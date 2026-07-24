When you think of ultra-chic celebs, Sienna Miller is surely one of the first to spring to mind.

Needless to say, we’re always taking inspiration from Sienna Miller’s best beauty looks or any products she confirms she uses in her day-to-day routine. If you’re the same, you’ll be pleased to hear that the star shared some of her best beauty advice and product recommendations, including one particularly purse-friendly pick.

Asked what she thought the greatest drugstore product for under £10 was, she told Who What Wear, “The Dr.PAWPAW lip balm is a great one.” Available in both clear and tinted versions, the affordable buy is priced at less than a fiver, but you can currently pick it up at Amazon for a mere £3.50

Said balm is one of those beauty products that has achieved cult status. So, what makes it so great? Part of its brilliance and appeal is down to the multipurpose formula. Blending pawpaw fruit extract, olive and castor oils and soothing Aloe vera, this isn’t only one of the best lip balms – it can be used on dry cuticles, to smooth flyaways and even groom your brows.

As well as being loved by Sienna, it’s a favourite among the woman&home beauty team, including Digital Beauty Writer Sennen Prickett. ‘"While Dr.PAWPAW’s Original Balm serves as a stellar lip balm, working to deeply hydrate, soothe and restore my dry, chapped lips, I also love how it can be used in a multitude of other ways in my routine, too,” she says.