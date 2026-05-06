Rixo's dreamy new-in collection brings a playful 70s touch to summer occasionwear 

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As the calendar begins to fill with warm-weather plans, be it sun-drenched weddings, relaxed garden parties or family christenings, we begin to reassess our go-to occasionwear pieces, and the British clothing brand, Rixo's new-in collection Golden Haze is well worth browsing.
If you're on the hunt for the best wedding guest dresses, Rixo has long been a reliable place to shop, but this season it feels especially inspiring. The latest collection draws from the bohemian style of the 70s, with reworked vintage silhouettes, painterly prints and vibrant gemstone hues.
Not only are the silhouettes, prints and vibrant colours eye-catching, but they have leaned into lightweight fabrics for a practical finishing touch, with dresses cut from cotton and fluid chiffon fabrics. And we can't forget their accessories, from statement beaded necklaces to playful shell earrings; these pieces will complement your occasionwear perfectly.
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Shop Rixo's New-In
Whilst lots of the collection have dropped, there are several items yet to be available to buy. This includes some pieces I've had my eye on, including the Brigid Georgette Jumpsuit available between the 23rd and 29th May, as well as a statement-making Zeina Earrings that are being restocked between the 20th and 26th May.
Rixo
Novara Chiffon Midi Dress in Chelsea Floral Blue
Made with a button-front and a flattering fitted waist, this floral Chelsea dress is a piece that you'll want to wear on repeat. Its timeless blue florals feel elegant yet unique. This dress is also available in UK sizes 6-20.
Rixo
Meera Chiffon Gown in Orange Chelsea Floral Black
There's something so glamorous about this orange chiffon dress. Both the print and the cut evoke a vintage, bohemian feel that's simply irresistible. Pair with a statement necklace to make the most of the plunging neckline.
Rixo
Grayce Silk Midi Dress in Paisley Floral Blue
With its fluttery ruffles on the collar, cuffs and draped down the front, this dress feels both romantic and playful. The lively blue hue makes it perfect for summer ceremonies or for taking on a coastal holiday.
Rixo
Novara Lace Midi Dress in Black
Ideal for evening soirees or even for fancy dinner reservations, this black lace dress is an elegant and versatile choice. It features flattering front buttons and short curved sleeves.
Rixo
Emory Jacquard Gown in Daisy Jacquard Bluebell
For those who favour dusty or sky blues, this elegant long-sleeve dress hits the mark. It's made from a luxurious silk and features a flattering nipped-in waistband and long blouson sleeves.
Rixo
Maddison Dress in Woodcut Gremlin Red
I simply love the delicate paisley print on this red dress. The shirt design make this a versatile choice, and it would work just as well for a special occasion as it would day to day.
Rixo
Cathy Midi Dress in Orange Chelsea Floral Black
Made from a lightweight and fluid crepe, this dress will drape across the body and accentuate your curves to perfection. This vibrant orange and black floral print has a warmth which will brighten almost any complexion. This dress is also available in UK sizes 6-20.
Rixo
Bethea Midi Dress in Layla Dot Navy
For something a little more classic, this polka dot dress is a worthy find. The white ruffled detailing is inspired by 70's bohemian aesthetic, and the polka dot print is a timeless choice. Style with some heeled sandals and a wicker bag.
Rixo x Dragon Diffusion
Lysia Leather Bag in Brown Tan
Rixo's latest collaboration with the brand Dragon Diffusion introduces this sweet mini Lysia bag that's crafted from a woven leather. With enough room for just your essentials, this is the chicest occasionwear companion.
Rixo
Vixon Earrings With Semi-Precious Stones in Gold
The spring/summer jewellery trends 2026 favour large statement earrings, and this shell pair leans into the trend perfectly. Ideal for livening up special occasion dresses or your everyday attire, these are a unique find.
Rixo
Parma Necklace With Semi-Precious Stones in Black Multi
If you're wondering how to liven up your summer wardrobe, this beautiful precious stone necklace will help you do so. It features a striking gold-tone shell pendant and a colourful beaded design.
Rixo
Lima Necklace With Semi-Precious Stones in Gold
This eye-catching design features multiple layers for a stacked effect – making it ideal for wearing with plunging or V-neck dresses or shirts. The asymmetrical, colourful gemstones add to its vintage-inspired charm.
Whether you're currently wondering what to wear to a wedding or you're looking for your next elevated date night outfit, Rixo's new-in collection is certainly worth browsing, especially if you're looking to add a touch of 70's bohemian chic to your current rotation.
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