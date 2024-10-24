Pamela Anderson's 100-year-old farmhouse is a masterclass in wholesome interior design
The charming home is the result of an intense renovation and we couldn't be more in love with it
There's something highly alluring about living a simple life of gardening and cooking from scratch in a charming farmhouse. Pamela Anderson is living that dream with her new lifestyle and we couldn't be more jealous.
Cottagecore is a timeless interior design trend for those wanting a wholesome aesthetic that celebrates the simple things. Actress Pamela Anderson's renovated farmhouse shows she is evidently a fan of this rustic, nature-centric lifestyle.
The 90s icon has shared a sneak peek into her century-old country home as she promotes her new cookbook I Love You. With stunning wooden beams, a soothing neutral palette and a charming edible garden, it is a truly impressive homestead.
Speaking to Architectural Digest, Pamela says the kitchen is her favourite room in the house. She says, "It’s just very farm, very relaxed, lots of French cutting boards and old wood bowls and things that I’ve collected in my travels, lots of big, old wood tables because I like to do big spreads of food."
Even from the limited snapshots we've seen from her home, it's clear that each room is filled with thoughtful decor that doesn't just add to the aesthetic but is first and foremost functional.
Pamela's new cookbook began as a box of recipe cards: a housewarming gift for her sons inspired by homegrown traditions. From there it evolved into a beautiful celebration of how 'romantic, comforting, and indulgent it can be to cook only with vegetables.'
A particular standout feature in Pamela's home is the stone brick countertop in the kitchen, despite it being an unusual design it works perfectly with the white-painted cabinets and wooden accessories. Her space reminds us of the minimaluxe trend with the simple yet luxurious look of each furnishing.
This consistent use of high-quality sturdy materials throughout Pamela's home affirms it as one of our favourite celeb spaces. You can see this with Pamela's grand wooden kitchen table and the French cutting boards dotted around the room.
For the same reason we love the quiet luxury trend, investing in furniture and decor that isn't particularly luxurious looking but is made of the highest quality is the most cost-effective way to make your home look expensive.
On the cover of Pamela's cookbook we get yet another glimpse into her kitchen and the Mediterranean-style tiles have us completely besotted.
Despite being somewhat neutral the patterned tiles, functioning as a sink backsplash, add another layer of character and intrigue to the space that's otherwise stripped back. Decorative tiles are such an effective way of adding personality to your home without overwhelming a space and can also be used in your bathroom to achieve a similar look.
One thing is for certain, whilst we may not be buying a 100-year-old farmhouse anytime soon there's a lot of inspiration and ideas to be taken from Pamela's space.
Get the wholesome farmhouse look
Decorative tiles
RRP: £35 | If you're looking to add a bit of the Mediterranean feel to your home, these packs of tiles from B&Q are perfect. They even have a similar pattern and colourway to what Pamela used as a backsplash in her kitchen. We think these would also look great as floor tiles in the bathroom.
Rustic wooden charm
RRP: £31.49 | Using high-quality kitchen utensils as a way to decorate your kitchen will immediately give your space effortless charm. Especially with wooden pieces like this serving board, we'd recommend mixing up the wood finishes to add more character.
Just like Pamela's
RRP: £575 | This is a great match for the stunning wooden kitchen table Pamela has in her home. It has a wonderfully rustic design with the distressed markings from its previous use and the sturdy feet keep it looking traditional. The table is crafted from reclaimed and aged conifer timber.
If the farmhouse look and lifestyle are up your street why not adopt it outside too and start vegetable gardening for beginners? Pamela is extremely passionate about gardening and we can see how the countryside life isn't complete without your own edible garden.
