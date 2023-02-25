Best wide leg jeans to shop, including petite, curve, cropped and high rise styles

woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

The best wide leg jeans have earned their spot as one of the best denim styles. Spacious and comfortable, they provide a chic denim look without any restrictions. A universally flattering cut, whatever your personal style, you are bound to find a pair of wide leg jeans you adore.

Not only should the best jeans reflect your personal style, they should also be a dream to put on each day. One of the best things about wide leg jeans is that they offer a refined denim look without the tightness of the best skinny jeans, allowing you to take on the day without any fear of discomfort. Available in cropped, ripped, high-rise, and even color-block styles, there is a pair of wide leg jeans for everyone.

The wide leg style tends to offer extra room around the hips and the wider leg is ideal for creating or enhancing hourglass figures. However, this is a look that can really suit absolutely everyone. Opting for a more fitted or tucked-in top will help to create a well-balanced shape, as the wide leg with work well with the nipped-in waist and balance out wider shoulders and fuller busts.

The best wide leg jeans, chosen by our fashion team

The best wide leg jeans are a wardrobe essential this season. When shopping, consider the wash of denim that will slot best into your capsule wardrobe as well as the rise you prefer. It is also important to determine which type of wide leg jean silhouette you like best - whether that be a more barrel shape or something closer to to straight leg jeans, but with a slightly wider finish.

1. Lee Wide Leg Long Jeans Specifications RRP: $108 / £95 Sizes: W24-33 Leg length: 31-35" Today's Best Deals View at Lee (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + Wide range of colors + Comfortable fit + Range of leg lengths Reasons to avoid - No plus size option

Lee makes some of the most comfortable jeans we've tried, and this wide leg fit is perfect for those who like their jeans to have a little extra room for movement. Only slightly wider than the best straight leg jeans, this silhouette is spacious without being too baggy,, which is exactly what we look for in the best wide leg jeans. Available in 13 different shades, there is a pair for every occasion.

2. Lucy & Yak Delores Wide Leg Jeans Specifications RRP: $75 / £57 Sizes: W24-40 Leg length: Regular Today's Best Deals View at Lucy & Yak (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + Sustainable brand + Vintage style + Timeless shape Reasons to avoid - No leg length variations

One of our favorite sustainable clothing brands, Lucy & Yak offers a stellar range of denim that is both trendy and timeless. We love this '70s-inspired style in a classic blue that we can see ourselves wearing time and time again this year and beyond. Plus, they have a good size range and a selection of gorgeous tops, accessories and outerwear to finish off your look.

3. Nobody's Child The Wide Leg Jean Specifications RRP: $94 / £55 Sizes: US: 0-14 / UK: 4-18 Leg length: 76cm Today's Best Deals View at Nobody's Child (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + Made from organic cotton + Stretchy material + Versatile Reasons to avoid - Could do with a wider size range

Nobody's Child keeps things minimal with its jeans collection, offering fuss-free and classic styles. These wide leg jeans are stretchy and soft, making for long-lasting comfort and an item that feels as good as it looks. High rise and fitted through the hips, they are the perfect wide shape that won't swallow you. Take inspiration from what to wear with black jeans and enjoy the versatility of this staple purchase.

4. Next Tailored Wide Leg Jeans Specifications RRP: $68 / £45 Sizes: US: 4-18 / UK: 8-22 Leg length: Short, Regular, Long, Extra Long Today's Best Deals View at Next (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + Great range of leg lengths + Unique style + Trendy front seams Reasons to avoid - Less classic look

Available in four leg-lengths, these are both some of the best petite jeans and the best jeans for tall women. With wide leg jeans it can be tricky to find a pair that isn't too baggy, so having the option of a perfect fit on the legs makes all the difference. We also love the front seam detailing that sets this pair apart from the crowd.

5. Ganni Leopard Print Wide Leg Jeans Specifications RRP: $306 / £245 Sizes: W24-32 Leg length: 31" Today's Best Deals View at Matches (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + Statement print + Cult brand + True wide shape Reasons to avoid - Pricey

We love all things Ganni and these jeans are no exception. The ideal wide leg shape, this is a great pick for those who want their jeans to be more on the baggy side. The statement leopard print design will also add some flare to any wardrobe without being hard to style - what's not to love. Team with the best trench coats and some chunky boots this season.

6. Pieces Curve Peggy Wide Leg Jeans Specifications RRP: $55 / £30 Sizes: W44-54 Leg length: 32" Today's Best Deals View at ASOS (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + Affordable + Neutral style + Three hues available Reasons to avoid - Not as high quality

For a budget friendly pair of wide leg jeans that can be mixed and matched with anything, these have our vote. One of the most essential types of jeans for everyday wear, they are a comfortable option for all manner of activities. Style with a chunky knitted sweater in the colder months and opt for a plain white tee as temperatures heat up.

