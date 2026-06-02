Lisa Snowdon's sugary pink jeans, Broderie shirt and comfy Birkenstocks are an easy-chic formula for cool summer days
And they're all available on the high street
Looking for outfit ideas that work for in-between weather? Lisa Snowdon combines playful pink patterned jeans with a soft embroidered blouse and beige Birkenstock sandals for a practical yet elevated daytime formula that is worth noting.
On mild summer days, when there is both cloud cover and sunshine, smart-casual outfit formulas that deliver both breathability and coverage are a must, and light, airy blouses or shirts styled with full-coverage jeans are the perfect combination. And although classic denim blue is always a reliable choice, Lisa's vintage-inspired pink jeans are a summery alternative. Both her Desert Loom Wide Leg Jeans and Eden Palm Shirt are by the brand Hayley Menzies and are still in stock at John Lewis.
Playfully printed jeans are on the rise as one of the key denim trends for 2026, and Lisa's pink wide-leg style feels especially on-trend. With a Bohemian, vintage carpet-inspired print, they are a statement-making addition to your current rotation. Lisa finishes her outfit with a burgundy tote bag, aviator sunglasses and Arizona Birkenstock sandals.
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These pink wide-leg jeans feature an all-over print inspired by vintage carpets. Perfect for making a summery statement, style with a simple white t-shirt, a linen shirt or even a lightweight knit.
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This cotton shirt features a chic hand-finished embroidery that takes almost two days to make. It's crafted from a soft cotton voile for a light breezy finish, making it perfect for taking to sunny destinations, or for wearing day-to-day in warmer weather.
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A warm-weather necessity, these iconic sandals feature a cork-latex footbed that moulds to your feet for the perfect fit, and the straps are made from soft suede. This sandy colour will work with a range of summer neutrals.
We love Lisa's choice of Birkenstock Arizona sandals, a footwear staple that's become a go-to for celebrities. Not only are they among the most comfortable sandals, but they also have an effortless appeal that makes them perfect to pair with your best wide-leg jeans, or any jean silhouette.
On days when you're searching "What should I wear today?" and when the weather can't make up its mind, this simple formula is worth repeating.
Team colourful, patterned jeans or trousers with a simple white blouse, and tuck it in to highlight your waist. If rainy showers are predicted, swap out the sandals for your best white trainers and make sure to pack an umbrella too.
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Molly is a fashion writer for woman&home, whose journalistic career began with her enthusiasm for fashion. Having always been an avid writer, she has contributed to publications covering a variety of topics.
After graduating from her master's in Fashion History and Cultures, she transitioned to teaching at London College of Fashion, where she taught in fashion studies. Now, passionate about writing on the significance of fashion, she is dedicated to inspiring others through the power of dress.
Molly loves staying in the know with the latest fashion trends, and following celebrities for inspiration. Outside of work, she enjoys browsing vintage markets, reading a good novel, or trying new restaurants around London.
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