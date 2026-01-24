Sienna Miller says this woody Le Labo fragrance is the one people would say smells most like 'her'

Blending fresh hints of bergamot with rich cedarwood and a warm, spicy touch of black tea, Sienna Miller's perfume is the one to invest in if you've always wanted to (in her words), smell like a "woodland creature."

While there's no shortage of elegant and timeless long-lasting perfumes on the market, the sheer number can make choosing just one quite the task. This is where reviews and recommendations can come in handy, especially when they come from individuals who are known for having excellent taste. Sienna Miller, for example, is someone we often look to for beauty and fashion inspiration, so when she let slip her go-to fragrance, we knew it was bound to be just as stylish.

Of course, we weren't wrong, with the actress sharing that she loves a rather enchanting Le Labo blend, so much so that it's the one scent she thinks people would say smells most like 'her.' And in case you're a fan of woody, forest walk perfumes, it might just be poised to become your new favourite too.

The enchanting woody fragrance Sienna Miller loves

If you're someone who gravitates more towards musky perfumes and fresh, earthy blends over classic florals or sweet gourmands, you're in luck. Sienna Miller has revealed the two fragrances she likes to rotate, one of which is an incredibly rich and sensual tea perfume, from a brand whose scents already claim spots on our list of the best perfumes for women.

Green & woody Le Labo Thé Noir 29 Eau de Parfum $110 at Nordstrom $110 at Nordstrom $240 at SSENSE Check Amazon RRP: from $110/£75 for 15ml | Notes: bergamot, fig, bay leaves, cedarwood, vetiver, musk, and black tea leaves Woody and perfectly enchanting, Thé Noir 29 envelops you in a green, earthy warmth. With uplifting notes of bergamot, bay leaves, and vetiver mingling with woody facets, creamy fig and a soft, sensual base of musk and spicy black tea.

Sharing the contents of her beauty bag for a video with Harper's Bazaar in 2025, the actress explained that she flits between two scents: the E11even Fragrance Oil and Le Labo's Thé Noir 29.

Discussing the former, Miller said, "I think Cat Deeley makes this oil, with someone else," before applying some to her wrist. "It's got a roller, and it's really beautiful smelling. I don't know what's in it, but every time I wear it, people ask me what I'm wearing."

The oil itself boasts a citrus-floral blend with classic notes of geranium, rose, parchouli and amber. Alas, it seems to be currently out of stock, but fear not, we have another Miller-loved scent still to explore.

"I will chop and change between that and Le Labo Thé Noir, which is black tea," Miller explained, adding, "I really like that scent, and I suppose people would say that that smells like me."

She then went on to share her preferred scent genre, noting: "I like a forest, I like to smell a bit like a woodland creature."

Le Labo's THÉ NOIR 29 definitely falls into that category, with its rich and herbaceous blend of bay leaves, crisp bergamot, and earthy vetiver. Warmer notes of cedarwood then unfurl, along with spicy black tea, a smoky trail of tobacco, and a touch of sweet, creamy fig. Like all of Le Labo's fragrances, it's unisex and crafted from high-quality ingredients, so while it is on the more premium side, you can be assured that you're receiving a very luxe and lingering scent.

And in case you're after more Sienna Miller-approved perfumes, she is also widely reported to be a fan of Byredo's Gyspy Water and Jo Malone's Lime Basil & Mandarin Cologne, both of which feature fresh, citrus top notes, like bergamot and mandarin.