wear it for long days and still look easy breezy by the end of the day.
The chocolate and white colour palette keeps this dress on the right side of the fashion colour trends for 2026 and the neutral pairing also helps this dress to pair with a host of other neutral tones. Add ballet flats, loafers, heels or even your best white trainers to this look depending on the occasion, it's the versatile summer look you can style up or down with ease.
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Rivkie is a fashion editor, writer and stylist with twenty years' experience in the industry. Rivkie studied design and pattern cutting at the London College of Fashion, and fell in love with styling and journalism, and has covered fashion weeks in London, Paris and New York, as well as shooting editorial all over the world.
Specialising in plus size fashion, Rivkie has long championed that style is for everyBODY and has appeared on a host of radio stations and television shows, pushing for greater representation for plus size women and fashion throughout her career.
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