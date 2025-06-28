Alexa Chung's luxe khaki trouser suit has made me rethink my entire approach to dressing up

This modern approach to tailoring feels effortlessly elegant

Image of Alexa Chung
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Jump to category:
Molly Smith's avatar
By
published
in News

It's not often that you can't get an outfit out of your head, but Alexa Chung's luminous khaki green pant suit has been on my mind for days since the Max Mara 2026 resort show.

Arriving in Italy at the Reggia di Caserta last week in a bronzy khaki-toned suit, her sharp tailoring beamed in the golden hour lighting as she was photographed outside. The earthy-hued tailoring had glowing undertones that sat perfectly against her wintery complexion.

Not only is this one of the very best women's pant suits I've seen all season, but it has also made me consider the timeless appeal of dark greens in the form of structured tailoring. Chung was interviewed by Vogue, where she commented that this look pays homage to Italy's long heritage of impeccable menswear.

Images of Alexa Chung at Max Mara show

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The pant suit was cut with a straight-leg silhouette and was paired with a fitted blazer and matching button-up undershirt. In her hand, she carried a miniature light gold brown bag, called the Whitney nano, and for footwear, Alexa opted for the cross-strapped mules by designer brand Aeyde. The choice of bag was certainly intentional; it perfectly picks up the suit's undertones, complementing the sharp tailoring.

Shop Khaki Tailoring & Similar Accessories

Image of olive green blazer
Tahari ASL
Relaxed One-Button Blazer

With a relaxed silhouette, this blazer will work with the matching pants for special occasions, whilst being versatile enough to be styled with laid-back denim.

Image of olive green trousers
Tahari ASL
Brushed Woven Straight Leg Pants

These tailored straight-leg pants have a slight flare at the bottom that makes them perfect for pairing with heels. Team with the matching blazer and some kitten heeled mules for an occasion-ready look.

Image of olive green shirt
Boden
Longline Linen Safari Shirt

A lightweight linen shirt will go a long way during the summer months. Tuck into tailored pants or try pairing them with bright ecru denim jeans and some leather sandals.

Image of olive green Zara blazer
Fitted Blazer with Shoulder Pads

Now discounted, this fitted blazer is a seriously good deal. With a sharp lapel collar, long sleeves, and shoulder pads, wear this to special occasions, but also pair it with jeans for the chicest work attire.

Image of olive green trousers
Zara
Olive Straight Leg Pants

You'll reach for these straight-leg pants all year round. Style with lightweight cotton blouses or t-shirts through the summer months and layer a sharp matching blazer over the top.

Image of gold handbag
Marc Jacobs
The Mini Dual Metallic Leather Handbag

Miniature handbag styles are certainly in line with the spring/summer fashion trends of 2025. This bag has a high shine metallic leather that will complement almost any outfit.

Tailoring is a great alternative to your favorite occasion wear pieces, including the best wedding guest dresses, or if you're searching for inspiration on what to wear to a christening. Sharp, sleek, tailored silhouettes are occasion-ready by design and can make an impact with little effort.

Max Mara's 2026 resort show not only boasted the likes of Alexa Chung on the front row, but she was joined by Gwyneth Paltrow, who wore a rich latte colored pleated skirt and knitted top with embellished detailing; and Sharon Stone, who wore a silky olive green dress with batwing sleeves.

The trio, who all unsurprisingly wore Max Mara for the occasion, showcased the timeless 'Quiet Luxury' of the brand in very different ways. But all three were a stark reminder of just how versatile earth tones are, whatever the weather.

Molly Smith
Molly Smith
Fashion Writer

Molly is a fashion writer for woman&home, whose journalistic career began with her enthusiasm for fashion. Having always been an avid writer, she has contributed to publications covering a variety of topics.

After graduating from her master's in Fashion History and Cultures, she transitioned to teaching at London College of Fashion, where she taught in fashion studies. Now, passionate about writing on the significance of fashion, she is dedicated to inspiring others through the power of dress.

Molly loves staying in the know with the latest fashion trends, and following celebrities for inspiration. Outside of work, she enjoys browsing vintage markets, reading a good novel, or trying new restaurants around London.