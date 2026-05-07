Make your garden look instantly bigger with this genius expert-backed painting hack

It can feel frustrating when your outdoor space is limited and there isn't much you can do to extend it. That's where getting creative can help; even the smallest tweaks can make your garden appear larger and help you fall back in love with it.

When you're in desperate need of small garden tips, it's too easy to admit defeat and keep your space looking as minimal as possible. And whilst less is more when you don't have much room, you can still add personality and your favourite plants without sacrificing too much free space.

One way you can not only make your small garden look bigger but also improve its appearance is with this nifty fence painting trick.

Small garden fence painting trick

Even when you've avoided the common mistakes that make your garden look smaller, it's extremely difficult to make the most out of a limited-sized plot. Luckily, there are some tricks you can do to help with that.

"It’s a common misconception that making gardens look bigger requires extensive redesigning and structural changes. In truth, simply switching up your fence colour can help you achieve a more open, transformed space for as little as £37 a tin," starts Lucy Steele, Senior Brand Manager and resident colour expert at Valspar.

She goes on to explain that the best fence ideas for a small garden are those where you use lighter colours.

"Light shades are the ideal choices for creating the illusion of a larger garden. Their desaturated tones work well to reflect natural light and visually recede boundaries. I see many gravitate towards deeper colours like dark browns or blacks, not knowing that their stark contrast to the sunlight makes the fence look closer to the eye," explains Lucy.

Sign up for the woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Wagner Fence & Decking Paint Sprayer £47.99 at Amazon UK Speed up your painting process with this fence and decking sprayer, perfect for getting an even coat with a fraction of the elbow grease. Harris Seriously Good 4in Shed, Fence and Decking Roller Kit £17 at Argos Be prepared for even the most intricate fence design with this complete painting kit, complete with brush, rollers and paint tray. B&Q Set Of 2 Shed And Fence Paint Brush £6.49 at B&Q Prefer the tried and true way of painting? This brush set will help you get the job done well and quickly, all at a bargain price of £6.49.

No matter what your chosen garden theme is, Lucy does recommend sticking to one shade of paint colour for your fence.

"Whilst it’s tempting to experiment with multiple fence shades, this actually breaks up the space, making it look confined. I always advise clients to stick to one consistent colour around the whole boundary as this creates an uninterrupted look that results in a contemporary, well-put-together scheme," she recommends.

"If you’re looking to create garden zones, choosing a small section to try out a stripe or a darker shade could work if it feels deliberate and purposeful,” adds Lucy.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Not only will you make your small garden appear bigger, but painting your fence a refined, inviting colour can also make your garden look more expensive.

Lucy's last piece of advice is to paint any elements near your fence in matching hues and colours. Whether that's your best patio container plants or outdoor furniture in need of a refresh.

"Refreshing small gardens doesn’t have to stop at fences. Repainting outdoor furniture in complementary colours to the fencing is a great way of blurring harsh lines and extending the visual harmony further. Alternatively, using brighter colours is a great way of creating a focal point that takes attention away from the size of the space," she suggests.

There are so many benefits to applying a fresh coat of paint to your garden, whether it's a small space or not. It can majorly boost your home's kerb appeal and can provide that much-needed transformation when you're on a tight budget.

To make the most of your space even more, we recommend you plant some of the best flowers for small gardens. They'll deliver on impressive blooms without taking up too much room.