7. Benetton Flared Jeans in Stretch Cotton Specifications RRP: $94 / £59.95 Sizes: US: 2-14 / UK: 6-18 Leg length: 31.5" Today's Best Deals View at Benetton (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + Stretchy material + Wide flared leg + Good quality Reasons to avoid - Smaller size range

Jeans with a little bit of extra stretch are always welcome, as they usually provide a more comfortable and adaptable fit, making them less rigid and more pleasant to wear all day. Made from 99% cotton and 1% elastane, they can even rival the best leggings in terms of comfort. High quality and affordable, there's no going wrong with this pick.

8. M&S The Wide-Leg Jeans Specifications RRP: $60.99 / £35 Sizes: US: 2-20 / UK: 6-24 Leg length: Short, Regular, Long Today's Best Deals View at M&S (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + Budget friendly + Four colors available + Short, regular and long length Reasons to avoid - None!

M&S jeans are some of the best when it comes to straight-to-market brands, as they offer both high quality and an affordable price point. We love that this pair sits somewhere between wide and straight leg, making for a gorgeous fit that won't feel too baggy. Play around with how to style high waisted jeans, teaming with a blazer for office days.

9. Boden High Rise Wide Leg Jeans Specifications RRP: $115 / £85 Sizes: W26-34 Leg length: 28-34" Today's Best Deals View at Boden (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + Range of leg lengths + Bright summery hue + Premium look Reasons to avoid - Will get dirty easily

White jeans outfits become our go-to as soon as spring hits, and this wide leg Boden offering has a premium look that will add a refined finish to any ensemble. Keep things monochromatic by styling with your best white trainers, or contrast with a black knit on chilly evenings.

10. River Island Navy Wide Leg Jeans Specifications RRP: $87 / £47 Sizes: US: 2-14 / UK: 6-18 Leg length: Short, regular, long Today's Best Deals View at River Island (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + Suitable for petites and tall + Sophisticated look + Flatters the waist Reasons to avoid - No plus size option

You can never go wrong with a pair of dark blue jeans, and this pair proves it. As practical as black with a little extra brightness, it will stand out in your denim collection whilst remaining versatile. Ideal for smart casual outfit ideas, when styled with a pair of boots or heels you can wear these anywhere.

11. Levi's XL Balloon Jeans Specifications RRP: $128 / £120 Sizes: W23-34 Leg length: 30-32" Today's Best Deals View at Levi's (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + Unique balloon shape + Flattering waist tie + High quality Reasons to avoid - Not much leg length variety

This balloon style is a slightly more extreme take on the wide leg, and we love it. Styles like these are best balanced out with a tighter top, providing a great opportunity to wear form-fitting knits or blouses. Stay on top of the denim trends with this slouchy, '90s fashion style that will stand out from the crowd.

12. H&M Wide High Jeans Specifications RRP: $34.99 / £24.99 Sizes: US: 0-20 / UK: 4-22 Leg length: Not stated Today's Best Deals View at H&M (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + Affordable + Range of designs + Relaxed fit Reasons to avoid - More youthful design

H&M jeans are some of our team's favorites, and for good reason. Both budget-friendly and trendy, this wide leg style is ideal for casual days out or for brunch outfit ideas. The rips add a youthful touch to any look, but if that isn't really your style, there are non-distressed options available too.

13. Omnes Willow Wide Leg Denim Trouser in Cream Specifications RRP: £49 (US shipping available) Sizes: UK: 6-20 Leg length: 64cm Today's Best Deals View at Omnes (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + Sustainable brand + Cropped fit + Easy to style Reasons to avoid - Not suitable for those who are taller

If you find wide leg jeans are slightly daunting, this cropped silhouette is a good place to start. Still roomy, they aren't quite as all-encompassing as traditional wide leg jeans, so they provide a great starting point if you are trying out different styles. Affordable and sustainable, Omnes provides quality, stylish picks.

14. Zara The Marine Straight Jeans Specifications RRP: $49.90 / £35.99 Sizes: W25-32 Leg length: Not stated Today's Best Deals View at Zara (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + Unique color + Great neutral piece + Ideal for all seasons Reasons to avoid - Small size range

The best Zara jeans are some of our favorites for trend-led, affordable designs. This neutral-colored pair provides a welcome break from classic denim blues, and we love the shape of the wide leg. With a huge variety of wide leg styles on site, you can be sure to find some of the best wide leg jeans at Zara.

