Step inside Sienna Miller's charming country cottage, complete with a fairytale-style thatched roof

Actress Sienna Miller's charming English home is proof that cottagecore is not a transient trend but a timeless interior choice that instantly makes a house feel like a home.

As a leading fashion icon, it comes as no surprise that Sienna's abode is effortlessly stylish. And similar to her signature personal style, her quaint English cottage exudes an air of bohemian charm that feels stylish, grounding and homely in equal measure.

Welcoming fans into her idyllic country cottage, complete with thatched roof and wildflower garden, Sienna gives us a glimpse of her life behind the scenes.

Step inside Sienna Miller's charming thatched cottage

By her own admission, the thatched-roof cottage set in rural countryside 40 minutes outside of London in the south of England, was a tactical move away from the chaos of city living.

"I bought this house when I was 25, in a moment of real panic", she recalls in the video. "I was in London and life was very intense. I was dreaming of having a place to get away to." After seeing it online, she fell 'completely in love' and bought it immediately.

Juxtaposed to contemporary minimaluxe spaces we're accustomed to seeing from the rich and famous, excluding Pamela Anderson's rustic farmhouse, Sienna's quaint cottage is a warm family home that feels authentic and lived-in.

Shared with Architectural Digest, we learn how Sienna turned to her good friend, director Gabby Dellal (@gabydellal), to 'breathe new life into a centuries-old countryside abode'. Sharing her vision of creating an eclectic home with a warming vintage look and feel, it's safe to say the mission was accomplished.

Filled with intentional trinkets and vintage furniture, Sienna's home showcases personality and a penchant for mixing old heirlooms with modern design touches.

Thanks to the traditional thatched roof, the cottage has all the right ingredients to make it feel quintessentially English. This idyllic framework has allowed Sienna to create an effortlessly stylish country decor with minimal touches.

country style is a way of life, not a trending decor (Image credit: Future Publishing Ltd)

The filmed tour shows Sienna entering through the kitchen, which features a grand La Cornue cooker, of which she recalls: "This is probably my favourite thing, I've always dreamt of having a big stove – I love to cook."

The room is home to traditional shaker-style furniture, including a generous wooden dining table surrounded by spindleback chairs – ideal for hosting family and friends for hearty home-cooked meals.

She continues through to the living room or the "Snuggly room, where we all watch TV", as she describes it. Dressed in muted colours, comfy furniture and a rather impressive open fire to make the home cosy. Alluding to the low ceilings, Sienna explains how the intimacy makes the room feel "magical and cosy."

The exposed rustic beams add further character in abundance, and a monochrome rug adds a glimmering touch of contemporary pattern.

Decadent climbing roses adorning the exterior instantly add unrivalled levels of English charm (Image credit: Future)

It's not just the interior that adds beauty to the cottage; from the climbing English roses, one of the best climbing plants for adding colour and interest to the exterior of your house, to the Meadowscaping garden trend, the surrounding rustic Farmhouse garden landscaping is just as inspiring.

All in all, Sienna's English cottage is quaint and unassuming for someone of such stature in the glitzy world of fashion. Her dreamy home is an inspiration for anyone who loves the rustic, country-style aesthetic.