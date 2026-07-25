Whilst there's always a place for your best summer dresses, there is such a thing as sartorial fatigue when they're all you've been living in for months - not to mention, you'll often have to contend with uncomfortable chafing on seriously hot days (or snap up some of the best anti-chafing shorts). So, after spotting Laura Hamilton in a gorgeous printed balloon-leg jumpsuit, I knew it was the perfect piece for my holiday packing list.

Combining the ease of a floaty dress with the practicalities of trousers, it's hard to find fault with the best jumpsuits, and Laura's high street option not only boasts a polished statement print - it also costs less than £38 from H&M.

Balloon trousers have been everywhere over the last few months, slowly replacing wide-leg cuts thanks to their easy, billowing shape. Combined with a spaghetti strap top and warm paisley-inspired florals, this high street design ticks every box for summer fun.

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