15. Torrid Crop Wide Leg Vintage Stretch Jean Specifications RRP: $65.50 (US only) Sizes: US: 10-30 Leg length: 24" Today's Best Deals View at Torrid (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + Great plus size range + Trendy button details + Classic denim hue Reasons to avoid - Only available in the US

Torrid offers trendy plus size clothing for reasonable prices, which is always something we love to see. Though its wide leg jeans offering isn't huge, the styles Torrid do have are fashion-forward and stretchy for lasting comfort. If you've been weighing up skinny vs straight jeans and neither fit the bill, give this style a go.

16. Wrangler Barrel Jeans Specifications RRP: $129 / £90 Sizes: W24-42 Leg length: 32-34" Today's Best Deals View at Wrangler (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + Bright, fun color + Relaxed wide style + Great for sunnier weather Reasons to avoid - Not as versatile as classic denim

Wondering what is Barbiecore? These jeans answer that question. A pair of wide leg jeans that will stand out from the crowd, this perfectly pink pair taps into this season's fashion color trends. Wrangler jeans have a long history in denim production, making it a great option for denim buys.

17. Topshop Petite Baggy Jeans Specifications RRP: $74 / £46 Sizes: W24-34 Leg length: 28" Today's Best Deals View at ASOS (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + Ideal petite fit + Relaxed style + Trendy wash Reasons to avoid - Not the best size variety

If you're after a baggy fit that has a very relaxed feel, you have met your match. The perfect petite length, these wide leg jeans have a true denim feel that isn't too restricting. Follow how to style mom jeans to get the most out of this slouchy pair of denim without looking overly casual.

18. Cos Wide Leg High Rise Jeans Specifications RRP: $120 / £69 Sizes: EU 24-32 Leg length: 68cm Today's Best Deals View at Cos (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + Refined style + Available in two hues + Made using 20% recycled cotton Reasons to avoid - No plus or petite options

The minimal and refined style of these wide leg jeans means that they can really be styled with anything from the best shirts to casual camis and still look chic. Available in light blue or cream, this is a pair of denim we can see ourselves wearing all throughout spring and on chilly summer evenings.

19. Abercrombie Curve Love High Rise Loose Jean Specifications RRP: $90 / £75 Sizes: W23-37 Leg length: Extra short-long Today's Best Deals View at Abercrombie (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + Good size range + Various denim colors available + Curve and petite friendly Reasons to avoid - Sells out very quickly

Abercombie has really stepped up its game recently, and its jeans collection is seriously impressive. Offering curve, petite and tall options, it is one of the best affordable options in terms of size variety. This particular pair is no exception, so swap out your leggings outfits for something a little more put together this season.

20. Mother SNACKS Pleated High-Rise Wide-Leg Jeans Specifications RRP: $250 / £46 Sizes: W23-32 Leg length: 29" Today's Best Deals View at Net-a-Porter (opens in new tab) View at NET-A-PORTER (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + Vintage inspired look + Fitted waist + Pleated detailing Reasons to avoid - Pricey

Inject some of the '90s fashion trends back into your current wardrobe rotation with this pair of wide leg jeans from Mother. Inspired by jeans shapes of the 80s and 90s, this look takes wide leg to the max - and we love it. Though slightly pricey, you won't find others like this, and they're ridiculously easy to style with the best sweaters.

Are wide leg jeans in style for 2023?

The fashion trends 2023 tell us that Y2K denim is firmly back in favor, including oversized and baggy jeans. So not only can you be sure that wide leg jeans are in style for 2023, but also that they are a long-lasting trend.

Before investing in any wardrobe essentials, you want to be sure that you will wear the item for years to come. We think that wide leg jeans always pass this test, as they are both modern and timeless with no signs of disappearing.

Are wide leg jeans flattering?

Absolutely, wide leg jeans are some of the most flattering jeans! Wide leg jeans give the illusion of a smaller waist, thanks to the volume added at their hem, as well as adding length to the legs. To balance out wider leg denim opt for tops that you can tuck or half tuck in at the waist, as this will create or enhance an hourglass silhouette. But remember, it doesn't matter if something is deemed flattering or not - if you love it, wear it.

What body type suits wide leg jeans?

Because wide leg jeans are widest at the hem, they naturally create a smaller waist, balance wider shoulders and fuller busts. If you opt to tuck, or half tuck in your top, they also assist in creating a narrower waistline, making them ideal for hourglass body shapes, or those that want to emulate this look. They are also a great pick for anyone who wants jeans to be slightly looser around the bum or thighs, as wide legs often have a little bit of extra wiggle room in this area. This really is a style that can work for all.