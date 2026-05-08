I'm calling it, this affordable pizza oven will be the summer's garden essential - and it works indoors too

Kenwood My Pizzeria: £149.99 at kenwoodworld.com This is available at Kenwood and Curry's right now, but will be sold in other retailers very soon, so watch this space.

Kenwood's My Pizzeria Pizza Oven promises some pretty impressive performance. For under £150, this compact oven can be used indoors or outdoors to whip up a pizza that even an Italian would be jealous of. I think it's most exciting launch of the year - and it's going to change the landscape of all pizza ovens too.

If you love your pizzas (and pizza ovens) like I do, you'll be more than familiar with either a) standing in the rain while you cook pizzas or b) having to do a last minute switch for your pizza plans because of the British weather. Whilst most of the best pizza ovens more than earn their keep when the sun's out, Kenwood has found a way to make yours work hard all year round, indoors and outdoors.

They've challenged lots of the fundamental elements of what I believed about pizza ovens, making a compact, convenient, speedy, and affordable oven. As a committed, devoted and excited pizza chef, I'm already calling it: Kenwood's My Pizzeria Pizza Oven is set to be this year’s must-have.

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Kenwood My Pizzeria Pizza Oven Launch

(Image credit: Kenwood)

Specifications (Image credit: Kenwood ) RRP: £149.99

£149.99 Colours: storm blue, black

storm blue, black Dimensions: 18.5 x 35.2 x 36 mm (H x W x D)

18.5 x 35.2 x 36 mm (H x W x D) Weight: 4.7 kgs

4.7 kgs Power: 1500 watts

1500 watts Temperature range: 0-400°C,

Kenwood needs no introduction. It’s the brand behind some of the most reliable stand mixers on the market (so much so that they’ve edged out KitchenAid in the Bake Off tent). Their move into pizza ovens is one that the pizza community is welcoming with open arms and oven gloves.

The Kenwood My Pizzeria is primarily designed as an indoor electric pizza oven, complete with a removable stone base. This feature means that, unlike a standard oven, it can reach temperatures of up to 400°C. That's twice as hot as your home oven. These temperatures, teamed with the domed design and top heating element mimic the wood-fired finish of outdoor ovens. You'll get the crisp, base with a puffy, soft crust. You'll get the coveted bubbly cheese and blistered finish on top of your pizza in under four minutes, whether you're cooking indoors or outdoors.

(Image credit: Kenwood)

Compact, lightweight, and finished in either Storm Blue or Black, it’s designed to sit in modern kitchens where space is tight. I've even seen it sitting in deep drawers, so you can safely store it out of sight. And, whilst this is a pizza expert, Kenwood has worked hard to make sure this comes with added versatility: you can whip up quesadillas, calzones, toasties, and even croissants pastries).

Whilst Kenwood has primarily designed My Pizzeria to be used in the kitchen, I’ve confirmed with the brand that it can also be used outdoors, provided you have access to a plug socket and dry conditions. So, if the sun decides to show its face, you can cook and eat al fresco.

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(Image credit: Kenwood)

Jo Chalder, Kenwood’s Head of Marketing UK, says: “Pizza has always been about more than food, it’s about bringing people together. With My Pizzeria, we wanted to make that experience effortless at home. It gives you chef-level control over heat, timing and texture, but without the complexity.” And I think they've overdelivered on this: it's brilliant.

And the £149 the price is another delicious treat. In my 12 years of working with pizza ovens, I’ve always said that anything under £250 comes with serious compromises, but this doesn’t seem to have an obvious catch. I'm currently testing it out and can't find one. Keep your eyes peeled for my proper, formal review of what it's like to use over the next week.

(Image credit: Kenwood)

So, now you can see why the Kenwood My Pizzeria Pizza Oven is one of the most exciting changes to take place on the pizza oven scene. I can't wait to share more about what this is like to use, but trust me, it's a treat.