Lisa Snowdon's sugary pink jeans, Broderie shirt and comfy Birkenstocks are an easy-chic formula for cool summer days

Looking for outfit ideas that work for in-between weather? Lisa Snowdon combines playful pink patterned jeans with a soft embroidered blouse and beige Birkenstock sandals for a practical yet elevated daytime formula that is worth noting.

On mild summer days, when there is both cloud cover and sunshine, smart-casual outfit formulas that deliver both breathability and coverage are a must, and light, airy blouses or shirts styled with full-coverage jeans are the perfect combination. And although classic denim blue is always a reliable choice, Lisa's vintage-inspired pink jeans are a summery alternative. Both her Desert Loom Wide Leg Jeans and Eden Palm Shirt are by the brand Hayley Menzies and are still in stock at John Lewis.

Playfully printed jeans are on the rise as one of the key denim trends for 2026, and Lisa's pink wide-leg style feels especially on-trend. With a Bohemian, vintage carpet-inspired print, they are a statement-making addition to your current rotation. Lisa finishes her outfit with a burgundy tote bag, aviator sunglasses and Arizona Birkenstock sandals.

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We love Lisa's choice of Birkenstock Arizona sandals, a footwear staple that's become a go-to for celebrities. Not only are they among the most comfortable sandals, but they also have an effortless appeal that makes them perfect to pair with your best wide-leg jeans, or any jean silhouette.

On days when you're searching "What should I wear today?" and when the weather can't make up its mind, this simple formula is worth repeating.

Team colourful, patterned jeans or trousers with a simple white blouse, and tuck it in to highlight your waist. If rainy showers are predicted, swap out the sandals for your best white trainers and make sure to pack an umbrella too.