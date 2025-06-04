Beat the heat on a budget with Aldi's air cooler – 60% cheaper than Amazon's Choice cooler

If you're looking to keep cool this summer, we recommend popping to Aldi to pick up the incredibly affordable air cooler. It arrives in the middle aisle from this Thursday, 5th June, priced at just £39.99.

When striving to keep a room cool without AC, you can't beat a fan or a portable air cooler to provide instant relief with an icy cool breeze. Most air cooler models are expensive, but of course, that's not the case with Aldi's new must-have appliance.

When comparing the highly affordable Aldi Air Cooler to a best-selling model on Amazon (by a well-known brand), the supermarket buy wins on capacity, timer and portability thanks to its carry handles. And that's without mentioning the £90 saving thanks to the Aldi price tag.

New in this week: Aldi Air Cooler

The sizeable Aldi air cooler unit is more than capable of catering to most family-sized rooms, suitable for rooms up to 10 m² (approx). The Ambiano model

"If you're looking to stay cool without splashing out on air conditioning, an air cooler like Aldi’s is a savvy seasonal buy," says w&h's home ecommerce editor, Laura Honey.

"Look for features like a large water tank (between 5 and 6 litres is a good size), automatic swing function (also called oscillation), and multiple speed settings – all of which help circulate cool air more effectively."

Aldi Specialbuy AMBIANO Aldi Air Cooler View at Aldi RRP: £39.99 | Budget but better on capacity with a 5.5L water tank and a 12-hour timer. 3 speed levels: Low, Medium. As mentioned, the water tank capacity is approximately 5.5L. The timer offers 12 hours, plus the automatic air swing and Honeycomb pad provide better cooling. For added safety, the model features overheat protection technology. Amazon's Choice Pro Breeze 4-In-1 Air Cooler View at Amazon RRP: £129.99 | With a 5-litre capacity, this model is marginally smaller than the Aldi Air Cooler. It matches the 3 fan speeds and also offers automatic oscillation. The built-in timer only offers 7-hour programming – that's 5 hours less than Aldi's model. However, this powerful evaporative portable air cooler has the bonus of a remote control for added ease of use.

"Portable options with wheels and a timer are also great for moving between rooms and keeping energy use in check," says Laura.

Sign up for the woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

And, if you’re quick on the Specialbuys, you might even get your hands on their extra portable small unit, which is perfect for bedrooms and smaller spaces. The smaller air cooler is only £14.99, arriving in the middle aisle this week too.

It's also worth looking out for the Aldi Bladeless Fan in stores this week.

Mini model AMBIANO Portable Air Cooler With Led View at Aldi RRP: £14.99 | Small but surprisingly mighty, this mini air cooler features a removable water tank, a washable filter and a 1.5m charging cable. It even offers automatic LED motion light colour changing options. All with an easy-to-use control panel and a handy carry handle to make it portable.

This mini portable air cooling device is ideal for moving around the home from room to room to ensure every space you're in is instantly cooled.

The removable water tank and washable filter allow for easy cleaning, easier than cleaning a fan. The washable components ensure cleaner air quality.

The compact design features LED motion lights with 7 different colour options: dark blue, orange, pink, green, red, sky blue, and purple. Fun and functional. Although the changeable light function can be switched off for those who prefer the appliance to go unnoticed while it keeps your room cool.

If you also struggle to sleep in the heat, it's worth using the larger air conditioner to keep the bedroom cool during the day because no matter what air cooling unit you choose, it might not be all that pleasant to listen to while you try to drift off. Although there are several alternative ways to keep a bed cool in hot weather, none of which require the need for AC.

Remember, as with all Specialbuys, once they're gone, they're gone. So if you wish to pick up one of these brilliantly affordable cooling solutions, you'd best be quick. Both are in supermarkets from Thursday, 5th June, but only while stocks last.