Mary Berry's wide-leg jeans and short-sleeved knit are the style antidote to British summer weather
This combination is perfect for the changeable weather
With this summer's weather being decidedly challenging, you might find yourself asking what should I wear today? regularly. Thanks to the rain and cool temperatures, I've temporarily packed away my summer dresses, but Mary Berry's stylish look has me reaching for one of my favourite denim trends 2026.
If you've been wondering how to style wide-leg jeans for summer, the TV chef and presenter's outfit is one to take note of. For a visit to Daylesford Organic, Mary teamed classic dark wash wide leg jeans with a short-sleeved knit and gold chain necklace for an effortlessly stylish outfit that will work whatever the weather this summer.
While wide-leg jeans might not seem the logical choice to add to your summer capsule wardrobe, their airy fit makes them the perfect style for hotter days as they allow air to circulate, and by styling them with a loose-weave short-sleeve knit, Mary ensures that she won't overheat on her top half either.
CHANNEL CLASSIC STYLE WITH MARY BERRY'S OUTFIT COMBINATION
Shop the look
The jewellery trends for 2026 decree that pearl details are here to stay - swap traditional strands for a cool gold chain studded with pearl drops for a modern take on a classic style.
Looking for a way to upgrade your most comfortable jeans? Try swapping light washes for darker indigo hues - try wearing them with a crisp white shirt and loafers.
While Mary Berry's outfit might look laidback at first glance, her clever swaps when it comes to wardrobe staples elevate her smart casual outfit immediately. Dark and indigo washes immediately smarten up your best wide leg jeans, while changing a classic white t-shirt for a knitted short sleeve top instantly creates a more pulled together outfit.
You can easily transform this look into a summer work outfit too - by adding a tailored jacket, you'll create a classic jeans and a blazer combination that will look smarter thanks to the dark wash of your denim.
Finally, think accessories. Pearl jewellery is a timeless addition to any outfit and will add a touch of classic refinement. If you want to define your waist, try tucking in the top and adding a belt to your outfit - this will highlight your narrowest point, and by showing the top of the jeans, you'll instantly add inches to your legs.
This classic look won't age - as proven by Mary Berry's chic outfit.
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Antonia Kraskowski is a freelance fashion editor with over 15 years of experience in the industry.
Having started her career at Conde Nast working for titles including Easy Living, Glamour and Vogue New Markets, Antonia went on to work in the fast-paced world of newspapers and weekly magazines, becoming Fashion Editor at Express Newspapers and Magazines in 2014, a role she held for five years before going freelance.
Her career has seen Antonia travel the world, shooting in 18 countries and styling campaigns for brands ranging from Ben Sherman and DKNY to Wallis.
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