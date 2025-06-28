Alexa Chung's luxe khaki trouser suit has made me rethink my entire approach to dressing up

It's not often that you can't get an outfit out of your head, but Alexa Chung's luminous khaki green pant suit has been on my mind for days since the Max Mara 2026 resort show.

Arriving in Italy at the Reggia di Caserta last week in a bronzy khaki-toned suit, her sharp tailoring beamed in the golden hour lighting as she was photographed outside. The earthy-hued tailoring had glowing undertones that sat perfectly against her wintery complexion.

Not only is this one of the very best women's pant suits I've seen all season, but it has also made me consider the timeless appeal of dark greens in the form of structured tailoring. Chung was interviewed by Vogue, where she commented that this look pays homage to Italy's long heritage of impeccable menswear.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The pant suit was cut with a straight-leg silhouette and was paired with a fitted blazer and matching button-up undershirt. In her hand, she carried a miniature light gold brown bag, called the Whitney nano, and for footwear, Alexa opted for the cross-strapped mules by designer brand Aeyde. The choice of bag was certainly intentional; it perfectly picks up the suit's undertones, complementing the sharp tailoring.

Shop Khaki Tailoring & Similar Accessories

Tailoring is a great alternative to your favorite occasion wear pieces, including the best wedding guest dresses, or if you're searching for inspiration on what to wear to a christening. Sharp, sleek, tailored silhouettes are occasion-ready by design and can make an impact with little effort.

Max Mara's 2026 resort show not only boasted the likes of Alexa Chung on the front row, but she was joined by Gwyneth Paltrow, who wore a rich latte colored pleated skirt and knitted top with embellished detailing; and Sharon Stone, who wore a silky olive green dress with batwing sleeves.

The trio, who all unsurprisingly wore Max Mara for the occasion, showcased the timeless 'Quiet Luxury' of the brand in very different ways. But all three were a stark reminder of just how versatile earth tones are, whatever the weather.