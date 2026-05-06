Rixo's dreamy new-in collection brings a playful 70s touch to summer occasionwear 

As the calendar begins to fill with warm-weather plans, be it sun-drenched weddings, relaxed garden parties or family christenings, we begin to reassess our go-to occasionwear pieces, and the British clothing brand, Rixo's new-in collection Golden Haze is well worth browsing.

If you're on the hunt for the best wedding guest dresses, Rixo has long been a reliable place to shop, but this season it feels especially inspiring. The latest collection draws from the bohemian style of the 70s, with reworked vintage silhouettes, painterly prints and vibrant gemstone hues.

Not only are the silhouettes, prints and vibrant colours eye-catching, but they have leaned into lightweight fabrics for a practical finishing touch, with dresses cut from cotton and fluid chiffon fabrics. And we can't forget their accessories, from statement beaded necklaces to playful shell earrings; these pieces will complement your occasionwear perfectly.

Article continues below

Shop Rixo's New-In

Whilst lots of the collection have dropped, there are several items yet to be available to buy. This includes some pieces I've had my eye on, including the Brigid Georgette Jumpsuit available between the 23rd and 29th May, as well as a statement-making Zeina Earrings that are being restocked between the 20th and 26th May.

Whether you're currently wondering what to wear to a wedding or you're looking for your next elevated date night outfit, Rixo's new-in collection is certainly worth browsing, especially if you're looking to add a touch of 70's bohemian chic to your current rotation.